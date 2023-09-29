UK economy outperforms France and Germany

Jeremy Hunt

The UK economy has performed better than France and Germany since the pandemic, revised official figures show, delivering a boost to Rishi Sunak.

Statisticians at the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the British economy is now 1.8pc larger than before Covid, whereas France has grown by 1.7pc since 2020 and Germany 0.2pc.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the figures show Britain’s economy is “proving the doubters wrong”.

Previous estimates indicated that the UK was the only G7 member to have a smaller economy than before Covid after shrinking by 0.2pc.

However, the latest figures show Britain is no longer the worst G7 performer, but is middle of the pack behind the US, Canada and Italy.

The ONS revealed the British economy grew by 0.3pc in the first three months of the year, rather than 0.1pc as initially believed. It also confirmed growth of 0.2pc in the three months ending in June.

The revision suggests the UK weathered pressure from the energy crisis, high inflation and rising interest rates better than previously thought at the start of the year.

Richard Carter, analyst at Quilter Cheviot, said bright spots in the data “give some hope that a recession can still be avoided by the UK”.

The ONS also said economic activity grew by 4.3pc and not 4.1pc last year.

However, Jake Finney, economist at PwC, said the changes failed to improve the overall picture of a “flatlining economy”.

He said: “Output is only 0.4pc higher than where it was at the same time a year ago. If anything, the GDP data revisions may marginally dampen the UK’s growth prospects for 2023 and 2024 as they reduce the potential for bounce-back growth.”

The revisions come after the ONS at the start of September said its estimates of economic growth during Covid had been too pessimistic.

At the time, it said the economy had shrunk by 10.4pc during the first year of Covid rather than 11pc, while also upgrading its 2021 forecast from 7.6pc to 8.7pc.

Following Monday’s announcement, Mr Hunt said: “We were among the fastest countries in the G7 to recover from the pandemic and since 2020 we have grown faster than France and Germany.

Story continues

“The best way to continue this growth is to stick to our plan to halve inflation this year, with the IMF forecasting that we will grow more than Germany, France, and Italy in the longer term.”

However, economists warned that other countries may also revise their growth figures, suggesting that the ranking could change.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.