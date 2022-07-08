UK Debt Collection Software Market 2022 Report: Projected CAGR of 9.22% During the Forecast Period

Company Logo

UK Debt Collection Software Market

UK Debt Collection Software Market

Dublin, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Debt Collection Software Market (2022-2027) by Components, Deployment Type, Organisation Type, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UK's Debt Collection Software Market is estimated to be USD 211.41 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 328.58 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.22%.



Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the UK's Debt Collection Software Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.



Market Segmentation

The UK's Debt Collection Software Market is segmented based on Components, Deployment Type, and Organisation Type.

Components, the market is classified into Software and Service.

Deployment Type, the market is classified into Cloud and On premises.

Organisation Type, the market is classified into Financial Institution, Collection Agencies, Healthcare, Government, Telecom and Utilities, and Others.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Bertelsmann Se & Co., Fico (Fair Isaac Corporation), Loxon Solutions, Exus, Katabat, Temenos AG, etc.



Competitive Quadrant

Story continues

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the UK's Debt Collection Software Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses UK's Debt Collection Software Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Automation in the Accounts Receivable Process

4.1.2 Surge in The Multichannel Collection Service

4.1.3 Rise in The Need to Reduce Bad Debt and Maintaining an Accurate Borrower Profile

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of Maintenance and Investment

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Specialised Applications of AI/ML

4.3.2 Growing Demand for Commercial and Consumer Debt Recovery Services

4.3.3 Rise in the Use of Analytics-Enabled Collections Models

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Insufficiency of Legacy System

4.4.2 Lack of Real-Time Collaboration Between the Borrower and Collector



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 UK's Debt Collection Software Market, By Components

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.3 Service



7 UK's Debt Collection Software Market, By Deployment Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cloud

7.3 On premises



8 UK's Debt Collection Software Market, By Organisation Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Financial Institution

8.3 Collection Agencies

8.4 Healthcare

8.5 Government

8.6 Telecom and Utilities

8.7 Other



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Quadrant

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.1 M&A and Investments

9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



10 Company Profiles

Bertelsmann Se & Co.

Coface (Arch Capital Group Ltd)

Experian Information Solutions, Inc

Fico (Fair Isaac Corporation)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.

Intellect Design Arena LTD.

Loxon Solutions

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd

Pegasystems Inc.

Chetu Inc

Exus

Katabat

Temenos AG





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m7n0my

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



