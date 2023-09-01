UK economy bigger than before the pandemic, ONS admits

london skyline

The UK economy shrank less and bounced back faster during the pandemic, official figures show after the Office for National Statistics (ONS) admitted its previous assumptions were too gloomy.

The revised figures add almost 2pc to the size of the economy as of the end of 2021, meaning Britain recovered to its pre-pandemic size almost two years ago.

The ONS previously said the economy was still 1.2pc smaller than its pre-lockdown size.

However, GDP is now believed to have been 0.6pc above pre-pandemic in the final three months of 2021, dispelling the notion that the UK is the only G7 country that had failed to bounce back from Covid.

Assuming that data in 2022 and 2023 are not heavily revised, it suggests the economy is now much bigger than its pre-Covid levels – not 0.2pc smaller as current figures suggest.

Economist Julian Jessop said that while the impact was largely symbolic two years later, the revisions showed that “Brexit Britain is no longer the outlier people thought it was”.

He said: “Bigger revisions are not a surprise because of the uncertainty created by the impact of Covid. But the good news is that it’s upward revisions rather than down.

“Unless there is now a massive downward revision in 2022, which there won’t be, the UK has just leapt up the G7 league table for growth.

“Symbolically, I think it is significant because it means that people can no longer say that the UK is the weakest of the world’s major economies. That’s no longer true when we’re somewhere in the middle of the pack rather than being at the bottom of the table.”

Mr Jessop said that it was possible other countries would also revise their pandemic growth figures, making it difficult to predict exactly how the UK compares with its peers.

The ONS said the economy shrank by less than expected in 2020, shrinking by 10.4pc rather than 11pc.

In 2021, the stats body now estimates the economy bounced back by 8.7pc, rather than an earlier estimate of 7.6pc growth.

The ONS said: “These revisions are mainly because we have richer data from our annual surveys and administrative data, we are now able to measure costs incurred by businesses directly and we can adjust for prices at a far more detailed level.”

