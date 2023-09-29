UK economy recovers stronger than France and Germany in boost for Sunak - latest updates

The Office for National Statistics has released its revised figures for economic growth in Britain in the second quarter - Yui Mok/PA Wire

The UK economy has performed better than France and Germany since the pandemic, revised official figures suggest.

Statisticians now believe that the British economy is 1.8pc larger than before Covid struck, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). France is believed to have grown by 1.7pc since Covid and Germany 0.2pc.

The UK economy was previously thought to be the only one in the G7 to remain smaller than before the pandemic, but the latest figures place it in the middle of the pack.

Previous figures suggested the British economy was 0.2pc smaller than its pre-pandemic size.

The data also showed that the UK economy grew at 0.2pc in the three months to June as previously estimated.

However, the ONS has improved its analysis of the economy in the first three months of the year, suggesting GDP increased by 0.3pc compared to earlier estimates of 0.1pc.

It comes after separate data released earlier this month showed the UK economy shrank less and bounced back faster during the pandemic, after the ONS admitted its previous assumptions were too gloomy.

It said that the economy had shrunk by 10.4pc during the first year of Covid rather than 11pc, while it grew by 8.7pc and not 7.6pc in 2021.

08:17 AM BST

French inflation falls as food price rises ease

French inflation unexpectedly slowed in September as easing price rises in the food sector outpaced higher prices in the energy sector, preliminary EU-harmonised official data showed on Friday.

French consumer prices rose 5.6pc in September from a year earlier, after a 5.7pc rise in August, the INSEE statistics agency said.

Food prices rose 9.6pc in September following an 11.2pc jump in August while energy prices jumped 11.5pc after rising 6.8pc in August.

08:05 AM BST

UK markets rise at the open

The FTSE 100 has moved higher after the open as oil prices held their ground and data showed Britain’s economy performed better than expected at the start of the year.

The energy-heavy index has gained 0.3pc to 7,624.96 while the domestically-focused gained 0.5pc to 18,185.96.

07:59 AM BST

Severn Trent aims to raise £1bn in bid to reduce leaks

Severn Trent is seeking to raise £1bn to help support a transformation plan which is “expected to create 7,000 jobs” across the Midlands.

The water supplier has launched a pre-emptive equity placing to start raising funds and stressed that the firm is “maintaining financial resilience”.

The utility firm said it plans to spend £12.9bn in supporting its network over the next five-year regulatory period.

It said this will include £5bn of investment focused on improving capacity and service beyond current levels.

Severn Trent plans to invest £12.9bn over five years as part of its 'transformation plan' aimed at reducing leaks

07:53 AM BST

ONS data 'gives hope recession can be avoided'

Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot, said bright spots in the ONS data “gives some hope that a recession can still be avoided by the UK”. He said:

There are bright spots in today’s report from the Office for National Statistics, as recession appears increasingly unlikely in 2023. This will bring some respite to the pound, which has taken a bit of a battering in recent days as interest rates are predicted to have peaked. Given the economic hit that was experienced from the various bank holidays in the second quarter, including the Coronation of King Charles, the Government will be pleased to see economic growth unrevised at 0.2pc. Indeed, the first quarter also saw an upwards revision to 0.3pc, highlighting that while economic growth is challenging, it isn’t quite non-existent for the UK. We are also seeing shoots that the cost of living crisis may be easing for households. While expenses are still elevated compared to pre-pandemic periods, disposable incomes are beginning to move ahead, bringing relief to many households who will have struggled over the winter months and where excess savings from the pandemic have dried up. However, given the speed of interest rate rises and the cumulative effect of the cost of living crisis, it may just be a case of the pain being delayed, with 2024 looking more challenging.

07:47 AM BST

PwC predicts UK economy to contract in third quarter

Jake Finney, economist at PwC, said the ONS data showing the economy recovered faster than anticipated “is not significant enough to change the overall picture of a flatlining economy”. He said:

Output is only 0.4pc higher than where it was at the same time a year ago.

If anything, the GDP data revisions may marginally dampen the UK’s growth prospects for 2023 and 2024 as they reduce the potential for bounce-back growth. Ultimately we expect that growth will remain sluggish while monetary policy tightening continues to weigh on activity. We expect annual GDP growth to remain significantly below trend this year and next. While the surprise -0.5pc decrease in July alongside the PMI survey data suggests we may see a slight contraction in Q3.

07:37 AM BST

UK once again proves the doubters wrong, says Hunt

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said:

We know that the British economy recovered faster from the pandemic than anyone previously thought and data out today once again proves the doubters wrong. We were among the fastest countries in the G7 to recover from the pandemic and since 2020 we have grown faster than France and Germany. The best way to continue this growth is to stick to our plan to halve inflation this year, with the IMF forecasting that we will grow more than Germany, France, and Italy in the longer term.

07:35 AM BST

Interest rate lag means UK still faces recession, say economists

Despite the improvement in the assessment of Britain’s performance, economists said today’s release “changes very little”.

Capital Economics deputy chief UK economist Ruth Gregory said:

The final Q2 2023 GDP data release shows that the economy was a bit more resilient in the first half of this year than we previously thought. But other indicators suggest this is now fading. We still think that higher interest rates will trigger a mild recession involving a 0.5pc fall in GDP in the coming quarters. The data leaves the economy still only 0.6pc above its level a year ago. It does not change the big picture that the economy has lagged behind all other G7 countries aside from Germany and France since the pandemic. And that’s before the full drag from higher interest rates has been felt.

07:27 AM BST

Professional and scientific businesses boost UK GDP

After revising the UK growth figures, ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said:

Today’s latest figures show the GDP growth rate is almost unrevised over the last 18 months. Our new estimates indicate a stronger performance for professional and scientific businesses due to improved data sources. Meanwhile, healthcare grew less because of new near real-time information showing the cost of delivering services.

07:23 AM BST

UK economy grew faster than thought at start of 2023

The UK economy grew faster that expected between January and March this year, new revised official figures have suggested.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that it now thinks that gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 0.3pc in the first three months of the year, up from the 0.1pc previously estimated.

The ONS left its estimate for the second quarter of the year unchanged, it said.

UK gross domestic product is estimated to have increased by 0.2% in Quarter 2 (Apr to Jun) 2023, unrevised.



It is now estimated to have increased by 0.3% in Quarter 1, revised up from 0.1%, whilst growth across all quarters of 2022 is unrevised.



➡️ https://t.co/H2PEz3rJrw pic.twitter.com/qJ5sznDfD4 — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) September 29, 2023

07:20 AM BST

Good morning

Thanks for joining us. Britain’s economy has grown faster than France and Germany since the pandemic, updated estimates from the Office for National Statistics show.

GDP is now estimated to be 1.8pc above pre-pandemic levels in a boost to Rishi Sunak.

The revised data also showed that the UK economy grew by more than first thought between January and March, with gross domestic product rising by a revised 0.3pc against the 0.1pc growth initially estimated.

5 things to start your day

1) New housing starts surge to near 50-year high | Construction of 73,600 homes comes as developers scramble to beat net zero deadline

2) Keir Starmer is lesser of two evils, says Brexit-backer Duncan Bannatyne | Former Dragon backs Labour leader after Sunak’s ‘terrible’ handling of the economy

3) French and Italian borrowing costs hit highest levels in a decade | Eurozone faces concerns over big deficits and prolonged high interest rates

4) New ‘space age’ titanium iPhone 15s are overheating, customers complain | Apple’s much-lauded lightweight case gets too hot for some users to hold

5) John Lewis to raise £150m selling off Waitrose stores in turnaround push | Sale comes as troubled department store seeks fresh funding after recent run of losses

What happened overnight

Asian markets were mixed on Friday, with only a few open due to public holidays across the region.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index was down 0.3pc at 31,764.01. In Bangkok, the SET declined 0.5pc. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.4pc to 7,054.40. India’s Sensex gained 0.4pc.

Markets were closed in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul.

Markets in mainland China are closed as the country starts its Golden Week holiday, which may damp trading in the region through the first week of October.

Brent crude oil, the international standard, picked up 15 cents to $93.25 per barrel.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 rose 0.6pc to 4,299.70. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3pc to 33,666.34, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.8pc, to 13,201.28.

