UK Firms Sold Off at Bargain Prices Add to IPO Market’s Misery

(Bloomberg) -- A slew of small-to-medium sized UK companies sold at a discount to their IPO prices threaten to make it even harder to revive London’s ailing market for first-time share sales.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Firms including OnTheMarket Plc, DX Group Plc, The City Pub Group Plc and Kin & Carta Plc have been snapped up at valuations well below what they fetched when they went public. The gap, driven by factors including lackluster trading in the UK market, has made it harder for promising private companies to justify a London listing when they could raise more money in the US or Europe.

“The UK capital markets do not seem to be functioning as you’d expect and valuation is at the heart of it,” said James Congdon, who runs Canaccord Genuity’s Quest research unit.

Read More: Activist Investor Brett Stone Urges UK to Probe OnTheMarket Sale

The valuation gap between the London bourse and its major peers has widened, with a yawning discount of 26% to Europe, as measured by Ebitda multiples in the MSCI UK Index. They were almost at parity in 2015.

“M&A in the UK small-cap arena is symptomatic of the lower valuations investors place on these companies,” Congdon added. “With valuations being so low and no immediate vision of how this might change, corporates and their shareholders are more likely to accept an offer, even below an IPO price.”

Deals like these can mean that investors in it for the long run are left nursing losses.

What’s more, of the 153 companies that still have shares trading on UK exchanges after listing in the past three years, over 80% are languishing below their IPO price, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Story continues

Read More: Shrinking UK Stock Market Is In a ‘Doom Loop,’ Peel Hunt Says

Britain had proved a happy hunting ground for M&A in recent years, thanks to plummeting post-Brexit valuations, an ailing pound and modest state protection against foreign takeovers. Still, deal activity was subdued in the first quarter as interest rates soared to their highest level since 2008. The value of M&A in the UK is down 46% this year at about $223 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Last week saw a spree of deals in the UK’s small- and mid-cap space at seemingly eye-catching valuations. US candy manufacturer Mars Inc. made an offer for Hotel Chocolat Group Plc at a hefty 170% premium, but still well short of the stock’s October 2021 high. Young & Co.’s Brewery Plc agreed to buy smaller rival City Pubs at nearly 50% above its closing share price, but below the IPO level.

Not all of the approaches for beaten-down UK companies have led to deals. Apollo Global Management Inc. gave up on Scottish engineering company John Wood Group Plc after making a fifth proposal to the firm.

“The UK does still have many things going for it,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell. These include its strong financial market ecosystem of bankers, lawyers and advisers. “And there are a lot of well-run firms with lowly valuations,” he said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.