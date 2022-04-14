U.S. markets open in 4 hours 17 minutes

UK Fintech startup Leatherback raises $10M for its cross-border payments led by ZedCrest

Mike Butcher
·1 min read

Immigrants, international students, and the migrant population in general all require international payments, or foreign exchange. Revolut and Wise are among those platforms to have taken advantage of this international audience. Now, Fintech startup Leatherback, UK-based cross-border payments platform, has raised what it describes as a $10 million pre-seed round led by ZedCrest Capital, a pan-African investment firm.

Leatherback offers a multiple currency solution for cross-border transactions.

Co-Founder and CEO Ibrahim Toyeeb said in a statement that the funding would “be deployed to raise Leatherback's profile in the Fintech arena as well as extend its capacity in the many countries it's licensed in and where it is about to be approved. These include South Africa, Egypt, Uganda, India, and the UAE."

Prior to this round, the company says it was bootstrapped by the founders.

Zedcrest Capital's Group Managing Director, Adedayo Amzat, said: "As principal investors, we love opportunities where we can bring our expertise to bear. It has been rewarding to provide operational and strategic support to Leatherback in its quest to build the perfect compliance, technology, and finance infrastructure that will allow it to be the operating system of choice for the global mobility of businesses and individuals."

UK-based Leatherback offers multi-currency accounts with the option to exchange currency across multiple countries, including the United Kingdom, Canada, India, Nigeria, Egypt, Uganda, Tanzania, Angola, South Africa, the UAE, Denmark, Ghana, and Côte d’Ivoire.

