UK Futures Broker Marex Group’s IPO Raises $292 Million

(Bloomberg) -- Marex Group Plc and a group of the London-based firm’s shareholders raised about $292 million in a US initial public offering priced within a marketed range.

The financial services platform and the selling shareholders sold about 15.4 million shares Wednesday for $19 each after marketing them for $18 to $21, according to terms of the deal reviewed by Bloomberg News.

Also, ION Investment Corp. had indicated an interest in purchasing as much as $50 million worth of shares at the IPO price, according to the company’s the filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Marex Group, best known for its commodities business, is one of the largest dealers on the London Metal Exchange. The company said in December it had filed confidentially to go public in New York, after pulling plans for a £115 million ($143 million) London IPO in 2021 due to insufficient demand.

The selling shareholders include Amphitryon Ltd., a firm affiliated with BXR Group and JRJ Group that is offering 8.3 million shares in the IPO, and Ocean Ring Jersey Co., an affiliate of Trilantic Capital Partners which is offering 3.2 million shares. After the offering, Amphitryon will hold 45.9% of the shares, while Ocean Ring will have 17.7% of the shares, assuming the underwriters don’t exercise their over-allotment option.

Marex Group had an after-tax profit of $141 million on revenue of $1.24 billion last year, compared with $98 million on revenue of $711 million in 2022, according to its filings.

The offering is being led by Barclays Plc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The company plans to begin trading Thursday on the Nasdaq under the symbol MRX.

