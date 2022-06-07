U.S. markets open in 4 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,102.00
    -18.50 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,773.00
    -139.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,531.25
    -73.75 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,878.30
    -10.40 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.98
    -0.52 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.80
    +6.10 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    -0.09 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0688
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.53
    +0.74 (+2.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2502
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6600
    +0.7590 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,577.35
    -1,883.62 (-5.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    641.67
    -35.89 (-5.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,604.79
    -3.43 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

THE UK ENJOYS RECORD YEAR AT DECANTER WORLD WINE AWARDS WITH A FIRST PLATINUM WIN FOR WINE FROM ESSEX

·3 min read

LONDON, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Full results from the Decanter World Wine Awards 2022 have been released today (7 June), revealing impressive wins for the UK, with 151 medals awarded, the most in the competition's history for homegrown wines and wines from UK supermarkets also achieving notable wins in the Value category.

Judging at the Decanter Wine Awards 2022 - credit Nic Crilly-Hargrave
Judging at the Decanter Wine Awards 2022 - credit Nic Crilly-Hargrave

 

Now in its 19th year, the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) is the world's largest and most influential wine competition, with unrivaled global reach. Judged by top wine experts from around the globe, DWWA is trusted internationally for its rigorous judging process.

As part of this process almost 250 expert judges, including 41 Masters of Wine and 13 Master Sommeliers, evaluated 18,244 wines from 54 countries at DWWA 2022, making it a record year for wines tasted.

Medal winners came via 21 counties this year representing the record breaking year. Traditional method sparkling wine and still Chardonnay wines topped the results with Best in Show, Platinum and Gold medal wines. There were Silver medal wins for wines made from Bacchus, Pinot Meunier, Pinot Noir, Ortega and Pinot Noir Précoce.

Only 50 wines were awarded Best in Show including the Coates & Seely, Reserve Brut, Hampshire NV. Judges commented: "There's no rule that English sparkling wines must feature in our Best in Show selection; quality is all.

Essex was awarded a Platinum medal for the first time for the Vagabond Winery, Chardonnay 2020, which notched up an impressive 97 points.

There were seven Gold medals awarded to UK wines, Hampshire's Hattingley Valley, Classic Reserve Brut  NV, which is available in Waitrose and via Ocado, Wiston Estate, Blanc de Noir Brut 2014 from West Sussex, Gusbourne, Blanc de Noirs Brut 2018, Chapel Down's Kit's Coty Chardonnay 2019 and Kit's Coty, Coeur de Cuvée 2016 all from Kent and Albury Estate, Blanc de Noirs NV from Surrey.

For UK supermarket buys, drinkers can also enjoy a top-scoring Argentinian Malbec from the value category (up to the value of £14.99) for The Best Gran Montaña

Reserve Malbec 2020 from Mendoza which was awarded the competition's top accolade of Value Best in Show and available at Morrisons.

Asda's Extra Special Palacio de Vivero Verdejo 2021 from Rueda, Spain was awarded a Value Platinum medal.

Co-op offer three Value Gold medal winners (up to £14.99) including its own label Irresistible Carménère, Maipó Valley, Chile 2021, BDX Revolution, Cabernet Franc Rosé Bordeaux, France 2021 and New Zealand's Vavasour Sauvignon Blanc 2021 from Marlborough.

Value Gold medals can also be found at Waitrose for, Beronia Reserva, Rioja, Spain 2017 and at Morrisons for its The Best Muscadet Sèvre et Maine sur lie 2020 from the Loire, France.

Decanter World Wine Awards Co Chair, Sarah Jane Evans MW, said: "Whether you are in a restaurant or a high street supermarket, that Decanter World Wine Awards medal is really something you can trust.

"Price to me is very important. We're all very price conscious at the moment so we are looking for value. If you see a Value Platinum, for heaven's sake pick it up - it's great value."

Ukraine had their best showing to date with 82% of wines entered winning medals (14 in total). Gold was awarded to Beykush Winery Reserve Chardonnay 2019 who took special measures having their bottles hand-delivered via Hungary, knowing that winning this prestigious award would be the key to higher export success and crucial income.

Visit awards.decanter.com for a full list of winners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1833237/Decanter_World_Wine_Awards_1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1833236/Decanter_World_Wine_Awards_Logo.jpg

Decanter World Wine Awards Logo
Decanter World Wine Awards Logo

 

Recommended Stories

  • GET READY FOR SUMMER GRILLING SEASON WITH THE NEWEST VERSION OF THE BEYOND BURGER® AND BEYOND BEEF® TO CANADA, NOW EVEN JUICIER

    Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leading plant-based protein company, announces the newest versions of its iconic Beyond Burger® and Beyond Beef®. Better-for-you compared to regular ground beef and juicier than ever before, these new plant-based innovations are arriving just in time for sunny days and barbecues. Canadians everywhere can now find these game-changing plant-based protein options in thousands of grocery stores and restaurants across Canada.

  • Wake up and smell the savings — this Cuisinart coffee machine is nearly 50% off

    For a limited time, you can save almost 50% off this coffee maker that gives you all of the features you need for a perfect cup of cafe-quality coffee every morning.

  • The Best Espresso Machines for Those Who Are Serious About Caffeine

    Be your own barista.

  • Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps

    Formerly known as food stamps, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is the most important anti-hunger initiative in America. According to the United States Department of Agriculture...

  • Wendy's Adds Two New Menu Items for Summer

    Wendy's updates a favorite menu item that has been around for over 50 years while bringing back another.

  • What Can You Buy With SNAP Benefits (EBT) at Walmart?

    The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is the federal government's food program to help low-income families and individuals afford nutritious food when their income does not cover these...

  • Return of Dine-In Services in Beijing to Supercharge Food Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- As Beijing relaxes Covid curbs and allows indoor dining again, restaurants are betting that customers will be back in droves, boosting demand for everything from meat to cooking oils.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter DealInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These

  • If You Drank This Popular Beverage, Call Your Doctor Immediately, FDA Warns

    When you go grocery shopping, you probably don't give much thought into whether or not products are safe to eat. We mostly assume that if they've made it to the shelf, these items have been properly vetted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other regulatory agencies. We also take extra precautions by washing our produce and checking "best by" dates—but sometimes, food can make us sick, even if it looks and tastes totally fine. In fact, the FDA recently issued a recall notice for one p

  • Release the Krakus: A Square Ham With a Cult Following

    I’ll never forget the first time I heard its name. It was my second night working at the grocery store deli, when an elderly man leaned against the counter and grumbled, “Give me a pound of the Krakus.” I thought I’d misheard. I asked the gentleman to repeat himself, and my brain went immediately to Clash of the Titans. I pointed at the fish counter, twenty yards to the left.

  • Trying to grab a bite without breaking the bank? Here’s Lexington’s top 10 ‘cheap eats’

    Looking for a new taco spot or pizza joint? Online reviewers gave out plenty of 5-star ratings to “cheap” Lexington eateries. Here’s where to satisfy that craving without overspending.

  • Krispy Kreme’s new doughnuts taste like summer berries. Here’s when you can try them

    The new flavors arrive just in time for summer.

  • The #1 Best Breakfast Habit for Your Heart, New Study Says

    When you wake up in the morning and head to the kitchen to prepare breakfast, you might aim to include healthy items such as cereal and perhaps some fruit to provide you with both the nutrients required to keep your body in great shape and the kind of energy you need to get you through your day.At the same time, new research has shown that adding eggs to your morning meal can help to protect your heart.In the study that was published by eLife, 4,778 participants between the ages of 30 and 79 yea

  • 55 Easy Weeknight Dinners You'll Want to Make Tonight

    With pasta, tacos, soups, and more, these recipes will make sure you never have another basic meal again. With a good mix of greens, protein, and carbs, you really can't go wrong.

  • Strawberry-Lime Snack Cake

    You know that strawberry limeade you guzzled by the carton as a kid on a hot day? This strawberry-lime snack cake is that, but as a dessert . The soft, moist...

  • Does Dax Shepard Know the Best Way to Order a Big Mac?

    On a recent episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, the conversation turned, as it sometimes does, to McDonald’s. Comedian Dax Shepard, who co-hosts the show with Monica Padman, touted his special McDonald’s order: two Big Macs with extra sauce and extra cheese, accompanied by supersized fries and an “enormous” Diet Coke.

  • Experts Suggest How To Make the Most of Your SNAP Benefits

    The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is a federal nutrition program that gives benefits to low-income individuals and families, enabling them to purchase food at retailers nationwide....

  • Best Places To Buy Food in Bulk This Summer

    How will you spend your summer? Hopefully it will be filled with long days at the beach or lake, rooftop parties, weekend getaways, potlucks and more. That all sounds like heaps of fun, but there's...

  • McDonald’s new summer menu includes halloumi fries and tiramisu McFlurry

    The fast-food chain has taken inspiration from the Mediterranean

  • Healthier beef is driving force at Osceola's Timber Ridge Country Market and Cattle Company

    Timber Ridge Country Market smokes 160 pounds of pork, 140 pounds of brisket and 40 pounds of chicken every other week.

  • What Reddit’s Cooking Communities Offer That Professionals Can’t

    I have a daily problem, and it’s dinner. No matter what I do, I can’t seem to think of good dinner ideas. Sure, I have my favorite food blogs for inspiration, but the problem is, a lot of those recipes are aspirational, as in, I’d have to quit my full-time job at The Takeout just so I can cook lavish meals for me and my fiancée every single day. Bing bong, not gonna happen. As entertaining as TikTok can be, a very short video clip from a clout-chasing bouncy content creator isn’t an ideal way fo