U.S. markets close in 3 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,802.37
    -98.49 (-2.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,842.87
    -549.92 (-1.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,973.92
    -366.11 (-3.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.19
    -73.10 (-4.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.26
    +0.59 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.90
    -41.60 (-2.22%)
     

  • Silver

    21.26
    -0.67 (-3.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0452
    -0.0075 (-0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3200
    +0.1640 (+5.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2196
    -0.0113 (-0.92%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0950
    -0.3250 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,971.24
    -4,060.90 (-14.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    501.45
    -40.43 (-7.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,205.81
    -111.71 (-1.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,987.44
    -836.85 (-3.01%)
     

UK deportation policy to Rwanda is 'all wrong': UN refugee chief

·1 min read

GENEVA, June 13 (Reuters) - The U.N. refugee chief on Monday described a UK plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda as "all wrong", saying it would create a catastrophic precedent for other countries.

"This is all wrong, this deal, for so many different reasons," Filippo Grandi told journalists at a Geneva press briefing. "The precedent that this creates, is catastrophic for a concept that needs to be shared like asylum," he added.

A UK court decided on Monday that the first flight to take migrants arriving illegally in Britain to Rwanda can go ahead on Tuesday after judges dismissed campaigners' attempts to win an injunction to stop it. (Reporting by Emma Farge and Cecile Mantovani; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

Recommended Stories

  • Report to FAA could be costly for Boeing's Max 10 plans

    The independent report casts considerable doubt on Boeing’s chances of receiving a critical extension from Congress to certify its newest and largest variant of the 737 Max.

  • Libya’s Oil Output Almost Halts With New Wave of Shutdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- Libya’s oil production has almost fully halted as a political crisis leads to more shutdowns of ports and fields.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks Knocked Down With Fed Walking a ‘Tightrope’: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low After Latest DeFi Lender BlowupCrypto Lender Celsius Stops Withdrawals, Fuels Market SlumpChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After ReopeningThe OPEC member’s daily output -- which ave

  • U.S. Supreme Court takes no action on Bayer bid to nix weedkiller suits

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday took no action on Bayer AG's bid to dismiss legal claims by customers who contend its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer as the German company seeks to avoid potentially billions of dollars in damages. Bayer has asked the justices to take up its appeal of a lower court decision that upheld $25 million in damages awarded to California resident Edwin Hardeman, a Roundup user who blamed his cancer on the pharmaceutical and chemical giant's glyphosate-based weedkillers. The Supreme Court's decision on whether to take up the appeal is being closely watched as Bayer maneuvers to limit its legal liability in thousands of cases.

  • China’s Chipmaking Power Grows Despite US Effort to Counter It

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s semiconductor industry is showing signs of flourishing even in the face of Biden administration efforts to counter its growth, raising alarm bells in Washington.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks Knocked Down With Fed Walking a ‘Tightrope’: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low After Latest DeFi Lender BlowupCrypto Lender Celsius Stops Withdrawals, Fuels Market SlumpChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks Af

  • Canada to invest millions to cut emissions at BHP potash mine -source

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada will announce a multi-million dollar investment on Monday to make the Jansen potash mine run by the globe's largest listed miner, BHP Group, "the cleanest and most sustainable in the world," a government source said on Sunday. Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne and Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau are scheduled to make an announcement on "moving toward the net-zero emission economy" in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, on Monday at 10:00 a.m. central time (1500 GMT). The source declined to say the exact amount of the federal investment in BHP's Jansen mine, which is located about 150 km (93 miles) east of Saskatoon.

  • U.S. government investigates Trump DWAC deal, Coca-Cola and Jack Daniels team up for new drink

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss federal securities regulators expanding their investigation into former president Donald Trump’s DWAC deal, Google suspending its engineer for its AI chatbot, and Coca-Cola and Jack Daniels teaming up for a new drink.

  • Exclusive-U.S. automaker CEOs, Toyota urge Congress to lift EV tax credit cap

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co, Chrysler-parent Stellantis NV and Toyota Motor North America on Monday urged Congress to lift a cap on the $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit, citing higher costs to produce zero-emission vehicles, according to a letter seen by Reuters. The CEOs -- GM's Mary Barra, Ford's Jim Farley, Stellantis' Carlos Tavares and Toyota North America CEO Tetsuo Ogawa -- said in the joint letter to congressional leaders that they have pledged to invest over $170 billion through 2030 to bolster electric vehicles’ development, production and sale.

  • Inflation Fears Send U.S. Bond Yields Surging Ahead of Fed Meeting

    The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note was on pace for its highest close since 2011, propelled by fears that persistent inflation could push the Fed to raise rates even higher than expected.

  • Stagflation concerns mount: Americans are increasingly worried about red-hot inflation, jobs and their own deteriorating finances

    The latest read on consumer expectations from the New York Federal Reserve comes days after an inflation report for May that rattled markets.

  • Attack on Chinese Women Revives #MeToo Anger Xi Can’t Extinguish

    (Bloomberg) -- Footage of a violent attack on female diners at a barbecue restaurant in China has sparked outrage online, threatening to revive the #MeToo movement against gender inequality that President Xi Jinping’s government has repeatedly tried to suppress.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks Knocked Down With Fed Walking a ‘Tightrope’: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low After Latest DeFi Lender BlowupCrypto Lender Celsius Stops

  • Ukraine Latest: Fighting Rages as Ukraine Pleads for Artillery

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia continued its assault on Sievierodonetsk, pushing Ukrainian troops out of the center of Kyiv’s last major foothold in the Luhansk region. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the fighting “very fierce” and his top military commander pleaded for the US to send more artillery.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks Knocked Down With Fed Walking a ‘Tightrope’: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi

  • Dozens of companies, small business groups back U.S. bill to rein in Big Tech

    Dozens of companies and business organizations are sending a letter to U.S. senators on Monday to urge them to support a bill aimed at reining in the biggest tech companies, such as Amazon.com and Alphabet's Google. Democratic U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar and lawmakers from both parties said last week they had the Senate votes needed to pass legislation that would prevent the tech platforms, including Apple and Facebook, from favoring their own businesses on their platforms. Other signatories included the American Booksellers Association, the American Independent Business Alliance, the Institute for Local Self-Reliance and Kelkoo Group.

  • China Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After Reopening

    (Bloomberg) -- China is starting to re-impose Covid-19 restrictions just weeks after major easing in key cities, raising concern the country may once again employ strict lockdowns to control its outbreak. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks Knocked Down With Fed Walking a ‘Tightrope’: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low After Latest DeFi Lender BlowupCrypto Lender Celsius Stops Withdrawals, Fuels Market SlumpChina Is Walking Back Vir

  • President Biden's Approval Rating Undercuts Trump On Inflation Woes

    President Joe Biden's approval rating sank to its lowest level yet as record gas prices sharpened inflation's bite, the June IBD/TIPP Poll finds.

  • Russian war fever cools as scores of dead Russian marines arrive in occupied Crimea — Graty editor-in-chief

    After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the occupied Crimea witnessed an inflow of corpses, and the war resistance movement intensified in the region, Anton Naumlyuk, editor-in-chief of judicial media Graty, told Radio NV.

  • Canadian dollar slides for fourth day as bond yields surge

    The Canadian dollar fell to its lowest level in nearly three weeks against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices fell and investors weighed the prospect of aggressive interest rate hikes by global central banks to tackle inflation. U.S. crude prices fell 1% to $119.42 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.6% lower at 1.2863 to the greenback, or 77.74 U.S. cents, its fourth consecutive day of losses. Still, speculators have cut their bearish bets on the Canadian dollar, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

  • Pound slumps after shock GDP fall - live updates

    UK economy shrinks as Covid testing catches Bank of England off guard Rail workers inundate voluntary redundancy scheme – despite strikes over job cuts FTSE 100 slumps 1.8pc; Pound drops 0.8pc against dollar after GDP miss Roger Bootle: This Government is unable or unwilling to stop the slide towards a 1970s disaster Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • U.S. consumer short-term inflation outlook worsens - NY Fed survey

    Median expectations for where inflation will be in one year rose 0.3 percentage point to 6.6%, while they remained unchanged at 3.9% over a three-year outlook, the survey released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Monday showed. A worse-than-expected key inflation reading last Friday, which detailed broadening price pressures, has caused investors to up their bets the U.S. central bank will have to be more aggressive to crush inflation that has remained around a 40-year high for months. Fed policymakers are expected on Wednesday to raise borrowing costs by half a percentage point to a range of between 1.25% and 1.50% as it seeks to cool demand across the economy without causing a spike in unemployment.

  • SNAP Schedule: When Can I Anticipate June 2022 Food Stamp Benefits?

    SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), formerly known as food stamps, is the largest federal assistance program. Administered at the state level, SNAP provides food-purchasing assistance to...

  • Germany Prepares to Lend Billions to Rescue Ex-Gazprom Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- The German government is preparing to lend billions to rescue a former arm of Gazprom PJSC now under the control of the country’s energy regulator, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks Knocked Down With Fed Walking a ‘Tightrope’: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsCrypto Debacle at C