UK ‘will fall into recession’ following bond market chaos – latest updates

Britain will fall into recession by the end of this year or early next year, a top City investment chief has predicted, following the bond market turmoil.

Luke Hickmore, investment director at asset manager Abrdn, said the "real surprise" of rising core inflation in Britain's economy would force the Bank of England into action on interest rates.

This in turn will lead to surging mortgage costs, which will put people's incomes "under a lot of pressure", he warned.

The prediction comes days after the IMF forecast that the UK will no longer suffer a recession this year.

Government borrowing costs have surged since data on Wednesday showed core inflation in the UK economy, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, increased to its highest level in 31 years to 6.8pc in April.

Markets are pricing in that the Bank of England could raise rates as high as 5.5pc by the end of the year, which has suppressed bond prices and sent the cost of Government borrowing surging.

Mr Hickmore told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "We could see inflation stay higher for longer and the Bank of England are going to put rates up even higher than they are at the moment.

"The market for Government debt needs to reflect that and it's brought all prices down. It's been a pretty tumultuous two or three days.

"This higher interest rate profile from the Bank of England, higher mortgage rates and still high inflation it is going to be increasingly hard to avoid a recession.

"I don't think it will be a really hard recession but we will feel it and people's incomes are going to come under a lot of pressure from those higher mortgage rates.

"I think [recession] could be toward the end of this year or the beginning of next year."

08:47 AM

Gas prices on track for eighth straight weekly loss

European natural gas prices have dropped even further in their longest run of weekly losses since 2007, with demand proving stubborn to return as the economy shows few signs of a meaningful recovery.

Benchmark futures tumbled as much as 4.7pc to below €24 per megawatt hour at one point this morning, putting prices on course to end an eighth consecutive week with a loss.

It extends this year's slump to more than 67pc in a blow to Vladimir Putin's efforts to fight an energy war with the Europe to fund his war in Ukraine.

The dramatic fall comes as industries struggle to increase production amid persistent inflation and a gloomy economic backdrop.

The extended slump has raised concerns that some demand for gas might now be permanently lost or substituted after last year's record prices hit manufacturers particularly hard.

Fuller-than-average gas storage levels, mild weather and an abundance of liquefied natural gas have also lowered demand, raising questions about how much lower prices can go before producers start curbing their output.

Dutch front-month futures, Europe's benchmark, were last down 1.3pc to just over €25 per megawatt hour.

08:29 AM

Retail sales growth and US debt ceiling hopes boost markets

UK stocks advanced after data showed retail sales unexpectedly rose in April, highlighting resilience in consumer spending despite elevated inflation.

Markets were also boosted by apparent progress in the US debt ceiling talks, with President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy closing in on a deal.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 has risen 0.5pc, but was set to record its worst week in over a month as an unexpected rise in UK core inflation and the US debt ceiling uncertainties strained markets.

Retail sales volumes rose 0.5pc in April after a 1.2pc fall in March. The sales volumes over the three months to April grew by the most since mid-2021, as per an official report.

The broader retail sector added 0.2pc, led by shares of Asos, while the pound added 0.2pc against the dollar after the data.

Rio Tinto has jumped 3.8pc after brokerage Morgan Stanley turned bullish on the miner.

AstraZeneca has added 1pc after the drugmaker said a combination of its cancer drugs when added to chemotherapy showed positive results in a late-stage trial in patients with advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer.

The FTSE 250 also added 0.1pc.

08:09 AM

Government must not 'sabotage' retail growth amid inflation battle

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) has urged the Government not to "sabotage" momentum in the retail sector, as official data showed sales grew 0.5pc in April.

There are concerns that rising sales could fuel price rises, with the UK's core inflation rising to its highest level in 31 years last month.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said:

Sales should improve further as we enter the summer months, especially with inflation starting to ease and consumer confidence slowly stabilising. Government must ensure it does not sabotage this momentum by adding cost pressures onto retailers from new policies, as these will mainly serve to push prices back up for people up and down the country.

08:03 AM

FTSE 100 jumps at the open

The FTSE 100 has risen at the open amid increasing hopes of an imminent deal on the US debt ceiling.

The blue chip index has climbed 0.5pc to 7,609.52 while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 has fallen 0.4pc.

07:48 AM

Hunt happy for rates to rise, even if it means UK recession

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has backed interest rate increases being used to calm soaring inflation even if they increase the risk of pushing the UK into recession.

Mr Hunt insisted that the "only path to sustainable growth" is to bring down the high prices behind the cost-of-living crisis.

The Bank of England has been increasing interest rates as one measure to tackle inflation, but markets predict they could rise as high as 5.5pc this year from the where 4.5pc they currently stand.

Though down from 10.1pc, inflation remains stubbornly high at 8.7pc, with core inflation at its highest since 1992 and food remaining alarmingly expensive.

Mr Hunt told Sky News that prioritising measures to slow rising prices was necessary even if rate hikes damage the UK's gross domestic product, or GDP, a measure of the size of the economy.

Asked if he was comfortable with the Bank acting to bring down inflation even if it could precipitate a recession, Mr Hunt said:

Yes, because in the end inflation is a source of instability. If we want to have prosperity, to grow the economy, to reduce the risk of recession, we have to support the Bank of England in the difficult decisions that they take. I have to do something else, which is to make sure the decisions that I take as Chancellor, very difficult decisions to balance the books so that the markets, the world, can see that Britain is a country that pays its way - all these things mean that monetary policy at the Bank of England (and) fiscal policy by the Chancellor are aligned.

Jeremy Hunt is interviewed by Sky News - Sky News

07:37 AM

Retail sales have 'positive momentum,' says PwC

The "trajectory remains positive" for retailers, according to PwC, after data showed retail sales increased by 0.5pc in April, following a 1.2pc decline in March.

In a note sent out this morning, the auditor said:

Following the wash out of March's worse-than-expected retail sales, shoppers staged a comeback to high streets in April. With inflation still stubbornly high, consumers are still getting less for their money compared with last year: while sales values grew by 7pc excluding petrol, volumes are still 2.7pc lower than last April. However, some of the slowdown in energy price inflation seems to have made it back to the high street, with almost every other measure of retail sales in positive territory. March's slowdown was a result of specific factors, as predicted, and all of these have reversed: grocery sales volumes normalised as fresh food shortages dissipated and shoppers stocked up for family gatherings over Easter and early May's bank holidays; while fashion, accessories and beauty showed a marked improvement as dryer and warmer weather encouraged sales of new season’s ranges. Overall, the trajectory remains positive, with the best quarterly improvement in retail sales volumes since August 2021. This echoes the latest measures of consumer sentiment, which has been improving continuously since last Autumn. With this month's sales likely to be helped by the Coronation and additional bank holidays, we expect the positive momentum to continue in the short term. However retailers will be hoping that the current green shoots are not dampened by higher interest rates or other macroeconomic challenges over the summer.

07:32 AM

Price of food will be 'defining issue' of cost-of-living crisis

Accenture's retail strategy & consulting lead Kelly Askew said the defining issue for retail sales in the months ahead will be the price of food. She said:

The boost in trading from the Easter holidays will have brought spring cheer to retailers, and the sector will be hoping that these positive sales continue as we move into the warmer months. Despite this week's fall in UK inflation, the defining issue of this cost of living crisis remains the price of food. It continues to weigh on both consumers and businesses, as retailers continue to grapple with how much of their own rising costs to pass on to customers.

07:29 AM

Increasing wages 'offsetting cost-of-living squeeze', says Premier Miton

Following the increase in retail sales in April, Premier Miton fund manager Emma Mogford said:

The pickup in retail sales in April will be welcomed by UK retailers. Increasing wages are offsetting some of the cost-of-living squeeze, which is helping to make consumers feel better off. However, any increase in unemployment later in the year could dampen confidence once more.

07:23 AM

Supermarket sales rise despite high food prices, says ONS

As retail sales increased 0.5pc in April, Office for National Statistics chief economist Grant Fitzner said:

Retail sales grew, partially rebounding from poor weather affected March, with jewellers, sports retailers and department stores all having a good month. Despite continued high food prices, supermarkets also recovered from the fall in March. However, these were partly offset by a drop in the amount of fuel sold, despite prices also dropping.

07:19 AM

Shopper spending adds to Bank of England's concerns

The boost in UK retail sales in April comes as shoppers took the chance to get out after heavy rain kept people home the month before - but the rising figure provides another headache for the Bank of England.

The volume of goods sold in stores and online climbed 0.5pc from March, when sales fell 1.2pc, a figure that was revised weaker by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Sales rose for every category tracked by the ONS except for fuel and household goods. Sales volumes in the three months through April rose 0.8pc, the strongest since August 2021.

The rebound puts further pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates as it attempts to bring down a stubbornly high inflation rate, which stands at 8.7pc.

Strong consumer spending can fuel inflation and Britons have already received a boost this week from Ofgem's lowering of the energy price cap from July, which will give households a £426 saving on typical annual gas and electric bills.

07:12 AM

Retail sales grow as shoppers shrug off inflation worries

UK retailers saw sales return to growth last month as jewellers, sports retailers and department stores all reported stronger trade, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics revealed that retail sales volumes increased by 0.5pc last month, following a fall of 1.2pc in March.

Economists had only predicted an increase of 0.3pc for the month.

The rebound indicates consumers are surprisingly resilient in the face of a cost-of-living squeeze, with sales gaining in three of the past four months.

Retail sales volumes grew 0.5% in April, following a revised fall of 1.2% in March.



07:10 AM

UK Government borrowing costs highest in G7

Just to put the concerns about the bond markets into context, the yield on ten-year debt rose by almost 0.2 percentage points on Thursday to 4.37pc, putting it above Italy's rate of 4.35pc.

It is the first time British yields have topped the G7 group of advanced economies since the dawn of the financial crisis in 2007.

Simon Foy, Adam Mawardi and Alexa Phillips explain more here.

07:06 AM

Good morning

City investment giant Abrdn is predicting the UK will fall into recession after all following the bond market turmoil.

Government borrowing costs have surged since data on Wednesday showed core inflation in the UK economy, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, increased to its highest level in 31 years to 6.8pc in April.

Abrdn investment director Luke Hickmore said a higher interest rate outlook would impact people's mortgage costs leading to a recession "toward the end of this year or the beginning of next year".

What happened overnight

Asian markets were mixed Friday as a deadline loomed for Congress to reach a deal on the U.S. government debt or face a potentially calamitous default.

Tokyo and Seoul rose while Shanghai and Sydney fell. Hong Kong was closed for a holiday.

Tech company shares rose in Asia, too, where Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 0.7pc to 31,019.61. In Seoul, the Kospi climbed 0.2pc to 2,559.91, helped by a 2pc rise in the share price for Samsung Electronics, South Korea's biggest company.

The Shanghai Composite index edged 0.1pc lower to 3,196.89, while the S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney added less than 0.1pc, to 7,142.60.

Wall Street ended sharply higher on Thursday after a blowout forecast from Nvidia sent the chipmaker's stock soaring and fueled a rally in AI-related companies, while investors watched for signs of progress in US debt ceiling talks.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.9pc to end the session at 4,151.28 points.

The Nasdaq Composite surged 1.7pc to 12,698.09 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.1pc to 32,764.65 points.

Meanwhile, policy sensitive two-year Treasury yields hit their highest since March as investors continued to demand a premium on securities seen most at risk of non-payment if the government exhausts its borrowing capacity.

