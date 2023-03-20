U.S. markets open in 2 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,946.25
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,063.00
    -8.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,634.50
    -10.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,744.40
    +6.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.65
    -1.09 (-1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,986.60
    +13.10 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    +0.13 (+0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0695
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.57
    +3.58 (+15.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2220
    +0.0046 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1770
    -0.6260 (-0.47%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,269.10
    +1,190.93 (+4.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    614.75
    +42.73 (+7.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,357.37
    +21.97 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

UK Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio 2023: Analysis of 197 Existing and 33 Upcoming Centers

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The UK: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database (excel) product covers the UK data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 197 existing data centers

  • Detailed Analysis of 33 upcoming data centers

  • Locations covered: Aberdeen, Bedford, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Bracknell, Bradford, Bridgend, Byfleet,

Camberley, Cardiff, Chapelhall, Cheltenham, Chester, Corsham, Coventry, Crawley, Croydob, Croydon, Dagenham, Derby, Edinburgh, Elland, Enfield, Fareham, Farnborough, Feltham, Fleet, Glamorgan, Glassgow, Gloucester, Godalming, Gosport, Harlow, Harrogate, Havant, Hayes, Hemel Hempstead, High Wycombe, Hoddesdon, Hounslow, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, London, Luton, Maidenhead, Maidstone, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Newark, Newcastle Upon Tyne, Newport, Normanton, NorthShirlds, Norwich, Nottingham, Poole, Reading, Redditch, Redhill, Romford, Rotherham, Sandwich, Sheffield, Slough, Southall, St Asaph, Stevenage, Studley, Swindon, Thatcham, Wallsend, Watford, Welwyn Garden City, West Drayton, Wirral, Wokingham, Wolverhampton, Worcestershire, Working, York.

  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)

  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

  • Current IT load capacity (2022)

  • Future capacity additions (2023-2027)

  • Retail Colocation Pricing

I. Quarter Rack (1/4)
II. Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
III. Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights:

  • The UK data center market is one of the major markets in the Western Europe region aided by significant data center investments, increased government digitalization strategies, and growing high computing technology.

  • The market has been growing with increased investments from data center operators such as Ark Data Centres, Equinix, Echelon Data Centres, Iron Mountain, Kao Data, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (VIRTUS Data Centres), Yondr, Teledata, among others.

  • In Terms of Operators, Equinix, Virtus Data Centres and Digital Reality contribute to more than 30% of the existing IT Load capacity in the UK Data Center Market.

  • Regarding geography, Greater London and Brekshire account for around 59% of the existing power capacity in the UK Data Center Market.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (197 Facilities)

  • Market Snapshot

  • Location (Region/Country/City)

  • Facility Address

  • Operator/Owner Name

  • Data Center Name i.e., (London II or Glasgow Data Center)

  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

  • Rack Capacity

  • Year of Operations

  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (33 Facilities)

  • Investment Snapshot

  • Location (Region/Country/City)

  • Investor Name

  • Area (White-Floor Area)

  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

  • Investment ($ Million)

  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

  • Announcement Year

  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED

Equinix, VIRTUS Data Centres, Digital Realty, Ark Data Centres, NTT Global Data Centers, Vantage Data Centers (Next Generation Data), Telehouse, Global Switch, Colt Data Centre Services, Infinity SDC, CyrusOne, Ascendas (Digital Realty), Kao Data, Rackspace Technology, Cxytera Technologies, SunGard Availability Services, Iron Mountain, Keppel Data Centres, Pulsant, Stellium Datacenters, ServerChoice, Proximity Data Centres, IOMART, China Mobile International (CMI), ServerHouse, Fujitsu, Lumen Technologies, Trinity DC, LDeX, SCC, DataVita, Ionos, GTT( I Squared), Node4, Volta Data Centres, Six Degrees, Telstra, SilverEdge DC, Amito, HostDime, Fulcrum Data Systems, Lincoln Rackhouse, UKFast, The Bunker, Datum Datacentres, Redcentric, Aptum, Host-IT, THG Hosting, Clouvider, Redwire DC, 4D Data Centres, MIGSOLV, DataBank, AQL Data Center, Indectron Evoque Data Center Solutions, Hardy Fisher Services, Custodian Data Centres, Sovereign Business Integration Group, OOSHA, Teledata, brightsolid, Blue Chip, Netwise, Hosting, AIMES, DATANET.CO.UK, Itility, GTP 3 Data Center, IP House, Aegis One, Daisy Corporate Services, IFB, Centrilogic, Wildcard Networks, ONI plc, ASK4, Datacentreplus, Safe Hosts Internet, Cogent Communications, Hosting-UK, Clearstream Technology, Timico, Legend Telecom, WRN Broadcast, Cloud Innovation Limited.

TARGET AUDIENCE

1. Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
2. Data center Construction Contractors
3. Data center Infrastructure Providers
4. New Entrants
5. Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
6. Corporate and Governments Agencies


Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing
8. Explore the Publisher's Comprehensive Portfolio


A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Equinix

  • VIRTUS Data Centres

  • Digital Realty

  • Ark Data Centres

  • NTT Global Data Centers

  • Vantage Data Centers (Next Generation Data)

  • Telehouse

  • Global Switch

  • Colt Data Centre Services

  • Infinity SDC

  • CyrusOne

  • Ascendas (Digital Realty)

  • Kao Data

  • Rackspace Technology

  • Cxytera Technologies

  • SunGard Availability Services

  • Iron Mountain

  • Keppel Data Centres

  • Pulsant

  • Stellium Datacenters

  • ServerChoice

  • Proximity Data Centres

  • IOMART

  • China Mobile International (CMI)

  • ServerHouse

  • Fujitsu

  • Lumen Technologies

  • Trinity DC

  • LDeX

  • SCC

  • DataVita

  • Ionos

  • GTT( I Squared)

  • Node4

  • Volta Data Centres

  • Six Degrees

  • Telstra

  • SilverEdge DC

  • Amito

  • HostDime

  • Fulcrum Data Systems

  • Lincoln Rackhouse

  • UKFast

  • The Bunker

  • Datum Datacentres

  • Redcentric

  • Aptum

  • Host-IT

  • THG Hosting

  • Clouvider

  • Redwire DC

  • 4D Data Centres

  • MIGSOLV

  • DataBank

  • AQL Data Center

  • Indectron Evoque Data Center Solutions

  • Hardy Fisher Services

  • Custodian Data Centres

  • Sovereign Business Integration Group

  • OOSHA

  • Teledata

  • brightsolid

  • Blue Chip

  • Netwise

  • Hosting

  • AIMES

  • DATANET.CO.UK

  • Itility

  • GTP 3 Data Center

  • IP House

  • Aegis One

  • Daisy Corporate Services

  • IFB

  • Centrilogic

  • Wildcard Networks

  • ONI plc

  • ASK4

  • Datacentreplus

  • Safe Hosts Internet

  • Cogent Communications

  • Hosting-UK

  • Clearstream Technology

  • Timico

  • Legend Telecom

  • WRN Broadcast

  • Cloud Innovation Limited.



For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a8sv7z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Chick-fil-A Follows Starbucks In Making a Move Customers Will Hate

    While Chick-fil-A creates numerous political controversies, its customer base really loves its chicken. In the most recent version of the survey, for example, Chick-fil-A scored an 83, putting it well-above second-place finished Jimmy John's at 79. In a broad sense, on a local store-based level, Chick-fil-A has built its business around customer service.

  • How a 44-year-old built up enough ‘f–k you money’ to retire early: ‘It’s not just avoid avocado toast’

    Charmagne Chi joined the FIRE movement two years ago to pursue her passions. Her advice: Question every financial decision.

  • Oil hits lowest since 2021 on banking fears

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Monday to their lowest in 15 months on concern that risks in the global banking sector and a potential increase to U.S. interest rates could spark a recession that would sap fuel demand. In volatile trading, Brent crude futures for May fell $2.07, or 2.8%, to $70.90 a barrel at 0950 GMT. The slide in oil comes despite the historic deal for UBS, Switzerland's largest bank, to buy Credit Suisse in an attempt to rescue the country's second-biggest bank.

  • Oil Spread Slumps Most Since January in Latest Sign of Weakness

    (Bloomberg) -- A key barometer of oil market health has slumped as strikes in France worsened sentiment amid turmoil in the banking sector.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferBrent’s nearest timespread — a me

  • Doubts Creep In at US Construction’s Big Show in Las Vegas

    (Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of diggers, road pavers and other machines were on display in Las Vegas this week for the US construction industry's first big trade show since the pandemic. Exhibitors relegated to reluctant elbow bumps in 2020 could once again shake hands. Demand is strong and order backlogs are long. At times, walking around all 55 acres of ConExpo almost felt like a party.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisWarren Buffett in Contact With

  • Bitcoin and Stablecoins Will Bring Crypto Mass Adoption to Africa, Experts Say

    The sentiment permeated talks and fireside chats at the 2023 Blockchain Africa Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa.

  • Why US regulators let banks lose billions — as long as losses are 'unrealized'

    The danger posed by paper losses on bonds is newly relevant with the failure of Silicon Valley Bank. The debate about their treatment goes back decades.

  • Vacasa Turnaround Exec Cites the Need for a Vacation Rental Reset Post-Covid

    If ever there was a put up or shut up time for vacation rental tech, it is now. Vacasa and top exec T.J. Clark are bent on improving direct relations with homeowners minus nearly 1,600 employees since October.

  • Sea’s Billionaire CEO Tells Staff Company Has Turned a Corner

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. has made the changes it needs to deliver profits over the long haul, billionaire founder Forrest Li said in a memo to staff, assuring workers who had survived months of steep job cuts that the worst is over.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCre

  • Commodities Retreat as Credit Suisse Rescue Fails to Lift Mood

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities remained under pressure as UBS Group AG’s emergency purchase of Credit Suisse Group AG failed to calm worries over a banking crisis that’s hurting the appeal of risk assets.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Ag

  • Will an LLC Protect My Personal Assets?

    Setting up a business as a limited liability company (LLC) can protect the business owner's personal assets from being claimed by business creditors. An LLC creates a shield between business liabilities and personal assets. This means, in most cases, a … Continue reading → The post Does an LLC Protect Your Personal Assets? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 5 Secrets About Traditional IRAs

    A traditional IRA gives a current-year tax benefit and future years of tax savings—minus the income restrictions that limit who can have a Roth IRA.

  • Exclusive-India plans to extend fuel export curbs beyond March - sources

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India plans to extend restrictions on the export of diesel and gasoline after the current fiscal year ends this month to ensure the availability of refined fuels for the domestic market, two government sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. The extension of rules may discourage some Indian refiners, mainly private companies, from buying Russian fuels for re-exports to countries including those in Europe that have stopped purchases of refined products from Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine. India, the world's third-largest oil consumer, imposed a windfall tax on refined fuel exports last year and mandated that companies sell the equivalent of 50% of their gasoline exports and 30% of their diesel exports domestically in the current fiscal year to March 31.

  • Hindenburg has forced Adani to halt a $4.2 billion petrochemical project

    Hindenburg Research’s allegations of fraud against India’s Adani Group may have scuppered another of the conglomerate’s mega projects.

  • China Huarong warns of US$4 billion loss for 2022, as volatile capital markets hammer bad-loan manager's business

    China Huarong Asset Management expects to post a net loss of 27.6 billion yuan (US$4 billion) for 2022, two years after a record loss prompted the Chinese government to bail out the group. The bad-loan manager said capital-market volatility eroded the fair values of certain equity financial assets, resulting in "significant unrealised losses". It also said that a slump in the property market forced it to set aside money for losses in the value of its assets. The profit warning, in a filing with

  • 3 signs your new employee regrets working with you and will boomerang back to their old job

    Boomerang workers have been on the rise as more people regret joining the Great Resignation. Here's how to prevent your new employee from becoming one.

  • I’m 38, sold my home for $1.3 million and save my money but I ‘wonder if I’ll ever be able to retire’

    First, kudos on being in your 30s, having so much saved, thinking deeply about your financial decisions and really keeping a pulse on your retirement security. With the country moving in a way where private sector pensions are being phased out, Social Security is in the midst of some sort of change (Congress has never let it falter, but it does need help at the moment) and retirees being mostly responsible for their own retirement income, the sooner workers think about the finances behind their retirements, the better. You’re 38, so unless you plan on retiring substantially earlier than a traditional retirement sometime in your 60s, you likely don’t know what your expenses will be in retirement.

  • Escalating Demand for Soybean Oil Hits Possible Slowdown

    Farmers and refiners are worried that a nascent boom in the market for soybean oil is being stalled by a challenge from an unexpected source: the Environmental Protection Agency. Prices for soybean oil, a byproduct left over after crushing the beans for animal feed, soared to records last year owing to growing government incentives to make it into diesel fuel. Then, in December, the EPA proposed to mandate less use of biomass-based diesel through 2025 than many had expected, pruning the value of credits the agency issues to makers of biofuels.

  • Two major banks in Europe look to regulators to stem contagion risk

    At least two major banks in Europe are examining scenarios of contagion in the region's banking sector and are looking to the Federal Reserve and the ECB for stronger signals of support, two senior executives close to the discussions told Reuters. The fallout from the crisis of confidence in Credit Suisse Group AG and the failure of two U.S. banks could ripple through the financial system next week, the two executives separately told Reuters on Sunday. The two banks have held their own internal deliberations on how soon the European Central Bank should weigh in to highlight banks' resilience, specifically their capital and liquidity positions, the people said.

  • Job posting laws create rifts between employee and employer over fair pay

    More than a third (36%) of 1,300 HR professionals said pay disclosure laws caused more current employees to ask about receiving a pay raise.