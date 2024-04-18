UK Is Falling Behind US in the Race for AI, BOE’s Haskel Says

Irina Anghel
2 min read
0

(Bloomberg) -- The US is leading the UK on AI investments, raising concerns about a widening productivity gap, according to Bank of England policymaker Jonathan Haskel.

Most Read from Bloomberg

AI output can be quantified as a mix of fast computers, software and large databases, Haskel said, speaking to the Society of Professional Economists in a video published Thursday. While databases are not part of GDP calculations, software and hardware investment data suggest the US is embracing AI at a much faster rate than the UK.

“US hardware has been zooming ahead of UK hardware really for quite a few years,” Haskel said in an interview. “Interestingly on the software side, those investments between the US and UK were quite similar, but once we got to the pandemic UK software investment rather flattened and US software investment has absolutely shot up.”

The UK is facing one of the worst productivity slowdowns in the developed world. Political leaders and economists are searching for a fix that could drive growth, lift wages and improve living standards.

US software investment as a share of GDP doubled to 4% between 2015 and 2023, while stagnating around 2% in the UK over the same period, Haskel wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. The gap in hardware investment is also widening rapidly.

Besides helping workers do their job more efficiently, AI could also unlock new projects that would otherwise be too costly or lengthy. For example, it could recommend to pharmaceutical companies which combinations of drugs are most likely to yield the best results, Haskel said, calling this “innovation in the process of innovation.”

“If that happens we’ve got a real productivity boom on our hands and that might take us back to 2%,” he added.

The International Monetary Fund recently singled out the UK as one of the big winners from AI. The IMF predicted AI could increase productivity by 0.9% to 1.5% a year, a much stronger gain than the global estimate, as well as deliver a 16% boost to GDP.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Cocoa Sets New High as Processing Holds Up Despite Supply Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Cocoa futures hit a new high in New York as the pace of processing in chocolate factories holds up even in the face of a global supply crunch and record prices.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsFigures released Thursday showed that so-c

  • Exclusive-Microsoft's OpenAI partnership could face EU antitrust probe, sources say

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Microsoft's $13 billion investment in OpenAI could face an EU antitrust investigation as regulators are building the case for such a move, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Microsoft's OpenAI partnership, together with those between Alphabet, Amazon and Anthropic, have triggered scrutiny on both sides of the Atlantic as antitrust enforcers seek to understand how these deals affect competition. The people said the European Union antitrust regulator had decided not to investigate the partnership under EU merger rules, but that Microsoft could still face an antitrust investigation.

  • Fortress-Backed Brightline Asks Investors to Bet on Florida Rail

    (Bloomberg) -- Brightline, the first new US private passenger railroad in more than a century, is betting it can lure more Floridians out of their cars — but first, it is refinancing roughly $4 billion in debt.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsThe For

  • JPMorgan Chase sues Russia's VTB Bank over effort to unfreeze assets

    JPMorgan Chase sued Russia's state-owned VTB Bank on Thursday to halt its efforts to recover $439.5 million from an account that was blocked after Russia invaded Ukraine and VTB was hit with sanctions. In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, JPMorgan said VTB filed a lawsuit on Wednesday in Russia to recover the money in "blatant breach" of its agreement to have disputes addressed in New York. The largest U.S. bank said American law prohibits it from releasing the $439.5 million, and VTB, Russia's second-largest bank, will try to seize its assets abroad if it prevails in the Russia lawsuit.

  • Rio, Saudi Arabia Said Vying for First Quantum Mines Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group and Saudi Arabia’s state-backed Manara Minerals Investment Co. are among suitors considering bids for a stake in First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s Zambian copper mines, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal Wit

  • Fed's Williams doesn't see any 'urgency' to cut rates

    New York Fed president John Williams on Thursday became the latest central bank official to dial back the timing of any easing in monetary policy.

  • TSMC Lowers Chip Market Outlook as Consumer Weakness Persists

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. scaled back its outlook for a chip market expansion, cautioning that the smartphone and personal-computing markets remain weak.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsThe world’s largest maker of advance

  • High rates haven't always been a problem for stocks

    Research from BMO Capital Markets shows stocks have actually performed better under higher interest rate regimes over the past three decades.

  • The real estate sector’s unique view of 2024 — and what’s to come

    The S&P 500 is still up on the year — but the real estate sector is lagging far behind the broader index. The differences between sector and market don't stop there: the two have broadly different ideas of what the Fed will do.

  • Investors Are Chasing the Biggest Names in Artificial Intelligence. But These 2 Lesser-Known Companies Are AI Stocks to Buy Now.

    This duo benefits from advancements in AI just as much as companies that dominate the headlines.