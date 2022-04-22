UK doesn't rule out taking further steps on N. Ireland protocol - Johnson

NEW DELHI, April 22 (Reuters) - Britain does not rule out taking further steps to address problems in Northern Ireland caused by post-Brexit arrangements, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

Johnson made the comments during a news conference in India after being asked if Britain would pass legislation to suspend aspects of the Northern Ireland protocol, which governs trade with the British-run province.

"It'd be fair to say that the protocol really does not command the confidence of a large, large component of the population in Northern Ireland. We have to address that, we have to fix that," Johnson said. "As I've said many times now we don't rule out taking further steps, if that's necessary."

