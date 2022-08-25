U.S. markets close in 6 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,164.21
    +23.44 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,025.01
    +55.78 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,518.42
    +86.89 (+0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,944.22
    +8.93 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.95
    +0.06 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.60
    +6.10 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    18.99
    +0.08 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9966
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1150
    +0.0090 (+0.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1805
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9210
    -0.1730 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,652.44
    +189.43 (+0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    513.32
    +4.52 (+0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,470.75
    -0.76 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,479.01
    +165.54 (+0.58%)
     

UK gamers face price rise on PS5 but not Switch

Tom Gerken & Liv McMahon - Technology Team
·3 min read
A PS5 controller
A PS5 controller

UK gamers looking to buy a new console face a price rise if they want a Sony PlayStation 5, but not if they choose a Nintendo Switch.

Sony is increasing its UK console prices by £30 because of inflation, it says, but Nintendo says that despite rising costs, its prices stay the same.

The PS5 will now cost £479.99, with its digital-only model at £389.99. Switches cost £199.99, £259.99 and £309.99.

Meanwhile, PC gamers may soon be able to save money on their hardware.

Jensen Huang, chief executive of tech company Nvidia, said the company had overproduced graphics cards, which have been in short supply in recent years.

"Our strategy is to sell in well below the current sell-through levels in the marketplace to give the channel an opportunity to correct," he said, according to the Verge.

This could mean the price of high-end graphics cards, including the RTX 3000 series, and gaming laptops falling.

No PS5 rise in US

The PS5 price increase has not only come into effect in the UK but in many other countries, with EU consoles going up by €50 (£42) and Canadian consoles by CAD $20 (£13).

However, there will be no price rises in the US.

Piers Harding-Rolls, industry analyst at gaming research firm Ampere Analysis, told the BBC this was a result of the strength of the dollar.

"Sony is a global entity which is operating I guess more consistently in lots of global markets, so they are impacted by currency exchanges and the strength of the dollar," he said.

"And that's why you're seeing price increases in some markets, but not in others - you've got this nuanced approach which is trying to reflect the impact on the costs of goods in relation to those specific markets."

Jim Ryan, Sony Interactive Entertainment president and chief executive said in a blog post: "The global economic environment is a challenge that many of you around the world are no doubt experiencing.

"We're seeing high global inflation rates, as well as adverse currency trends, impacting consumers and creating pressure on many industries."

But Mr Harding-Rolls said he did not expect the price increase to put off gaming enthusiasts.

"I think pent-up demand for PS5, even though the availability is not good, means that this price increase won't have a huge impact at all," he said.

"I don't see it changing Sony's outlooks or their sales. I think they're going to sell all the products that they can get into market."

He added the move could potentially hand an advantage to Microsoft, which makes the Xbox console, "because it has the cheaper console in the market coupled with Game Pass".

The BBC has approached Microsoft for comment.

'Value of fun'

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa told financial newspaper Nikkei: "In order to offer unique entertainment to a wide range of customers, we want to avoid pricing people out.

"Our competition is the variety of entertainment in the world, and we always think about pricing in terms of the value of the fun we offer."

Recommended Stories

  • Instagram is now allowing users to share posts, Reels, and locations through QR codes

    Instagram is now allowing users to share anyone's posts or Reels through a QR code. What's more, users can also share a QR code location through its searchable Map experience. While people usually think about sharing posts through direct messages or a URL QR code can be effective in marketing campaigns — for example, the Coinbase SuperBowl ad — and highlighting businesses.

  • Black Workers In California Allege Their Latino Co-Workers Would Write Things On Bathroom Walls Like ‘Gorillas, Go Back To Africa' In Lawsuit

    If “I know you lying” was a situation, it would be one where Black employees are the constant target of racism, discrimination, and blatant disrespect.

  • DJI unveils Avata, a cinewhoop-style FPV drone

    It was made to be paired with the new DJI Goggles 2 video headset.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.1% to 13.6%, have been prime targets of select billionaire money managers.

  • 2 Companies Where Insiders Have Bought Mass Quantities of Their Shares

    Equities over the past week and a half have started to give back some of their gains from the large rebound off their mid-June lows. Insiders foreshadowed that stocks might be at least fairly valued in July when the ratio of insider selling to insider buying was at its highest ratio so far in 2022. Let's start with Nextdoor Holdings Inc. , which operates what can be described as a localized version of Facebook.

  • Value Investor David Abrams is Holding Onto These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we shall discuss how value investor David Abrams is holding onto these 10 stocks in 2022. To skip our detailed analysis of Abrams’ history, his investment strategy, and hedge fund performance, go directly and see Value Investor David Abrams is Holding Onto These 5 Stocks in 2022. David Abrams currently serves as […]

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Goes in on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street titans for guidance, namely Ken Griffin. Founding hedge fund Citadel in 1990, the firm now boasts over $50 billion worth of assets under management. As a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard University, Griffin began trading from his dorm room with a fax machine, computer and phone. Now, the CEO of Citadel, whose net worth stands at $27 billion, is known as one of the Wall Street

  • Where Will Salesforce Stock Be in 1 Year?

    Salesforce's (NYSE: CRM) stock slid 7% during the after hours session on Aug. 24 following the release of its second-quarter report. The cloud-based software company's revenue rose 22% year-over-year (26% in constant currency terms) to $7.

  • Peloton reports $1.2 billion loss, forecasts further revenue declines

    Peloton Interactive reported an operating loss of $1.2 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter as revenue came in below Wall Street expectations.

  • Nvidia stock dips on steady earnings report, lower third-quarter outlook

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joins the Live show to break down Nvidia's third-quarter earnings and its third-quarter forecasts in its gaming division.

  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.22

    The board of Bank of America Corporation ( NYSE:BAC ) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.22 on the...

  • My Top Beaten-Down Industrial Conglomerate Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    After the worst start to a year in over 50 years, everyone would like to forget the stock market's performance for the first six months of 2022. One of the best that fits the bill just might be industrial conglomerate 3M (NYSE: MMM), which is down 18% this year after losing 25% of its value over the past 12 months. 3M's problems didn't begin in 2021 or 2022 -- it's been a laggard for a number of years.

  • Warren Buffett Sold All of His Verizon Shares. Should You?

    Warren Buffett once said, "The most important thing to do if you find yourself in a hole is to stop digging." Warren Buffett, through Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), owns many stocks. After initiating a position in Verizon in the fourth quarter of 2020, the Oracle of Omaha has completely sold his $70 million position in the telecom giant.

  • Tesla shares up 2% premarket as they start trading on split-adjusted basis

    Tesla Inc. shares were up 2.2% premarket Thursday, as they started trading on a split-adjusted basis, joining Alphabet Inc. , Amazon.com Inc. and other megacap companies dividing their stock this year. The EV maker's board approved the 3-for-1 split on Aug. 5 and detailed the proposal to split on its proxy in June, saying it would provide more flexibility for its employees managing their equity and serve as a recruiting tool. The stock ended the trading day at $891.29 and was trading at about a

  • Tesla shares in the limelight as 3-1 stock split kicks in

    Tesla Inc's shares take center stage on Thursday after the world's most valuable automaker split its stock for the second time in as many years to woo more retail investors. Shares of the electric-car maker rose 1.5% to $301.5 in premarket trading. "Tesla knows it needs to retain its clout with the retail crowd, especially after this past year-plus of retail investors flexing their muscles," said Callie Cox, analyst at trading and investment platform eToro.

  • CIBC Declares Dividends for the Quarter Ending October 31, 2022

    CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.83 per share on common shares for the quarter ending October 31, 2022 payable on October 28, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 28, 2022.

  • Singapore’s Grab Shows Revival Signs as Sales Top Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Grab Holdings Ltd. reported a better-than-expected 79% revenue increase, buoyed by resilient demand from consumers who continued to hail rides and order food despite rising inflation.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’A 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited S

  • Salesforce Stock Falls As Revenue Outlook Slashed Amid $10 Billion Buyback

    Salesforce stock fell as guidance came in below expectations while earnings fell from a year earlier but topped Wall Street targets.

  • Alibaba, JD.com, and Other Asian Stocks Jump. This Time, Thank China’s Government.

    A fiscal stimulus package in China appears to have boosted risk sentiment among Asian investors, helping Chinese tech stocks notch gains.