U.S. markets open in 1 hour 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,238.25
    +69.50 (+1.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,100.00
    +498.00 (+1.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,538.00
    +271.00 (+2.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,991.00
    +30.70 (+1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.90
    -3.80 (-3.07%)
     

  • Gold

    2,026.20
    -17.10 (-0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    26.77
    -0.12 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0988
    +0.0079 (+0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.68
    -3.77 (-10.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3150
    +0.0052 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8430
    +0.1790 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,943.43
    +3,198.24 (+8.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    935.66
    +74.17 (+8.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,075.86
    +111.75 (+1.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,717.53
    -73.42 (-0.30%)
     

UK expands Online Safety Bill to cover scam ads and eyes wider reforms

Natasha Lomas
·13 min read

The UK government has again announced an extension to the scope of the draft Online Safety Bill -- this time bringing scam ads into scope following pressure from campaigners.

In parallel, it has also launched a consultation on strengthening existing regulation of the online ad industry, laying out a range of options to beef up rules for advertisers more generally.

Scam ads in scope

Back in May, when the draft Online Safety Bill was published, the government said it would impose a duty of care on digital service providers to moderate user-generated content in a way that prevents people -- and especially children -- from being exposed to illegal and/or harmful stuff online.

Since then parliamentary committees have been pouring over the proposal. And while there has been broad backing from MPs and peers for regulating online platforms there have also been calls from parliamentarians for changes to ensure the legislation does not misfire -- including by failing to hit its intended targets. (Not least because these targets are myriad: From terrorists and distributors of CSAM, to bullies, racists and trolls, to name a few.)

Outside parliament, campaigners on a range of online safety issues have also been very vocal in pressing for the bill to be beefed up to deal with their particular 'beefs'.

So despite earlier drafts already facing criticizism of being a 'kitchen sink' bill on account of the sprawling scope -- and a warning from a former secretary of state, no less, that "everyone is going to try and hang their own particular hobby horse" on the bill -- in recent weeks there have been a flotilla of announcements from the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), to bolt on even more provisions in the name of further strengthening the proposal.

See, for example, the government bringing pornography websites in scope so the bill can require "robust" age checks to prevent kids accessing adult content online; or it expanding the list of criminal content and offences that will be added to the face of the bill to force more proactive takedowns from platforms; or the recent announcement that the largest platforms will be required to provide users with a verification option and the ability to only receive replies and messages from verified accounts -- with the goal of giving people tools to beat trolls.

Scam ads is another issue the government has been under sustained pressure for the 'Online Safety' legislation to tackle, with consumer protection campaigners warning that a law which purely targets user-generated scams could simply end up driving scammers to professional channels by encouraging bad actors to pay platforms to carry their malicious messages as ads.

Two parliamentary committees which scrutinized the draft bill, and published reports in recent months, also pressed for certain types of harmful paid advertising to be brought into scope.

The government has again responded to campaigners' concerns by agreeing to further expand the bill's scope. (Pity Ofcom, the regulator that has been tasked with overseeing the lion's share of compliance with so many 'Online Safety' provisions.)

"A new legal duty will be added to the Online Safety Bill requiring the largest and most popular social media platforms and search engines to prevent paid-for fraudulent adverts appearing on their services," DCMS said in a press release put out yesterday evening (UK time), presumably to catch late news bulletins and the early editions of next day newspapers.

The government's appetite to regulate Internet content appears proportionate to how populist a cause it believes it has identified -- with so many public grievances conglomerating into one piece of legislation. And "scam ads" are a particularly good example of that: Who doesn't hate 'scam ads'? (Well, apart from ad platforms which are happy to monetize any messaging anyone wants to pay them to send... )

"The change will improve protections for internet users from the potentially devastating impact of fake ads, including where criminals impersonate celebrities or companies to steal people’s personal data, peddle dodgy financial investments or break into bank accounts," DCMS' release goes on.

The government said the new measures will apply to the largest social media platforms and search engines.

These tech giants will be required to "put in place proportionate systems and processes to prevent (or minimise in the case of search engines) the publication and/or hosting of fraudulent advertising on their service and remove it when they are made aware of it", as it puts it.

"It will mean companies have to clamp down on ads with unlicensed financial promotions, fraudsters impersonating legitimate businesses and ads for fake companies. It includes ‘boosted’ social media posts by users which they pay to have promoted more widely."

Once again, the detail of what exactly major platforms will be required to do to tackle scam ads isn't clear because it's pending guidance which Ofcom will set out in forthcoming codes of practice.

But DCMS suggested provisions could include "making firms scan for scam adverts before they are uploaded to their systems; measures such as checking the identity of those who wish to publish advertisements; and ensuring financial promotions are only made by firms authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)".

The FCA has already been applying pressure to Google over scams ads in the financial sphere -- and last summer the tech giant announced a policy change, agreeing from September to only run ads for financial products and services when the advertiser has been verified by the financial watchdog, after the FCA threatened it with legal action.

Evidently, the government believes those quasi-voluntary tweaks by Google don't go far enough.

In a statement on the latest bit of beefing up, culture secretary Nadine Dorries said: “We want to protect people from online scams and have heard the calls to strengthen our new internet safety laws. These changes to the upcoming Online Safety bill will help stop fraudsters conning people out of their hard-earned cash using fake online adverts.

“As technology revolutionises more and more of our lives the law must keep up. Today we are also announcing a review of the wider rules around online advertising to make sure industry practices are accountable, transparent and ethical - so people can trust what they see advertised and know fact from fiction.”

Anti-scam ad campaigners were quick to welcome the latest expansion of the Online Safety Bill -- while also warning that attention to detail (to close off loopholes) and enforcement will be essential to ensure the measures don't flop.

Commenting in a statement, Martin Lewis, the founder of the MoneySavingExpert.com website -- who has previously resorted to suing Facebook for defamation for running scam ads bearing his likeness -- said: "I am thankful the government has listened to me and the huge numbers of other campaigners -- across banks, insurers, consumer groups, charities, police and regulators -- who've been desperate to ensure scam adverts are covered by the Online Safety Bill. We are amidst an epidemic of scam adverts. Scams don't just destroy people's finances -- they hit their self-esteem, mental health and even leave some considering taking their own lives.

"The government now accepting the principle that scam adverts need to be included, and that firms who are paid to publish adverts need to be responsible for them, is a crucial first step. Until now, only user-generated scams were covered -- which risked pushing more scam ads, incentivising criminals to shift strategy. Yet it is a complex area. Now we and others need to analyse all elements of this new part of the Bill, and work with Government and Parliament to close down the hiding places or gaps scammers can exploit."

The consumer rights group Which? also welcomed scam ads being brought into scope of the bill -- but also warned that the legislation "must ensure the regulator has the support and resources it needs to hold companies to account and take strong enforcement action where necessary".

UK’s Online Safety Bill falls short on protecting speech and tackling harms, warns committee

Tougher online ad rules?

There could be more coming from the government vis-a-vis online ads as DCMS has also announced the launch of a consultation on proposals to tighten the rules for the online advertising industry -- potentially signalling a move away from the current self-regulatory approach which is overseen by the Advertising Standards Authority.

"Rapid technological developments have transformed the scale and complexity of online advertising leading to an increase in consumer harm," DCMS warns, suggesting tighter rules are needed to "bring more of the major players involved under regulation and create a more transparent, accountable and safer ad market".

Discussing the consultation, the government points again to the problem of online ads that seeks to defraud people through investment scams and promotions for fraudulent products and services ("including fake ticketing"), and which it notes often involve fake celebrity endorsements -- reiterating that such scams have proliferated online.

"People are also being targeted through legitimate-looking adverts that contain hidden malware. When clicked on they allow hackers to commit malicious cyber security attacks such as ‘cryptojacking’ -- the unauthorised use of people's devices to mine for cryptocurrency," DCMS also warns.

"Elsewhere there is evidence of online adverts selling items prohibited in UK law, such as prescription medicines and counterfeit fashion, misleading adverts misrepresenting the product or service they offer, and influencers failing to reveal sponsorship arrangements with companies in their posts."

In light of so much dubious activity being laundered through digital ad channels, the government believes it's time to change how online advertising is regulated -- although it's not yet sure exactly how best to do this to tackle the proliferation of scammy and fraudulent ad content.

In a ministerial forward to the new Online Advertising Programme (OAP) Consultation -- which runs for 12 weeks from today -- Julia Lopez, the minister for Media, Data and Digital Infrastructure, writes:

"The Online Advertising Programme will review the regulatory framework of paid-for online advertising to tackle the evident lack of transparency and accountability across the whole supply chain. It will consider how we can build on the existing self-regulatory framework, by strengthening the mechanisms currently in place and those being developed, to equip our regulators to meet the challenges of the online sphere, whilst maintaining this government’s pro-innovation and proportionate approach to digital regulation. We want to ensure that regulators have good sight of what is happening across the vast, complex, often opaque and automated supply chain, where highly personalised adverts are being delivered at speed and scale."

The UK's competition watchdog, the CMA, conducted a deep-dive market study of the online ad sector back in 2019 which already flagged a range of harms and finally concluded that a new regulatory approach — and a dedicated oversight body — is needed to address what it summarized as “wide ranging and self reinforcing” concerns attached to the market power of Google and Facebook.

That CMA market study has been feeding an in-train 'pro-competition' reform of the UK's digital competition regime -- which is set to bring in bespoke ex ante rules for the largest and most powerful Internet platforms. (Which is also still pending legislation to empower the new, dedicated Digital Markets Unit.)

UK to set up ‘pro-competition’ regulator to put limits on big tech

But the government is now signalling that it thinks market specific rule changes are also needed to clean up widespread, murky activity in the online ad industry -- and which would supplement targeted competition interventions likely to be applied to the adtech duopoly once the country's new antitrust regime is in force.

"The [OAP] programme will look at the current regulations and regulators including whether they are properly empowered and funded," DCMS writes. "It will consider the whole supply chain and whether those within it should do more to combat harmful advertising, including ad-funded platforms such as Meta, Snap, Twitter and Tik Tok and intermediaries such as Google, TheTradeDesk and AppNexus."

Options on the table include strengthening the current self-regulation approach or creating a new statutory regulator with tough enforcement powers, per DCMS.

It says some specific options being considered are:

  • Rule-making powers such as setting mandatory codes of conduct and enforcing them with fines and the ability to block and ban advertisers which repeatedly break the rules

  • Increased scrutiny across the supply chain related to high-risk advertising such as the promotion of products related to alcohol or weight loss. Companies could be required to demonstrate they are taking care to protect users -- for example avoiding targeting vulnerable groups

  • Increased scrutiny of advertisers which repeatedly breach codes of conduct and more checks on firms and individuals placing adverts and buying ad space. This could include requiring third-party intermediaries or platforms to make advertisers self declare an interest in placing high-risk advertising such as age restricted ads

  • Information gathering and investigatory powers such as the power to audit and request transparency reports from companies and request data from them

"Harmful or misleading adverts, such as those promoting negative body images, and adverts for illegal activities such as weapons sales, could be subject to tougher rules and sanctions," DCMS suggests, adding: "Influencers failing to declare they are being paid to promote products on social media could also be subject to stronger penalties."

While it's not clear exactly what is coming down the pipe for the online ad industry in general under tighter UK rules, or exactly when a beefier regime will be in force, far tougher oversight of paid messaging now looks to be a given -- not least because the government has already confirmed targeted measures against scam ads in the Online Safety Bill.

While the FCA also recently announced an incoming crackdown on crypto marketing this summer -- after a boom in risky ads.

On the wider ad industry rule changes, the government said it will respond to the OAP consultation and outline reform proposals later this year.

The UK arm of the online ad industry body, the IAB, was quick to raise "concerns" about the parallel move of ministers slotting scam ads into the Online Safety Bill while simultaneously proposing to update the regulatory regime wrapping online advertising more generally.

In a statement calling for "an evidence-led process" to build on what the IAB UK's CEO, Jon Mew, claimed are "strong industry standards and initiatives already in place", he warned that the government's "duplicate... focus on scam ads across both programmes creates unnecessary regulatory fragmentation and risks constraining proper policy development".

Mew added:

"Together with government, regulators and law enforcement bodies, the UK digital advertising industry wants to play its part in restricting, detecting and disrupting scam ads. However, the regulatory coherence that we believe the OAP can deliver on this and other issues is undermined by provisions on ‘fraudulent advertising’ being added to the Online Safety Bill (OSB).

"To announce legislative changes on the same day as launching such a wide-ranging consultation on the sector undermines the purpose of the OAP and could pre-empt its outcomes. The Government has said that the OAP will aim to holistically review digital ad regulation and consider a range of potential policy responses. Today’s announcement makes that process more difficult.

"We are also concerned that the widened scope of the OSB has not been subject to industry consultation and that it could have unintended consequences for legitimate advertisers -- particularly small businesses -- if it is applied across the board.

"The approach set out today seems at odds with the principles set out in the Government’s Plan for Digital Regulation, which emphasises the importance of drawing on industry expertise to develop effective regulation, and of a coherent and streamlined regulatory landscape."

UK wants to squeeze freedom of reach to take on internet trolls

UK revives age checks for porn sites

Recommended Stories

  • European stocks rally as Ukraine’s president cools to NATO membership

    European stocks rallied at the start of trade on Wednesday, buoyed by an interview from Ukraine's president in which he appeared to make major concessions.

  • Goldman Sachs Says Investors Unprepared for U.S. Curve Inversion

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors’ inflation expectations suggest that U.S. yield-curve inversion is going to take them by surprise, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineThe U

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    How do drops of 50%, 67%, and 76% sound? The recent stock market correction has produced many bargains.

  • Yale professor is keeping tabs on companies still operating in Russia despite Ukraine invasion — and the list includes some household names

    A Yale professor and his research team are keeping tabs on companies that are still operating in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine -- and the list includes many household names.

  • BofA says ‘There is no clear off-ramp’ for Russia and ‘it’s like catching a falling knife,’ issues dire prediction for global economy

    Analysts lowered the GDP forecasts for the U.S. and Europe, and increased \ inflation expectations on Tuesday.

  • Russia Roils Plane-Backed Bonds by Keeping $10 Billion of Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s decision to block foreign owners from seizing hundreds of planes worth about $10 billion is roiling a market where aircraft leases are bundled into bonds and sold to investors.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

    Remember the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’? Three weather fronts collided off the coast of New England, and George Clooney’s poor fishing boat never stood a chance. Hopefully, today’s economies will do better against the headwinds that are rapidly spinning into a perfect political-economic storm. The storm got started as 2022 opened up. The bull run we had last year came to sudden halt, markets started turning down, and by the end of January the NASDAQ was in correction territory with the S&P not fa

  • Best Vanguard Funds Morningstar: Funds Rated 5 Stars

    Discover the best Vanguard funds via the Morningstar rating system. Learn more about three funds that have five-star ratings from Morningstar here.

  • Planning to retire? Don’t get hit with a surprise tax bill for this common mistake

    Retirement Tip of the Week: If you’re planning on retiring halfway through the year, or your income changes while you’re retired with a pension, you may want to adjust your tax withholding now to avoid a hefty bill during next year’s tax season. There are a few events that may cause you to consider a tax withholding adjustment. Either you or your spouse begin claiming Social Security.

  • GE's stock extends bounce after $3 billion repurchase program announced

    Shares of General Electric Co. rallied 3.1% in premarket trading, to extend their bounce off at 14-month low, after the industrial conglomerate disclosed a new $3 billion stock repurchase program. The program represents 3.1% of GE's market capitalization of $96.91 billion as of Tuesday's closing stock price. The new buyback program, which was disclosed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Tuesday, comes after the stock rose 3.2% on Tuesday after closing Monday at the

  • 3 Growth Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Soar 83% or More

    Spring hasn't even sprung, and it's already been a lousy year to be a growth stock investor. Investment bank analysts up and down Wall Street think the growth stock bashing we've seen all year has gone too far. Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) shares have fallen 36% so far this year, but Wall Street analysts who follow the cryptocurrency exchange think it can recover in a dramatic fashion.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Social Media and Defense, Buys Gambling

    Asset manager Cathie Wood on Monday bought and sold a number of household names as the stock market tumbled.

  • CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Surged Today: Is It a Buy?

    The broader market started the week with a brutal sell-off, but the biotech gained ground Monday thanks in part to an interview given by CEO Sam Kulkarni at Cowen's 42nd annual Health Care Conference. Should investors pounce on this biotech stock? Speaking at Cowen's conference, Kulkarni provided updates on CTX001, a treatment for beta thalassemia and sickle cell disease; CTX110, a treatment for malignant tumors; and other aspects of the business.

  • If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be It

    Being able to stomach volatility, while at the same time thinking long term, is necessary to capture this company's huge upside.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Corp. Plunged 15.1% Today

    What happened  Shares of special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) dropped as much as 15.1% in trading on Tuesday as its acquisition target, Truth Social, faces challenges.

  • Dow futures jump 500 points on hopes for Russia-Ukraine talks, lower commodity prices

    U.S. stock futures rallied Wednesday more on hope than reality, as Russia continued to shell Ukraine ahead of a key diplomatic meeting.

  • Silver and Gold Explode. How High Can They Go?

    The run in commodities has been stunning. It's not just silver and gold feeling the love, but oil, wheat, aluminum, nickel, soybeans, corn and others. We've been in a supply-shocked super-cycle for this space and the bulls have reaped the rewards.

  • Stitch Fix under pressure after disappointing Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live examines Stitch Fix's stock plunge after reporting a Q2 earnings loss wider than expected.

  • Oil prices have skyrocketed, and this stock could be a huge winner

    Back up the dump truck on Caterpillar, says Jefferies.