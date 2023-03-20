UK Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio 2023: Analysis of 197 Existing and 33 Upcoming Centers
This database (excel) product covers the UK data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
Detailed Analysis of 197 existing data centers
Detailed Analysis of 33 upcoming data centers
Locations covered: Aberdeen, Bedford, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Bracknell, Bradford, Bridgend, Byfleet,
Camberley, Cardiff, Chapelhall, Cheltenham, Chester, Corsham, Coventry, Crawley, Croydob, Croydon, Dagenham, Derby, Edinburgh, Elland, Enfield, Fareham, Farnborough, Feltham, Fleet, Glamorgan, Glassgow, Gloucester, Godalming, Gosport, Harlow, Harrogate, Havant, Hayes, Hemel Hempstead, High Wycombe, Hoddesdon, Hounslow, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, London, Luton, Maidenhead, Maidstone, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Newark, Newcastle Upon Tyne, Newport, Normanton, NorthShirlds, Norwich, Nottingham, Poole, Reading, Redditch, Redhill, Romford, Rotherham, Sandwich, Sheffield, Slough, Southall, St Asaph, Stevenage, Studley, Swindon, Thatcham, Wallsend, Watford, Welwyn Garden City, West Drayton, Wirral, Wokingham, Wolverhampton, Worcestershire, Working, York.
Existing white-floor space (square feet)
Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
Current IT load capacity (2022)
Future capacity additions (2023-2027)
Retail Colocation Pricing
I. Quarter Rack (1/4)
II. Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
III. Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights:
The UK data center market is one of the major markets in the Western Europe region aided by significant data center investments, increased government digitalization strategies, and growing high computing technology.
The market has been growing with increased investments from data center operators such as Ark Data Centres, Equinix, Echelon Data Centres, Iron Mountain, Kao Data, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (VIRTUS Data Centres), Yondr, Teledata, among others.
In Terms of Operators, Equinix, Virtus Data Centres and Digital Reality contribute to more than 30% of the existing IT Load capacity in the UK Data Center Market.
Regarding geography, Greater London and Brekshire account for around 59% of the existing power capacity in the UK Data Center Market.
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (197 Facilities)
Market Snapshot
Location (Region/Country/City)
Facility Address
Operator/Owner Name
Data Center Name i.e., (London II or Glasgow Data Center)
Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
Rack Capacity
Year of Operations
Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (33 Facilities)
Investment Snapshot
Location (Region/Country/City)
Investor Name
Area (White-Floor Area)
Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
Investment ($ Million)
Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
Announcement Year
Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
Active or Expected Year of Opening
INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED
TARGET AUDIENCE
1. Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
2. Data center Construction Contractors
3. Data center Infrastructure Providers
4. New Entrants
5. Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
6. Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing
8. Explore the Publisher's Comprehensive Portfolio
