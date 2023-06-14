UK economy returns to growth - latest updates

The British economy expanded in April, data from the Office for National Statistics show - Dominic Lipinski/Bloomberg

The British economy returned to growth in April as it continues to surpass the Bank of England’s expectations.

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 0.2pc, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), having shrunk by 0.3pc in March.

This matched the consensus expectation among economists of 0.2pc growth but exceeded the Bank of England’s forecasts. Threadneedle Street had forecast that GDP will stay flat across the first half of 2023.

The April data follows average growth of 0.1pc across the first three months of the year.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt said: “We are growing the economy, with the IMF saying that from 2025 we will grow faster than Germany, France and Italy.

“But high growth needs low inflation, so we must stick relentlessly to our plan to halve the rate this year to protect family budgets.”

The positive start to the second quarter was driven by the dominant services sector, which grew 0.3pc following a 0.5pc contraction the previous month after being hit by the wettest March in England and Wales for over 40 years and workers walking off the job in schools, hospitals and railways.

Monthly GDP in April was 0.3pc above pre-coronavirus levels.

ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said: “GDP bounced back after a weak March. Bars and pubs had a comparatively strong April, while car sales rebounded and education partially recovered from the effect of the previous month’s strikes.”

Mr Morgan added: “These were partially offset by falls in health, which was affected by the junior doctors’ strikes, along with falls in computer manufacturing and the often-erratic pharmaceuticals industry. House builders and estate agents also had a poor month.”

07:50 AM

E.On Next ordered to pay £5m for poor customer service

Power supplier E.On Next has been ordered to pay £5m in compensation for poor customer services, the energy watchdog has announced.

Ofgem said a review of customer service standards and complaints-handling across the sector uncovered “severe weaknesses” at E.On Next, with customers facing long call waiting times and a high level of unanswered calls.

More than 500,000 customers were potentially affected, according to Ofgem.

The regulator said E.On Next will pay £4m to those customers most directly affected, working out at £8 each.

It will also pay a further £1m to Ofgem’s voluntary redress fund, which supports vulnerable energy consumers and other innovation and carbon emission reducing investments.

07:43 AM

Interest rates 'can only be going higher'

Neil Birrell, chief investment officer at Premier Miton Investors, said:

After figures showing that wages and employment remain strong in the UK, the GDP data did not provide any solace for the Bank of England, coming in as expected and showing that the economy continued to grow in April. With such robust data across large parts of the economy and inflation staying stubbornly high, interest rates can only be going higher. The question is how much higher and 6pc is a possibility.

07:40 AM

Economy's growth is 'so so'

It is fair to say Britain’s return to growth in April, with the economy expanding 0.2pc, has received a lukewarm reaction:

So-so UK #GDP data...



Monthly GDP grew by 0.2% in April, after a fall of 0.3% in March. On a 3m on 3m basis, growth was (just) 0.1%.



Monthly GDP at least is now 0.3% above its pre-covid level (February 2020), though quarterly GDP (Q1 2023 vs Q4 2019) was still below. — Julian Jessop (@julianHjessop) June 14, 2023

07:36 AM

Households 'responded to improving weather in April,' says IoD

Commenting on the latest data on the British economy, Institute of Directors chief economist Kitty Ussher said:

April’s GDP data shows a recovery in consumer-facing services compared to March, with growth recorded in retail and wholesale trade, accommodation, food and beverage services, and transport. This suggests that households responded to the improving weather in April by raising their levels of discretionary spending - even in the face of rising costs. Businesses in the consumer-facing sectors will be encouraged by today’s data. However, the Bank of England may interpret it as proof that their interest rate hikes have not yet dampened demand enough to reduce inflationary pressure, particularly when combined with yesterday’s strong labour market performance.

07:33 AM

UK in 'economic danger zone'

After the latest data showed the economy grew by 0.2pc in April, Saxo UK chief executive Charles White Thomson said:

The status quo in the UK is increasingly painful and uninspiring - this should not be about celebrating falling inflation, measly GDP growth or the avoidance of a technical recession. The UK continues to underperform its key counterparties and have underserved the majority and their aspirations. We are now in an economic danger zone, pincered between public enemy number one/ inflation, a 19pc increase in food and non-alcoholic beverages which reaffirms the cost of living crisis, and a consumer saddled with outsized debt that was once cheap. The risk for further policy failure is real and the stakes are getting increasingly high. The conundrum facing the UK is more than just beating public enemy number one, or inflation, it is about defeating the high tax and low growth loop and the lovers of the status quo or managed decline. The UK PLC is effectively in a financial straitjacket with constraints including: £2.4trn public debt and all the servicing costs this entails, tax to GDP levels approaching record highs or 37.5pc and corporation tax moving to 25pc from 19pc for financial year 2023/24.

07:28 AM

Shell scraps plan to reduce oil production

Fossil fuel giant Shell said it plans to keep its oil production steady until the end of the decade, scrapping a plan to reduce output by between 1pc and 2pc a year.

The business said it planned to “extend its advantaged position in upstream (operations) to achieve cash flow longevity by stabilising liquids production to 2030”. It also said that it would grow its gas business.

It comes as new chief executive Wael Sawan tried to please investors by announcing the business would up its dividend by 15pc this year and on top of that return at least $5bn (£4bn) to shareholders by buying back their shares.

Shell said that it would reduce capital spending by between $22bn to $25bn (£17bn to £20bn) in 2024 and 2025.

It will also slash its annual operating cost by between $2bn to $3bn by the end of 2025.

Climate protesters demonstrated against fossil fuel production at Shell's annual general meeting last month - ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

07:18 AM

'We must stick relentlessly to our plan,' insists Hunt

After the latest data showed the economy grew in April, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said:

We are growing the economy, with the IMF saying that from 2025 we will grow faster than Germany, France and Italy. But high growth needs low inflation, so we must stick relentlessly to our plan to halve the rate this year to protect family budgets.

07:17 AM

Economy's growth 'driven largely by construction industries'

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the Office for National Statistics, said:

GDP bounced back after a weak March. Bars and pubs had a comparatively strong April, while car sales rebounded and education partially recovered from the effect of the previous month’s strikes. These were partially offset by falls in health, which was affected by the junior doctors’ strikes, along with falls in computer manufacturing and the often erratic pharmaceuticals industry. House builders and estate agents also had a poor month. Over the last three months as a whole the economy grew a little, driven largely by the construction industries. The services sector dragged growth downwards, partly due to the impact of public sector strikes.

07:10 AM

UK economy bounces back from heavy rain and strikes

The UK economy bounced back in April, recovering most of the output lost the previous month when heavy rain and strikes curtailed consumer spending.

Gross domestic product rose 0.2pc after a 0.3pc decline in March, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The figures left the economy 0.3pc bigger than pre-pandemic levels.

However, hopes that Britain can avoid a recession widely predicted last year are receding as markets bet the Bank of England has more to do in its battle to tame inflation that’s running at more than four times the 2pc target.

It comes after the OECD said it expects the UK to avoid recession this year, though the economy is expected to grow by just 0.3pc, up from its previous prediction of a 0.4pc contraction.

However, the OECD added that Britain’s inflation would be among the highest in the 38 member club of industrialised economies in 2023 as food prices and underlying inflation remain stubbornly high.

The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates to 5.75pc by the end of the year in an attempt to tame runaway inflation.

It has already upped interest rates at the MPC’s last 12 meetings, bringing the base rate from 0.1pc to 4.5pc.

GDP grew 0.2% in April.



Services were up 0.3% while production fell 0.3% and construction fell 0.6%.



➡️ https://t.co/W8QHWq0Dfe pic.twitter.com/ioghafFZyI — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) June 14, 2023

07:05 AM

Good morning

The UK economy grew by 0.2pc in April, according to data from the Office for National Statistics.

It follows a contraction of 0.3pc in March, with gross domestic product (GDP) growing by 0.1pc in the three months to April.

What happened overnight

Asian stock markets were mixed after a cooler reading on US inflation buoyed hopes the Federal Reserve will postpone a possible interest rate increase.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2pc to 3,241.57 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo advanced 1.5pc to 33,495.29. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost less than 0.1pc to 19,511.86.

The Kospi in South Korea was off 0.7pc at 2,619.68 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 gained 0.3pc to 7,159.90.

India’s Sensex opened down 0.1pc at 63,071.69. New Zealand declined while Singapore and Bangkok advanced.

Wall Street stocks rallied Tuesday after the US consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.1pc last month following a 0.4pc jump in April with core inflation unchanged at 0.4pc, according to the labour department’s latest report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.4pc at 34,212.12. The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.7pc to 4,369.01, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.8pc to 13,573.32.

Bond yields initially dropped after the inflation report, but later recovered. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.83pc from 3.74pc late Monday. The two-year yield, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, rose to 4.69pc from 4.58pc.

