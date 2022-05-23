U.S. markets open in 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,930.50
    +31.00 (+0.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,500.00
    +287.00 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,891.50
    +50.75 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,788.90
    +16.70 (+0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.31
    +1.03 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.00
    +13.90 (+0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    22.04
    +0.37 (+1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0652
    +0.0090 (+0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8320
    +0.0450 (+1.61%)
     

  • Vix

    29.24
    -0.11 (-0.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2566
    +0.0070 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8810
    +0.0310 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,422.48
    +276.40 (+0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    682.59
    +9.21 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,477.15
    +87.17 (+1.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.52
    +262.49 (+0.98%)
     

UK fines Clearview just under $10M for privacy breaches

Natasha Lomas
·5 min read

The UK's data protection watchdog has confirmed a penalty for the controversial facial recognition company, Clearview AI -- announcing a fine of just over £7.5 million today for a string of breaches of local privacy laws.

The watchdog has also issued an enforcement notice, ordering Clearview to stop obtaining and using the personal data of UK residents that is publicly available on the internet; and telling it to delete the information of UK residents from its systems.

The US company has amassed a database of 20 billion+ facial images by scraping data off the public internet, such as from social media services, to create an online database that it uses to power an AI-based identity-matching service which it sells to entities such as law enforcement. The problem is Clearview has never asked individuals whether it can use their selfies for that. And in many countries it has been found in breach of privacy laws.

In a statement accompanying today's enforcement, the UK's information commissioner, John Edwards, said:

“Clearview AI Inc has collected multiple images of people all over the world, including in the UK, from a variety of websites and social media platforms, creating a database with more than 20 billion images. The company not only enables identification of those people, but effectively monitors their behaviour and offers it as a commercial service. That is unacceptable. That is why we have acted to protect people in the UK by both fining the company and issuing an enforcement notice.

“People expect that their personal information will be respected, regardless of where in the world their data is being used. That is why global companies need international enforcement. Working with colleagues around the world helped us take this action and protect people from such intrusive activity.

“This international cooperation is essential to protect people’s privacy rights in 2022. That means working with regulators in other countries, as we did in this case with our Australian colleagues. And it means working with regulators in Europe, which is why I am meeting them in Brussels this week so we can collaborate to tackle global privacy harms.”

"Given the high number of UK internet and social media users, Clearview AI’s database is likely to include a substantial amount of data from UK residents, which has been gathered without their knowledge," the UK watchdog also wrote in a press release.

"Although Clearview AI no longer offers its services to UK organisations, the company has customers in other countries, so the company is still using personal data of UK residents," it added.

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) warned Clearview it might issue a financial penalty last fall, when it also ordered the US-based company to stop processing UK citizens' data and delete any data it held.

It confirmed those preliminary findings in today's formal enforcement -- finding Clearview in breach of a string of legal requirements.

Specifically, the ICO said Clearview failed to have a lawful basis for collecting people's information; failed to use individuals' information in a way that it fair and transparent, given people are not made aware or would not reasonably expect their personal data to be used for the purpose Clearview uses it for; failed to have a process in place to prevent the data being retained indefinitely; failed to meet higher data protection standards required for biometric data (aka, so-called ‘special category data’ under the EU General Data Protection Regulation and the UK GDPR); and, in a further breach, Clearview asked for additional personal information, including photos, when asked by members of the public if they are on its database -- thereby impeding their data access rights. "This may have acted as a disincentive to individuals who wish to object to their data being collected and used," the ICO noted on that.

Clearview was contacted for comment on the UK sanction.

One thing to note is the level of fine is considerably lower than the £17M+ the ICO announced last fall in its provisional order against Clearview. We've asked the regulator about the reduction -- although the exact amount Clearview is fined may prove irrelevant if it refuses to pay.

International regulators have limited means to enforce privacy orders against foreign entities if they choose not to cooperate and lack a local representative an order can be enforced against.

Still, such sanctions do at least put limits on Clearview's ability to expand internationally -- as any local offices would be directly answerable to regulators in those markets

The UK penalty is by no means the first international sanction for Clearview. The UK investigation was a joint procedure with Australia's privacy watchdog which also ordered the company to stop processing citizens' data and delete any info it held last year. France and Canada have also sanctioned the company. While Italy's data protection regulator fined Clearview €20M in March.

On home turf, Clearview agreed to settle a 2020 lawsuit from the American Civil Liberties Union, earlier this month -- which had accused it of breaching an Illinois law (the Biometric Information Privacy Act; BIPA) which bans use of individuals’ biometric data without consent.

The terms of the settlement appear to ban Clearview from selling or giving away access to its facial recognition database to private companies and individuals nationally in the US, although an exception for government contractors was included (but with a five year ban on providing to contractors within Illinois itself).

The settlement also requires Clearview to maintain an opt-out system to allow Illinois residents to block their likeness from its facial search results -- and to end a controversial practice of providing free trials to police officers if those individuals don’t get approval through their departments to test the software.

However Clearview spun it as a win -- suggesting it would respond by selling its algorithm to private companies in the US, instead of monetizing access to its database of scraped selfies.

Clearview AI banned from selling its facial recognition software to most US companies

Clearview AI told to stop processing UK data as ICO warns of possible fine

Recommended Stories

  • Bucha massacre: Police exhume bodies of two more killed by Russian occupiers

    Valentyna Romanenko - Sunday, 22 May 2022, 08:03 Two more civilians killed by the Russian occupiers were found in the Bucha district of Kyiv Oblast. Source: Kyiv Oblast Police Details: On 21 May, investigators and forensic experts of Kyiv Oblast Police exhumed the bodies of two residents of the village of Buzova.

  • Police step up patrols at Mass. beaches

    Massachusetts State Police troopers are picking up their patrols of Revere Beach and Carson Beach in Boston after a dozen people were arrested between both locations Saturday night.

  • Several casualties reported as Russia strikes a town in Zhytomyr Oblast

    Russian air strike against Ukraine’s rail infrastructure on Malyn, near Zhytomyr, has killed one rail worker and injured four people, in addition to damaging 150 houses, Malyn’s mayor Oleksandr Sytailo said in a Facebook video on May 22.

  • Kharkiv Oblast: Russian occupiers kidnapped the village Head, reported the Head of Oblast Military Administration

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - SUNDAY, 22 MAY, 2022, 16:44 Russian occupiers detained Halyna Turbaba, the Head of the village of Dvorichna, and have been holding her for four days. Details: Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, in a quote of "Suspilne".

  • Clearview AI fined £7.5 million and told to delete all UK facial recognition data

    Clearview AI has been fined £7.55 million by the UK's privacy watchdog for illegally scraping the facial images of UK residents.

  • Denmark hits streaming services with levy to support local TV

    Lawmakers in Denmark have agreed global TV streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon and Disney must pay a levy of 6% of their revenue in the country to support local TV production. The bill, which was agreed on Saturday, comes as governments across Europe try to secure support for local TV and film production following the rapid rise in the popularity of streaming services. "Denmark must go as far as possible in providing good public service to children and young people, which can serve as a real alternative to the tech giants' platforms and foreign content," the Ministry of Culture said in a statement on Saturday.

  • Amazon installs AI-powered cameras in UK delivery vans

    Amazon has started installing AI-equipped cameras to surveil delivery drivers on its vans in the UK.

  • Beijing extends work-from-home order as COVID-19 cases rise

    Beijing exten Beijing extended orders for workers and students to stay home and ordered additional mass testing Monday as cases of COVID-19 again rose in the city. ds work-from-home order as COVID-19 cases rise

  • Hacked Beeple Account Nets Scammers $438,000 in Cryptos and NFTs

    An NFT phishing attack targeted Beeple followers on Sunday. Despite increased efforts to curb illegal activity, cybercriminal activity has surged in 2022.

  • Maintaining Work/Life Balance for Finance Professionals

    Maintaining work/life balance is a challenge for most professionals in the finance industry, but it doesn't have to be that way.

  • Broadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMware

    (Bloomberg) -- Broadcom Inc. is in talks to acquire VMware Inc., the cloud-computing company backed by billionaire Michael Dell, setting up a blockbuster tech deal that would vault the chipmaker into a highly specialized area of software. Most Read from BloombergWalmart’s Troubles Should Have Everyone on High AlertBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareStocks Rise on Biden Tariff Comments; Dollar Drops: Markets WrapA $5 Trillion ‘Wealth Shock’ Is Cracking Americans’ Nest EggsHow an Ene

  • Bear market, GDP, and Davos: What to watch this week

    The global business elite will gather for the Wold Economic Forum this week after a two-year hiatus. Wall Street is poised for more market pain is recession fears mount. Investors await a rash of economic data. Fed meeting minutes are set for release.

  • MatchMove Buys Singapore Startup Shopmatic for $200 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore-headquartered fintech MatchMove Pay Pte. has acquired fellow e-commerce startup Shopmatic Pte. for $200 million, a deal that signals consolidation in the startup ecosystem in India and Southeast Asia.Most Read from BloombergWalmart’s Troubles Should Have Everyone on High AlertBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareStocks Rise on Biden Tariff Comments; Dollar Drops: Markets WrapA $5 Trillion ‘Wealth Shock’ Is Cracking Americans’ Nest EggsHow an Energy Expert Tri

  • Elon Musk called ESG a scam — did the Tesla chief do investors a favor?

    A major move to cut Tesla from a closely followed environmental, social and governance (ESG) index brought anger and relief in nearly equal measure.

  • 'The democratization of investing': Index funds officially overtake active managers

    For the first time in history, retail investors’ index fund holdings exceed their holdings in actively-managed funds, according to new numbers from Morningstar Direct.

  • Bitcoin Celebrates Bitcoin Pizza Day on May 22 with a Return to $30,000

    On May 22, 2010, Laszlo Hanyecz purchased two Papa John’s pizzas for 10,000 BTC. In commemoration, the crypto market labelled the day Bitcoin Pizza Day.

  • XRP Treads Water as Investors Await an SEC v Ripple Court Ruling

    XRP remains stuck in a rut as investors look out for the latest court ruling in the ongoing SEC v Ripple case, which hangs in the balance.

  • Indonesia tech firm GoTo seeks approval to issue 118.44bln shares

    Indonesia's biggest tech company PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk intends to issue a maximum amount of 118.44 billion of shares worth around 10% of its total capital through a private placement. The private placement will be put forward for shareholder approval at GoTo's annual general meeting on June 28th, it said in a statement on Friday. The tech company seeks to raise funds to support its own working capital and for its subsidiaries like its e-commerce unit Tokopedia, according to the statement.

  • A major shift in the economic narrative could be underway

    The overarching narrative of the markets and economy has been one of strong demand meeting lagging supply, a dynamic that has caused inflation to surge.

  • Nvidia Slows Down Hiring, the Latest Tech Company to Cut Back

    The chip maker joins several other major technology companies that have decided to be more prudent with their operating budgets in recent weeks.