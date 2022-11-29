U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,981.75
    +11.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,895.00
    +24.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,670.75
    +54.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,840.50
    +7.70 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.04
    +1.80 (+2.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.90
    +14.60 (+0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    21.54
    +0.42 (+1.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0377
    +0.0032 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.14
    +1.64 (+8.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2012
    +0.0046 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.0680
    -0.8330 (-0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,485.38
    +255.26 (+1.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.64
    +9.35 (+2.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,529.23
    +55.21 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.84
    -134.99 (-0.48%)
     

UK foreign minister: Russia is trying to "freeze" Ukrainians into submission

1

BUCHAREST, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Russia is targeting energy infrastructure to "freeze" Ukrainians in submission, UK foreign minister James Cleverly said on Tuesday, just before a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Bucharest.

"We have seen Vladimir Putin attempting to weaponize energy supplies right from the very start of this conflict," he told reporters.

"This targeting of civilian infrastructure of energy infrastructure is obviously designed to try and freeze the Ukrainians in submission." (Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout, Bart H. Meijer; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

Recommended Stories