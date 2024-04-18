UK Is Falling Behind US in the Race for AI, BOE’s Haskel Says

Irina Anghel
2 min read
1

(Bloomberg) -- The US is leading the UK on AI investments, raising concerns about a widening productivity gap, according to Bank of England policymaker Jonathan Haskel.

Most Read from Bloomberg

AI output can be quantified as a mix of fast computers, software and large databases, Haskel said, speaking to the Society of Professional Economists in a video published Thursday. While databases are not part of GDP calculations, software and hardware investment data suggest the US is embracing AI at a much faster rate than the UK.

“US hardware has been zooming ahead of UK hardware really for quite a few years,” Haskel said in an interview. “Interestingly on the software side, those investments between the US and UK were quite similar, but once we got to the pandemic UK software investment rather flattened and US software investment has absolutely shot up.”

The UK is facing one of the worst productivity slowdowns in the developed world. Political leaders and economists are searching for a fix that could drive growth, lift wages and improve living standards.

US software investment as a share of GDP doubled to 4% between 2015 and 2023, while stagnating around 2% in the UK over the same period, Haskel wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. The gap in hardware investment is also widening rapidly.

Besides helping workers do their job more efficiently, AI could also unlock new projects that would otherwise be too costly or lengthy. For example, it could recommend to pharmaceutical companies which combinations of drugs are most likely to yield the best results, Haskel said, calling this “innovation in the process of innovation.”

“If that happens we’ve got a real productivity boom on our hands and that might take us back to 2%,” he added.

The International Monetary Fund recently singled out the UK as one of the big winners from AI. The IMF predicted AI could increase productivity by 0.9% to 1.5% a year, a much stronger gain than the global estimate, as well as deliver a 16% boost to GDP.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Uber, Nvidia-backed Serve Robotics hits public markets with $40M splash

    Serve Robotics, the Uber and Nvidia-backed sidewalk robot delivery company, debuted publicly on the New York stock exchange Thursday, making it the latest startup to choose going public via a reverse merger as an alternative path to capital needed to fund growth. The company, which spun out of Uber's acquisition of Postmates in 2021, hits the Nasdaq under the ticker "SERV" with gross proceeds of roughly $40 million -- "prior to deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses," per regulatory filings -- at a share price of $4. Serve completed its reverse merger with blank-check company Patricia Acquisition Corp. in August 2023, and at the same time secured $30 million in a round led by existing investors Uber, Nvidia and Wavemaker Partners, bringing its total amount raised at the time to $56 million.

  • Exclusive-Microsoft's OpenAI partnership could face EU antitrust probe, sources say

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Microsoft's $13 billion investment in OpenAI could face an EU antitrust investigation as regulators are building the case for such a move, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Microsoft's OpenAI partnership, together with those between Alphabet, Amazon and Anthropic, have triggered scrutiny on both sides of the Atlantic as antitrust enforcers seek to understand how these deals affect competition. The people said the European Union antitrust regulator had decided not to investigate the partnership under EU merger rules, but that Microsoft could still face an antitrust investigation.

  • How to finance a tiny home

    You usually can’t finance your tiny home purchase with a mortgage, but other loan options are available. Learn which type of loan is best for your tiny house.

  • Rio, Saudi Arabia Said Vying for First Quantum Mines Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group and Saudi Arabia’s state-backed Manara Minerals Investment Co. are among suitors considering bids for a stake in First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s Zambian copper mines, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal Wit

  • Tesla asks shareholders to reinstate Musk's $56 billion pay package, approve move to Texas

    Tesla (TSLA) filed its proxy statement ahead of the EV maker's June 13 shareholder meeting with two big requests: that shareholders vote to move Tesla’s state of incorporation to Texas and that they ratify CEO Elon Musk’s 2018 pay package that a Delaware judge rescinded earlier this year.

  • Meta releases early versions of its Llama 3 AI model

    Meta Platforms on Thursday released early versions of its latest large language model, Llama 3, and an image generator that updates pictures in real time while users type prompts, as it races to catch up to generative AI market leader OpenAI. The models will be integrated into virtual assistant Meta AI, which the company is pitching as the most sophisticated of its free-to-use peers. The assistant will be given more prominent billing within Meta's Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger apps as well as a new standalone website that positions it to compete more directly with Microsoft-backed OpenAI's breakout hit ChatGPT.

  • Adobe Unveils New Mobile Version of Express for Creating AI-Driven Content

    Adobe added AI features to the web and desktop versions of Express about six months ago; this new update provides the same experience on Android and iOS phones.

  • Snap plans to add watermarks to images created with its AI-powered tools

    Social media service Snap said on Tuesday that it plans to add watermarks to AI-generated images on its platform. The watermark is a translucent version of the Snap logo with a sparkle emoji, and it will be added to any AI-generated image that are exported from the app or saved to the camera roll. The watermark, which is Snap's logo with a sparkle, denotes AI-generated images created using Snap's tools. Image Credits: Snap On its support page, the company said removing the watermark from images

  • Cadence (CDNS) Unveils New Palladium Z3 Emulation System

    Cadence (CDNS) launches Palladium Z3 Emulation and Protium X3 FPGA Prototyping systems to advance SoC design.

  • TikTok is trying to clean up its ‘For You’ recommendations

    TikTok is ramping up penalties for creators who post potentially “problematic” content and tightening its rules around what can be recommended in the app.