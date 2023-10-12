UK heading for recession despite return to growth, warn economists - latest updates

The Office for National Statistics has released its latest figures for the UK economy in August after a contraction in July - HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

Higher interest rates and a lack of momentum means Britain’s economy will still fall into recession at the end of this year despite a bounce back in August, economists have predicted.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.2pc during the month, after shrinking by 0.6pc the previous month, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), as the end of teacher strikes in July triggered a recovery in the services sector.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said today’s figures show “the economy is more resilient than expected”.

Services grew by 0.4pc in August after a 0.6pc contraction in July and economists warned that the return to growth masks a wider downturn.

Ruth Gregory, deputy chief UK economist at Capital Economics, said: “Some of the strength of GDP in August was due to temporary factors, adding that “the economy is not in recession, but it doesn’t have much underlying momentum either”.

She said: “The drag from higher interest rates will continue to grow. That’s why we continue to forecast a 0.2pc quarter on quarter contraction in the third quarter and a similar sized decline in the fourth quarter.”

Barret Kupelian, chief economist at PwC, said “it is possible that the third quarter GDP growth figures this year disappoint with economic activity flatlining” while NIESR associate economist Paula Bejarano Carbo said “it is unclear whether we can expect overall growth in the third quarter of this year”.

Hetal Mehta, head of economic research at St James’s Place, said: “It is clear that the economy remains weak.”

09:26 AM BST

Pound drops back despite growing economy

The pound has fallen back slightly after official figures showed the UK economy grew in line with expectations in August, but shrank more than initially thought in July.

Sterling was down 0.1pc against the dollar on the day to $1.23.

Against the euro, sterling also lost 0.1pc to remain north of 86p.

09:10 AM BST

Global shocks becoming 'new normal' for world economy, warns IMF

Economic and financial shocks are becoming the “new normal” for the global economy as governments run out of fiscal firepower to fight crises, according to the head of the International Monetary Fund.

Our economics editor Szu Ping Chan has the latest from the IMF and World Bank summit in Morocco:

Kristalina Georgieva said: “We are experiencing severe shocks that are now becoming the new normal for a world that is weakened by weak growth and economic fragmentation.” She also warned that central banks would have to keep interest rates higher for longer to keep a lid on inflation, dampening growth further. “Inflation is down but still above target in many countries. So interest rates will have to remain higher for longer, throwing more cold water on already anaemic growth,” she said.

08:55 AM BST

FTSE 100 lifted higher by energy companies

The FTSE 100 hit its highest level in nearly two weeks as figures showed Britain’s economy returned to growth in August.

The UK’s blue-chip index has risen 0.3pc in early trading, while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 has gained less than 0.1pc.

The FTSE 100 was mainly pushed higher by energy companies, with BP adding 1.9pc and Shell up 0.8pc as the bloodshed in Israel raising concerns about stability of oil supplies from the Middle East, risking a rise in crude prices.

EasyJet shares have fallen 4.1pc despite the company announcing record summer profits and plans to buy 157 Airbus aircraft, with an option to add 100 more.

The Restaurant Group surged 37.1pc after it announced it has agreed a takeover by private equity giant Apollo for £506m in cash.

Money transfer firm Wise has gained 4.1pc after it raised its full-year income growth guidance on the back of higher interest rates.

08:32 AM BST

Wagamama owner agrees £701m private equity takeover

Wagamama owner The Restaurant Group is set to be taken private after agreeing a £701m takeover by private equity giant giant Apollo.

Apollo will pay 65p a share for The Restaurant Group (TRG), which marks a 34pc premium on the firm’s share price as of market close on Wednesday.

The deal values TRG shares at around £506m, or £701m including debts.

Apollo said it has “closely followed TRG over many years and believes that TRG is a high quality and leading company in the casual dining market with an attractive portfolio of concepts and brands and an experienced management team with a clear vision and strategy for the future direction of TRG”.

TRG said: “The TRG board believes the certain value represented by the cash acquisition is a superior outcome for TRG shareholders compared to continuing to pursue the independent strategy of TRG.”

It added it was “cognisant of the premium, certain value of the acquisition against the prevailing risk for all consumer-facing businesses with exposure to macro-economic uncertainties”.

Wagamama

08:14 AM BST

KPMG hit with record fine over Carillion collapse

Audit giant KPMG has been fined a total of £21m after a series of failures in its audit of collapsed outsourcer Carillion.

The Financial Reporting Council said that it had levelled a record fine on the business, saying that it had failed to adhere to “the most basic and fundamental audit concepts”.

Carillion, which employed around 12,000 people, collapsed in January 2018 with large debts on its books.

The penalty that KPMG will pay is on top of the £14.4m settlement with the FRC that was reached in May 2022 after its employees handed misleading information to the watchdog.

Construction and outsourcing giant Carillion collapsed in 2018 - DANIEL SORABJI/AFP via Getty Images

08:09 AM BST

UK still heading for recession, economists predict

Higher interest rates and a lack of momentum means Britain’s economy will still fall into recession at the end of this year despite the bounce back in August, economists predicted.

Ruth Gregory, deputy chief UK economist at Capital Economics, said: “Some of the strength of GDP in August was due to temporary factors and the timelier survey measures of activity point to a drop in real GDP in September.

“So we are sticking to our below-consensus forecast that the economy will shrink by 0.2pc quarter on quarter in both Q3 and Q4.”

Barret Kupelian, chief economist at PwC, said:

The overall trend of economic activity suggests that despite recent retrospective revisions to the national output, growth remains subdued. GDP remains at levels experienced in February this year. Businesses and households are now feeling the effects of tighter monetary policy as well as a slowing global economy, particularly in some of the larger Eurozone economies that are our close trading partners. With this in mind, it is possible that the third quarter GDP growth figures this year disappoint with economic activity flatlining, which will not be good news for the Chancellor ahead of the Autumn Statement in November.

08:07 AM BST

UK markets open higher

The FTSE 100 gained at the open after a move by China’s sovereign wealth fund to buy shares of the country’s largest banks, which boosted hopes for growth in the world’s second largest economy.

The UK’s blue chip index has gained 0.5pc to 7,657.19 while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 rose 0.2pc to 17,914.75 as ONS data showed the UK economy bounced back in August.

07:53 AM BST

UK continues to confound worst expectations, say analysts

After ONS figures showed the UK economy returned to growth in August, Neil Birrell, chief investment officer at asset manager Premier Miton, said:

After a poor July, the UK economy bounced back in August. Like a number of other economies, the UK economy continues to confound not just the worst, but most expectations in remaining relatively robust. The Fed has indicated it will proceed carefully on policy and the Bank of England must do the same as it balances the inflation versus growth equation. Recessionary risk remains real, but the damage that could be done by ongoing high inflation is a threat.

Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot, added that the data “provides another small glimmer of hope that the UK could scrape through and avoid a recession”.

07:50 AM BST

Households could be hit with extra increase in energy bills

Britain’s energy watchdog has said it is considering a one-off increase to the energy price cap of up to £17 a year to help prevent suppliers going bust as they face spiralling bad debts.

Ofgem said it was launching a consultation on options to protect the energy market after figures in the summer showed that energy debt reached a record £2.6bn due to soaring wholesale prices and cost-of-living pressures on households.

It said it was considering a one-off increase in the energy price cap that could see households pay up to £17 a year more - or £1.50 a month - on average “to reduce the risk of energy firms going bust or leaving the market as a result of unrecoverable debt”.

The regulator is now consulting with the energy industry, consumers groups and the wider public to look at the options.

But it said, if approved, any increase to the cap would be delayed until next April to protect consumers from extra costs during the winter.

07:43 AM BST

BBC and ITV face competition investigation

The BBC and ITV are among seven television companies under investigation from regulators on suspicion of breaching competition laws.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it has launched an investigation into the broadcasters - along with Hartswood Films, Hat Trick Productions, Red Planet Pictures, Sister Pictures and Tiger Aspect.

The regulator said it would examine how the companies purchase services from freelance providers, and the employment of staff, who support the production, creation and broadcasting of television content in the UK.

The CMA believes “it has reasonable grounds to suspect one or more breaches of competition law”.

It has also launched a separate investigation into suspected breaches in relation to sports content.

BBC

07:30 AM BST

EasyJet plans to buy more planes after record summer profits

EasyJet is proposing to order new aircraft and resume dividend payments to shareholders after making a record profit this summer.

The airline said it expects its profit before tax between July and September to be between £650m and £670m.

This was driven by an 8pc increase in passenger numbers and a 9c rise in fares, both compared with the same period last year.

The company revealed it has reached a proposed agreement with Airbus to order 157 aircraft and a further 100 purchase rights.

Chief executive Johan Lundgren said: “This will enable easyJet’s fleet modernisation and growth to continue beyond 2028 while providing substantial benefits including cost efficiencies and sustainability improvements.”

EasyJet said its profit before tax for the year to the end of September is expected to be between £440m and £460m.

EasyJet plans to order 157 planes from Boeing - Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire

07:22 AM BST

UK more resilient than expected, says Hunt

After the latest data showing the UK economy grew, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said:

The UK has grown faster than France and Germany since the pandemic and today’s data shows the economy is more resilient than expected. While this is a good sign, we still need to tackle inflation so we can unlock sustainable growth.

07:17 AM BST

Education returns to normal following teacher strikes

Ahead of this month’s recovery, Britain’s economy had shrunk by 0.6pc in July following strikes by teachers.

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, said:

Our initial estimate suggests GDP grew a little in August, led by strong growth in services which was partially offset by falls in manufacturing and construction. Within services, education returned to normal levels, while computer programmers and engineers both had strong months. Across the last three months as a whole, the economy has grown modestly, led by car manufacturing and sales, and construction.

07:12 AM BST

Services recovery helps UK back into growth

The UK economy grew by 0.2pc in August from July, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed, following a significant improvement in the services sector.

The ONS revised down its gross domestic product (GDP) estimate for July, with output now seen to have fallen by 0.6pc versus an earlier estimate of a 0.5pc drop.

The economy was hit by heavy rain and strikes in July and the improvement in August could help to reduce the possibility of a recession.

Services output grew by 0.4pc in August following a fall of 0.6pc in July.

07:08 AM BST

Good morning

Thanks for joining me. Britain’s economy returned to growth in August as the services sector bounced back into expansion.

The Office for National Statistics said the gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.2pc as had been predicted by economists.

5 things to start your day

1) Oil and gas cannot be ‘shut down overnight’ on path to net zero, says Carney | Economies must ‘build up alternatives’ before winding down fossil fuel production

2) Aga sales fall as soaring energy prices chill country kitchens | The company’s cookers are among the most expensive on the market

3) Biden borrowing binge driving ‘unsustainable’ rise in global debts, warns IMF | US borrowing forecast to remain close to 7pc of GDP until the end of the decade

4) Hamas terrorists were sent millions in crypto in months before Israel attack | Electronic currencies have been used by terrorist groups to evade financial sanctions

5) Birkenstock shares slump almost 13pc in New York debut | The sandal-maker recorded the worst opening for a listing of $1bn or more in New York in over two years

What happened overnight

Asian stocks extended the week’s gains, undeterred by forecast-beating US wholesale inflation data as investors grew increasingly hopeful the Federal Reserve would not hike interest rates further.

The mood was enhanced by news that China’s massive sovereign wealth fund had bought stakes in the country’s biggest banks, fuelling speculation it could broaden its reach to support beleaguered mainland markets.

Tokyo and Seoul rose by more than one percent, while Sydney, Singapore, Taipei and Jakarta were also on the front foot.

Hong Kong and Shanghai also rallied on news that China’s Central Huijin Investment - an arm of the $1.4trillion China Investment Corp - had bought $65m of shares in the country’s banking giants.

Analysts said the purchase of stakes in Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, China Construction Bank and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was aimed at boosting sentiment in mainland markets, which have been hit by worries over the stuttering economy.

Huijin was also said to be planning to further boost its holdings.

There has been plenty of optimism on trading floors in recent days after a US jobs report Friday was neither too hot nor too weak, while a string of central bank decision-makers have lined up to suggest they backed a pause in any more monetary tightening.

