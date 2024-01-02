UK defence stocks hit record high as Ukraine war stokes demand for ammo

Conflict between Russia and Ukraine has pushed up global demand for military hardware - Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu via Getty Images

British defence stocks have risen to a record high as tensions in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine continue to stoke global demand for military hardware.

The UK benchmark for defence and aerospace companies surged 1.4pc to 8,710.43 points on Tuesday, the highest figure on record.

Among the winners were Babcock International, BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce, which jumped 3.5pc, 1.8pc and 1.9pc respectively in early Tuesday trading.

The FTSE All-Share Index for defence and aerospace stocks has climbed by more than 200pc since October 2020, when the Covid pandemic was still raging.

Weapons, ammunition and equipment are in strong demand as Western countries continue to support Ukraine in its war with Russia, while growing instability in the Middle East and tensions with China are also boosting orders.

Many governments are issuing major contracts to begin rebuilding ammunition stockpiles after sending huge amounts of hardware to Kyiv, at a time when the Israel-Gaza conflict and attacks by Houthi rebels on ships in the Red Sea are creating more uncertainty.

Meanwhile, Britain has partnered with Japan and Italy to develop a next-generation fighter jet, and with the US and Australia to develop a new generation of nuclear-powered submarines under the AUKUS pact.

The UK’s largest defence contractor BAE revealed in November that it had booked £10bn of orders since June alone - BAE/PA

BAE, which is the UK’s biggest manufacturer and largest defence contractor, revealed in November that it had booked £10bn of orders since June alone, including £3.9bn related to AUKUS.

The company has also secured ammo-restocking contracts worth around £410m in Britain and another $8.8bn (£6.9bn) contract to continue running an ammunition plant on behalf of the US Army.

Babcock has been awarded contracts to support the Ukrainian navy, maintaining two minehunter ships that were previously part of British forces.

The rally of defence and aerospace companies has also been boosted by a burgeoning turnaround at engineering giant Rolls-Royce, which maintains fighter jet and boat engines for the Royal Air Force and Royal Navy, including the reactor cores for Britain’s Vanguard nuclear deterrent submarines.

Under new boss “Turbo” Tufan Erginbilgic, who took over a year ago, shares in the Derby-based company have surged more than 220pc.

Rolls, which makes revenue based on how many flying hours its engines are used for, has also benefitted from the resurgence of air travel following pandemic lockdowns.