UK farmers bite back in US food fight

When I speak to farmers — as I frequently do in my role at the Financial Times — they often convey a feeling that they have little political power.

“It’s always us that has to take the cut,” Maisie Long, a sheep farmer in Cumbria, told me this month. “People seem to forget that farmers make the countryside. People seem to forget that we keep everything turning over.”

She had plenty of reason to feel besieged: market disruptions thanks to Covid-19, upcoming subsidy cuts and the fear of a no-deal Brexit trade cliff edge cutting into the European market for UK lambs.

Yet farmers may not be as powerless as they sometimes feel. The fate of British agriculture has become a flashpoint as UK negotiators attempt to thrash out post-Brexit trade deals with the EU and US. And there has been a gradual but definite shift in their favour.

Farmers’ big fear is that a deal with the US will enable the import of foods made under environmental, animal welfare or food safety conditions that would be banned here, enabling overseas farmers to undercut the UK market by using methods such as risky organophosphate pesticides or “sow stalls” that all but prevent a pregnant pig from moving.

They are right to fear. High on the US list of negotiating objectives is “comprehensive market access for US agricultural goods in the UK”, including by eliminating “non-tariff barriers that discriminate against US agricultural goods”.

But a turning point occurred in late June. UK ministers conceded to farm lobby demands for a trade and agriculture commission to advise on post-Brexit strategy. This was not a mere fig leaf, trade experts told the FT: it indicated the UK would step back from seeking a quick US trade deal, which would likely have required concessions in priority areas for the Americans, including agriculture.

And so it proved. UK trade secretary Liz Truss said last week it would be “dangerous” to put a deadline on trade talks with the US, in a stark change of tone from earlier this year, when officials had briefed that a deal could be reached by July. It was Truss who had previously sought to put together a package including tariff liberalisation to help reach a quick agreement with the US.

Why the shift? Of course there are other issues at hand, including data transfer and tech, which my colleague Alan Beattie has written about this week. But farming has also been a factor, via a figure politicians can ill-afford to ignore: the British consumer.

When we buy our evening meal or our lunchtime sandwich, we may not scrutinise the ingredients for their ethical and phytosanitary credentials. But when asked, the UK public is emphatic that it does not wish to compromise food standards.

Like genetically modified foods, “chlorinated chicken” — which has become the accepted shorthand for lower-standard imports — is unwelcome on UK shelves. A June survey by the consumer group Which? found almost three-quarters of consumers believed that “food produced in countries with lower standards shouldn't be available in the UK”; more than a million people have signed a farmer-led petition to this effect.

Another survey by OnePoll this month — commissioned by the admittedly self-interested National Farmers’ Union — found public support for farmers at a record high, partly thanks to increased awareness of food supply chains after the coronavirus lockdown.

