UK economy overheating, warns BlackRock - latest updates

The Bank of England faces an "overheating" UK economy, warns a BlackRock chief - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

The Bank of England should reveal how much it is prepared to damage the "overheating" UK economy to bring down inflation, according to a boss at the world’s largest asset manager.

Policymakers at the Bank of England are expected to raise interest rates from 4.25pc to 4.5pc at noon today, making it even more expensive to borrow and pushing banks to lift savings rates.

It would be the 12th consecutive rate rise but comes with inflation still more than five times the Bank of England's 2pc target at 10.1pc in April.

The consumer prices index has remained in double digits since August last year.

Alex Brazier, deputy head of Blackrock Investment Institute, said the economy is "effectively overheating" after a "big labour supply shock".

He said the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee must decide "what price it is willing to pay" to damage the UK economy - what he dubbed creating "growth weakness" to bring inflation down.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "The Bank faces this difficult trade off. The UK has had a reasonably big labour supply shock.

"The economy is effectively overheating and so if the Bank wants to bring inflation down quickly, it has to generate some sort of growth weakness or continued growth weakness.

"How much growth weakness is it looking to tolerate? What price is it willing to pay to bring inflation down? That’s the thing where the market could do with a bit more guidance."

Read the latest updates below.

08:13 AM

Rolls-Royce transformation plan 'moving at pace'

Engineering giant Rolls-Royce has said its financial performance is "improving" as it pushes forward with its transformation plan.

The aircraft engine manufacturer said trading has been in line with expectations over the four months to April as it continues to benefit from growth in its key markets.

The group cut thousands of jobs following the heavy impact of the pandemic and launched a transformation programme to reduce costs and create efficiencies in a bid to improve profits.

Story continues

Rolls-Royce told shareholders ahead of its annual general meeting today that the strategy is "moving at pace".

It came as the company held firm on its profit guidance for 2023.

It said it has seen a continued improvement in flying hours by engines from its civil aerospace operation, reaching 83pc of 2019 levels over the first four months of 2023, in line with expectations.

A Rolls-Royce engine being prepared - Toru Hanai/Bloomberg

08:06 AM

ITV warns over advertising spending

ITV has revealed a 10pc drop in advertising revenues and warned trading will get tougher in the second quarter as firms rein in marketing spend against a difficult wider economic backdrop.

The broadcaster behind hit shows Love Island and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! cautioned over a "challenging" outlook for ad spend and predicted a 12pc fall over the second quarter.

But the group said its first quarter fall was better than the wider market and said it was "looking forward" to the third quarter, with Love Island and the Rugby World Cup expected to "draw large broadcast and streaming audiences".

Bosses added that it is seeing strong growth in digital advertising revenues - up 30pc at £87m in the first three months of 2023 and expected to rise by more than 20pc in the second quarter.

ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall said:

Total advertising revenue in the first quarter was down 10pc - as expected and better than the wider TV advertising market. We are looking forward to the third quarter with Love Island and the Rugby World Cup set to draw large broadcast and streaming audiences. ITV is successfully executing phase two of its More Than TV strategy, despite the current challenging macro and geopolitical environment, as we continue to satisfy the growing demand for content globally and the desire for advertisers to secure both mass reach and targeted digital audiences.

Ant and Dec are hosting I'm A Celebrity... South Africa - Charlie Sperring/ITV

08:04 AM

Markets edge up at the open

Stock markets have moved inched up ahead of the Bank of England's interest rate decision after a report showed evidence that inflation in the United States was cooling, even if it remains too high.

The FTSE 100 has begun the day 0.1pc higher at 7,747.54 while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 also rose 0.1pc to 19,296.34.

07:48 AM

First Group 'disappointed' after being stripped of rail franchise

FirstGroup, which has been stripped of the Transpennine Express franchise, has hit out at the decision

Chief business correspondent Oliver Gill has the latest:

FirstGroup said it was "disappointed" and claimed they had invested and made improvements to services. Passenger numbers rose from 14m in 2004 when FirstGroup took the contract over to 29m before the pandemic. Graham Sutherland, FirstGroup chief executive said: "[We]are very proud to have served the communities across northern England and into Scotland, carrying millions of passengers and introducing new trains, new routes and more seats for our customers. "Our team have worked extremely hard to improve services, including by recruiting and training more drivers than ever before. We have also worked closely with the DfT and Transport for the North on an agreed recovery plan as well as an improved offer on overtime working for our drivers. "Today's decision does not alter our belief in the important role of private rail operators in the delivery of vital, environmentally-friendly transport for customers and communities across the UK."

07:37 AM

'We have nationalised - now call off strikes', says Harper

On the decision to bring control of TransPennine Express services under Government control, Transport Secretary Mark Harper said:

In my time as Transport Secretary, I have been clear that passenger experience must always come first. After months of commuters and northern businesses bearing the brunt of continuous cancellations, I've made the decision to bring TransPennine Express into Operator of Last Resort. This is not a silver bullet and will not instantaneously fix a number of challenges being faced, including Aslef's actions which are preventing TransPennine Express from being able to run a full service - once again highlighting why it's so important that the railways move to a seven-day working week. We have played our part but Aslef now need to play theirs by calling off strikes and the rest day working ban, putting the very fair and reasonable pay offer to a democratic vote of their members.

07:35 AM

Passenger recovery 'levelling off,' warns Heathrow

Heathrow airport has warned that growth in passenger numbers since the end of coronavirus restrictions may be "levelling off".

Some 6.4m passengers travelled through the airport in April.

Heathrow said in a statement: "There are early indications that passenger growth may be levelling off, with recovery now stable at 93pc-95pc of 2019 levels across each of the first four months of this year."

Passenger numbers at Heathrow are 'levelling off,' bosses fear - REUTERS/Toby Melville

07:31 AM

Transpennine Express nationalised after months of disruption

Rishi Sunak has nationalised one of Britain's biggest train operators after passengers suffered months of significant disruption and regular cancellations.

Chief business correspondent Oliver Gill has the latest:



FirstGroup, the London-listed transport group, will be stripped of the Transpennine Express franchise at the end of this month.



It is the latest rail operator to be brought back into public ownership after Southeastern was nationalised in 2021. Fellow red wall seat operator Northern rail was brought in public ownership in February 2020. The east coast main line, now called LNER, was nationalised in 2018. FirstGroup also runs much-criticised west coast main line services under a joint venture called Avanti.



Mark Harper, Transport Secretary, said: "After months of commuters and Northern businesses bearing the brunt of continuous cancellations, I've made the decision to bring Transpennine Express into Operator of Last Resort. "This is not a silver bullet and will not instantaneously fix a number of challenges being faced."

TransPennine Express has been nationalised - Danny Lawson/PA Wire

07:25 AM

TransPennine Express nationalised amid 'continuous cancellations'

Train services run by operator TransPennine Express will be brought under Government control due to "continuous cancellations", Transport Secretary Mark Harper has said.

07:24 AM

Bank of England to update economic outlook

Experts will be reading the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Report closely today for its economic forecasts, and an indication on what the future holds for inflation and rates.

In February, when the last report was produced, the Bank said it expects inflation to fall sharply over the rest of the year.

But with CPI remaining above double-digits since then, the latest report will be watched closely for signs this forecast has changed.

Furthermore, experts said the Bank's policymakers could give more of an indication over what the future holds for rates.

Ellie Henderson, from Investec Economics, said the "clock is ticking" on the Bank's monetary policy tightening cycle, and an increase on Thursday could be the last.

She said: "As things stand and considering the sharp downward influences on inflation in the coming months, namely from energy but also from cooling food and goods price inflation, we suspect that this could be the last hike by the Bank of England in this cycle."

07:19 AM

Good morning

Britain's interest rates are expected to rise today to the highest level since 2008 in the face of an "overheating" economy.

According to economists and the financial markets, the base rate will rise for the 12th consecutive time to 4.5pc as inflation continues to soar.

Alex Brazier, deputy head of Blackrock Investment Institute, the research arm of the world's largest asset manager, said the Bank of England faces a trade off as the economy is "overheating" but it must decide "what price it is willing to pay" to bring inflation down.

5 things to start your day

1) Dame Sharon White loses crunch John Lewis staff vote | Pressure on chairman builds as workers revolt on partnership’s performance under her leadership

2) Post Office faces fresh inquiry over IT scandal bonus payments | Chief executive Nick Read faces growing pressure in light of the remuneration

3) Biden’s crypto crackdown makes it ‘very difficult’ to do business in US, says Binance | Digital exchanges face increased scrutiny in the continued aftermath of FTX's collapse

4) Google to launch AI search engine | The redesign will rival Microsoft's new Bing chatbot

5) Royal Mail is delivering once a fortnight to “postal deserts” | Chronic staff shortages and rock-bottom industrial relations are leaving households without mail

What happened overnight

Wall Street stocks mostly climbed on Wednesday as better inflation data offset worries about stalled talks between political leaders that have raised fears of a US default.

US inflation, as measured by the consumer prices index (CPI), rose 4.9pc in the year to April, down from 5pc in March, according to the US Labor department.

Although inflation remains well above the Federal Reserve's target, market analysts said the improvement may be good enough to halt additional interest rate increases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.1pc lower at 33,531.33.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.5pc at 4,137.64, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1pc to 12,306.44.

The two-year Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with rate expectations, slid from 4.05pc to 3.91pc following the CPI report. The benchmark 10-year yield fell 8.1 basis points to 3.44pc.

Asian shares climbed on Thursday as investors cheered signs of easing inflationary pressure in the US.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.4pc in early trade. Australian shares fell 0.19pc, while Japan's Nikkei stock index dropped 0.13pc.

China's blue-chip CSI300 index edged up 0.15pc in early trade, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index opened 0.41pc higher.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.