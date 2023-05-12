Bank of England wrong again as Britain's economy returns to growth - latest updates

The British economy has returned to growth a day after the Bank of England upgraded its forecast - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

The Bank of England has been proved wrong again as the British economy outperformed the Bank's forecasts for the first three months of the year.

Quarterly real gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 0.1pc from January and March, according to the Office for National Statistics.

This matched the consensus expectation among economists of 0.1pc growth but exceeded the Bank of England's forecasts of 0pc across the first quarter.

But on a monthly basis, GDP in March fell by 0.3pc. This was a far larger drop than the consensus forecast of 0pc growth.

The quarterly growth rate was front-loaded in January, when GDP rose by 0.5pc. In February, growth was flat.

The March data lays bare the impact of successive public sector strikes.

Darren Morgan, ONS director of economic statistics, said: "Across the quarter as a whole growth was driven by IT and construction, partially offset by falls in health, education and public administration, with these sectors affected by strikes."

Without the impact of strikes, quarterly GDP growth in the first three months of the year would have been 0.2pc, the Bank said on Thursday.

Read the latest updates below.

08:44 AM

Markets bounce back after economy data

The FTSE 100 has bounced back after data showed that the UK economy grew in the first three months of 2023, while insurer Beazley surged to a more than one-month high on upbeat quarterly results.

The blue-chip index rose as much as 0.4pc, while the FTSE 250 added as much as 0.2pc. The FTSE 100 index ended 0.1pc lower on Thursday, in its third straight session of declines.

Beazley has risen 3.9pc after reporting a sharp jump in net premiums in the first quarter, lifting the nonlife insurance sector up 1.6pc.

Pearson jumped as much as 2.4pc after brokerage Morgan Stanley turned bullish on the stock.

Bucking the trend, THG slumped as much as 14pc after the retailer said it had terminated talks with Apollo Global Management for a buyout deal.

The pound has added 0.2pc against the dollar to $1.25 after the Office for National Statistics said the UK economy grew by 0.1pc in the first quarter of 2023.

Story continues

08:36 AM

Economists question Bank of England over forecasts

The Bank of England's forecasts for the UK economy have evolved so radically over the past six months that they have sown confusion and forced it to answer questions about its credibility.

Last November, its Monetary Policy Committee warned that the UK would fall into recession with interest rates at just 3pc.

On Thursday, after raising rates to the far more punitive level of 4.5pc, the recession vanished from its outlook, while Governor Andrew Bailey said inflation had proven more "sticky" than expected, with food prices staying higher than expected.

Ross Walker, head of global macroeconomics at NatWest Markets, said inflation "somewhat incongruously undershoots the target during the relevant two-to-three year forecast horizon".

Governor Andrew Bailey was adamant that there was no "directional steer" on the Bank of England's, adding policymakers "will be driven by the evidence at each meeting".

Sanjay Raja, chief UK economist at Deutsche Bank Research, said the position meant the Bank is "captive to forthcoming growth, labor market, and inflation data".

08:22 AM

THG ends takeover talks with Apollo

THG has ended talks with New York-based private equity business Apollo Global Management in the latest failed takeover attempt of the struggling UK online retailer.

The British company, which operates hundreds of beauty and lifestyle websites, said that after a short discussion with the investor it has become clear there is "no longer any merit in continuing to engage with Apollo".

It said it had rejected Apollo's approach for the same reason it rebuffed others — "inadequate valuations and the nature of those offer structures".

Formerly known as The Hut Group, the company co-founded by chief executive Matthew Moulding has had a bumpy ride since its 2020 listing.

It has been rocked by governance concerns, the surging price of whey — which it uses in its protein shakes — and speculation over the future profitability of its Ingenuity unit, which helps other retailers sell online.

THG stock, which had initially risen on news of Apollo's interest last month, had fallen by about 22pc since it appeared that a formal offer may not be forthcoming.

They slumped a further 14pc in early trading to 64p, well below the £5 IPO price.

THG founder and chief executive Matthew Moulding - Reuters

08:16 AM

GDP will bounce back strongly in April, says NIESR

NIESR associate economist Paula Bejarano Carbo said the GDP data is a sign of "low growth, rather than a much-needed jump-start". He said:

Encouragingly, the services, production, and construction sectors all saw quarter-on-quarter growth – a further sign that the economy as a whole is exhibiting more resilience than previously thought. Though monthly GDP fell by 0.3pc in March following no growth in February, high-frequency data suggest that monthly GDP will bounce back strongly in April, likely driven by strong services performance. It is worth bearing in mind, however, that monthly GDP remains only 0.1pc above its February 2020 level – what we are seeing at the start of this year is (welcome) low growth, rather than a much-needed jump-start.

08:04 AM

FTSE rises as UK economy grows

Markets have moved upwards after data showed the UK economy returned to growth in the first three months of the year.

The FTSE 100 rose by 0.4pc to 7,763.02 after the open while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 edged up 0.1pc to 19,291.08.

07:57 AM

Weak service sector a worrying sign for UK, say economists

Ruth Gregory, deputy chief UK economist at Capital Economics, said:

Some of the decline in GDP in March was probably due to temporary factors and may not last. The unseasonably wet weather in March appears to have weighed on retail activity (which fell by 1.4pc month on month), food and accommodation output (down 0.8pc) and construction output (up 0.2pc). What's more, strikes by civil servants, teachers and train workers are likely to have contributed to the 1.7pc month on month decline in transport output and the small 0.1pc month on month rise in education output. But with activity in nine of the 14 services sub-sectors contracting in March and consumer-facing services as a whole declining by 0.8pc month on month there were also some worrying signs elsewhere. This suggests that some of the fall was probably due to some underlying weakness as a result of weak real incomes and higher interest rates.

07:43 AM

Offer is there for unions, says rail minister

Rail minister Huw Merriman has urged train drivers' union Aslef and rail workers' union the RMT to put the Government's "fair and reasonable" pay offer to its members in a bid to avert further strikes.

He told Times Radio:

I'm very sorry for the inconvenience that passengers will have to bear. The sad reality of this situation is that there are offers on the table which have been given to both the train drivers' union and the RMT. The leadership have chosen not to put those offers to their members and I feel if they did, there would be the opportunity for members to decide if they wish to take them. If you look at the train driver situation, they are paid just under £60,000. The pay offer would take them to £65,000 for a 35-hour week. We feel these are fair and reasonable, and we need to see those put to their members. So, it is not the case that there is not an offer there - the offer is there, we just need it put to members to see what they think about it.

Mr Merriman pointed to RMT members working for Network Rail having already accepted a "very similar" Government pay offer, adding: "If that's the case for someone who works on the tracks, why not their fellow workers who work on the trains? And that's what we're calling the RMT and Aslef's leadership to do."

07:39 AM

Retail sector hit by rainy March, says IoD

Although there was growth over the quarter as a whole, the economy shrank by 0.3pc in March. Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, said:

Manufacturing performed strongly coming out of the first quarter, but this was not enough to compensate for the difficulties experienced elsewhere in March, particularly by retailers and the motor trade. There were also other weaknesses in the service sector, such as the creative industries and general business services. The ONS suggests that the retail sector suffered from March being one of the wettest on record, reducing non-food sales compared to the previous month. It also seems likely that some households have reduced discretionary spending as they re-budgeted for rising mortgage costs.

07:31 AM

Government acting in 'bad faith,' says rail union boss

The other big story for commuters unable to get to work is the strike action being held by train drivers across the country.

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan has accused the Government of acting in "bad faith" during negotiations with the union.

He told BBC Breakfast:

At some point someone's going to realise these are Government-led strikes, the Government are interfering their free collective bargaining process and they want unrealistic targets. They sent out a deal before Christmas that we'd never seen, we'd never negotiated and tried to force it through by the back door in a total act of bad faith, and even then we came back from the table. We suspended all action in the hope of finding a way forward and then what happens? We sit down for three months in good faith, we agree a process that we're going to undertake and then right at the end someone interferes, revokes it, and puts out a deal that would contain all the red lines we previously opposed in those talks, destining it to fail. I don't think the Government and the companies want a solution.

07:28 AM

Economy 'holding up remarkably well,' says investment chief

Neil Birrell, chief investment officer at Premier Miton Investors, said:

With headlines of pain being felt in the consumer sector, it would be expected that GDP growth would be weaker, or maybe even showing signs of recession, but the economy is holding up remarkably well. The Bank of England will be pleased with the data, but they will need to see inflation moderate significantly to avoid considering more recession-inducing interest rate hikes. It is quite a balancing act they have on their hands; for now, the economy is behaving, but inflation has to as well.

07:23 AM

Budget made an important start toward growth, says Hunt

After the latest data on the UK economy, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said:

It's good news that the economy is growing but to reach the Government's growth priority we need to stay focused on competitive taxes, labour supply and productivity.



The Bank of England Governor confirmed yesterday that the Budget has made an important start but we will keep going until the job is done and we have the high wage, high growth economy we need.

07:18 AM

Growth in first quarter impacted by strikes, says ONS

The Office for National Statistics' director of economic Statistics Darren Morgan said:

Despite the UK economy contracting in March, GDP grew a little over the first quarter as a whole. The fall in March was driven by widespread decreases across the service sector. Despite the launch of new number plates, cars sales were low by historic standards - continuing the trend seen since the start of the pandemic - with warehousing, distribution and retail also having a poor month. These falls were partially offset by a strong month for manufacturing as well as growth in gas production and distribution and also in construction. Across the quarter as a while, growth was driven by IT and construction, partially offset by falls in health, education and public administration, with these sectors affected by strikes.

07:09 AM

Construction boost helps UK economy grow

Britain's economy returned to growth in the first three months of the year, official data show.

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 0.1pc in the first quarter, according to the Office for National Statistics, even after shrinking by 0.3pc in March.

Construction output rose by 0.7pc in the first three months of the year, which was the sixth consecutive quarter of positive growth.

The growth from January to March was driven by repair and maintenance, which grew by 4.9pc.

It comes after the Bank of England improved its outlook for growth in the UK economy by a record amount on Thursday as it raised interest rates to their highest level since 2008.

The rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee forecast that the economy will be 2.25pc larger in three years time than it predicted in February – the biggest growth upgrade in its history.

The Bank predicted a 0.2pc expansion for the first and second quarters only six months after predicting that the economy would not grow at all in 2023.

It also revised up its full-year forecast for 2023 to 0.25pc growth, compared to a prediction of a contraction of 0.3pc back in February.

The data showing a growth in the first quarter of 2023 comes after the UK economy narrowly avoided recession at the end of 2022.

The economy flatlined in the final three months of last year, having shrank by 0.3pc between July and September.

GDP fell 0.3% in March 2023 but grew 0.1% across Quarter 1 (Jan to Mar) 2023 as a whole.



➡️ https://t.co/iYul07EYRr pic.twitter.com/c2PFJdcPhB — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) May 12, 2023

07:04 AM

Good morning

The UK economy grew by 0.1pc between January and March, according to data from the Office for National Statistics.

It comes after the economy flatlined at the end of 2022, having shrunk by 0.3pc between July and September last year.

5 things to start your day

1) Get ready for two more years of surging prices, says Bank of England | Andrew Bailey refuses to accept blame for cost of living crisis

2) 'Eye-watering' cost of regulation to blame for surging food prices, Treasury told | Supermarket chiefs have blamed meddling ministers for contributing to a surge in food prices

3) Elon Musk hires female boss to run Twitter | New chief executive joins the social media platform within six weeks

4) Adidas sparks gold rush with £870m sale of Kanye West’s Yeezy shoes | German fashion house looks to recoup some value from vast unsold stock of trainers

5) The glaring errors that left Britain mired in inflation | Bank of England forced to admit there will be no recession at all

What happened overnight

Asian shares were mixed as US equity futures rose and Treasuries held gains from the prior day as investors weighed signs of cooling in the jobs market and efforts to repair ties between Washington and Beijing.

Hong Kong-listed technology stocks rallied Friday while broader measures of Chinese shares fell. Japanese blue chips traded around 0.5pc higher.

Shares in Tokyo-listed SBI Shinsei Bank were in a trading halt after spiking higher following a Nikkei report that SBI Holdings was preparing to take the lender private.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was little changed, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.3pc. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.8pc.

Wall Street stocks ended mostly down on Thursday as regional banks again came under pressure, struggling to shake off investor worries about the sector.

The mixed showing came as shares of regional bank PacWest slumped 22.7pc, after it reported seeing deposits drop around 9.5pc last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.7pc lower at 33,309.84, while the broad-based S&P 500 nudged down 0.2pc to 4,130.57.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index edged up 0.2pc to 12,328.51.

The better inflation outlook lowered Treasury yields on two-year notes, which can move in step with interest rate expectations, to 3.90pc. The yield on 10-year notes fell 5 basis points to 3.386pc.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.