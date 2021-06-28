U.S. markets close in 4 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,283.64
    +2.94 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,306.54
    -127.30 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,452.96
    +92.57 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,319.87
    -14.52 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.34
    -0.71 (-0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.30
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    26.20
    +0.11 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1939
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4850
    -0.0510 (-3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3895
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5840
    -0.1760 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,478.18
    +1,241.75 (+3.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    833.92
    +10.52 (+1.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,085.25
    -50.82 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,048.02
    -18.16 (-0.06%)
     

UK gets data flows deal from EU -- for now

Natasha Lomas
·8 min read

The UK's digital businesses can breathe a sign of relief today as the European Commission has officially signed off on data adequacy for the (now) third country, post-Brexit.

It's a big deal for UK businesses as it means the country will be treated by Brussels as having essentially equivalent data protection rules as markets within the bloc, despite no longer being a member itself -- enabling personal data to continue to flow freely from the EU to the UK, and avoiding any new legal barriers.

The granting of adequacy status has been all but assured in recent weeks, after European Union Member States signed off on a draft adequacy arrangement. But the Commission's adoption of the decision marks the final step in the process -- at least for now.

It's notable that the Commission's PR includes a clear warning that if the UK seeks to weaken protections afforded to people's data under the current regime it "will intervene".

In a statement, Věra Jourová, Commission VP for values and transparency, said:

The UK has left the EU but today its legal regime of protecting personal data is as it was. Because of this, we are adopting these adequacy decisions today. At the same time, we have listened very carefully to the concerns expressed by the Parliament, the Members States and the European Data Protection Board, in particular on the possibility of future divergence from our standards in the UK's privacy framework. We are talking here about a fundamental right of EU citizens that we have a duty to protect. This is why we have significant safeguards and if anything changes on the UK side, we will intervene."

The UK adequacy decision comes with a Sword of Damocles baked in: A sunset clause of four years. It's a first -- so, er, congratulations to the UK government for projecting a perception of itself as untrustworthy over the short run.

This clause means the UK's regime will face full scrutiny again in 2025, with no automatic continuation if its standards are deemed to have slipped (as many fear they will).

The Commission also emphasizes that its decision does not mean the UK has four 'guaranteed' years in the clear. On the contrary, it says it will "continue to monitor the legal situation in the UK and could intervene at any point, if the UK deviates from the level of protection currently in place".

Third countries without an adequacy agreement -- such as the US, which has adequacy twice struck down by Europe's top court (after it found US surveillance law incompatible with EU fundamental rights) -- do not enjoy 'seamless' legal certainty around personal data flows; and must instead take steps to assess each of these transfers individually to determine whether (and how) they can move data legally.

Last week, the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) put out its final bit of guidance for third countries wanting to transfer personal data outside the bloc. And the advice makes it clear that some types of transfers are unlikely to be possible.

For other types of transfers, the advice discusses a number of of supplementary measures (including technical steps like robust encryption) that may be possible for a data controller to use in order to, through their own technical, contractual and organizational effort, ramp up the level of protection to achieve the required standard.

It is, in short, a lot of work. And without today's adequacy decision UK businesses would have had to get intimately acquainted with the EDPB's guidance. For now, though, they've dodged that bullet.

The qualifier is still very necessary, though, because the UK government has signalled that it intends to rethink data protection.

How exactly it goes about that -- and to what extent it changes the current 'essentially equivalent' regime -- may make all the difference. For example, Digital minister Oliver Dowden has talked about data being "a great opportunity" for the UK, post-Brexit.

And writing in the FT back in February he suggested there will be room for the UK to rewrite its national data protection rules without diverging so much that it puts adequacy at risk. "We fully intend to maintain those world-class standards. But to do so, we do not need to copy and paste the EU’s rule book, the General Data Protection Regulation, word-for-word," he suggested then, adding that: "Countries as diverse as Israel and Uruguay have successfully secured adequacy with Brussels despite having their own data regimes. Not all of those were identical to GDPR, but equal doesn’t have to mean the same. The EU doesn’t hold the monopoly on data protection."

The devil will, as they say, be in the detail. But some early signals are concerning -- and the UK's startup ecosystem would be well advised to take an active role in impressing upon government the importance to stay aligned with European data standards.

Moreover, there's also the prospect of a legal challenge to the adequacy decision -- even as is, i.e. based on current UK standards (which find plenty of critics). Certainly it can't be ruled out -- and the CJEU hasn't shied away from quashing other adequacy arrangements it judged to be invalid...

Today, though, the Department for Digital, Media, Culture and Sport (DCMS) has seized the chance to celebrate a PR win, writing that the Commission's decision "rightly recognises the country’s high data protection standards".

The department also reiterated the UK government's intention to "promote the free flow of personal data globally and across borders", including through what it bills as "ambitious new trade deals and through new data adequacy agreements with some of the fastest growing economies" -- simultaneously claiming it would do so "while ensuring people’s data continues to be protected to a high standard". Pinky promise.

"All future decisions will be based on what maximises innovation and keeps up with evolving tech," the DCMS added in a press release. "As such, the government’s approach will seek to minimise burdens on organisations seeking to use data to tackle some of the most pressing global issues, including climate change and the prevention of disease."

In a statement, Dowden also made a point of combining both streams, saying: "We will now focus on unlocking the power of data to drive innovation and boost the economy while making sure we protect people’s safety and privacy."

UK business and tech associations were just as quick to welcome the Commission's adequacy decision. The alternative would of course have been very costly disruption.

In a statement, John Foster, director of policy for the Confederation of British Industry, said: “This breakthrough in the EU-UK adequacy decision will be welcomed by businesses across the country. The free flow of data is the bedrock of the modern economy and essential for firms across all sectors– from automotive to logistics -- playing an important role in everyday trade of goods and services. This positive step will help us move forward as we develop a new trading relationship with the EU.”

In another supporting statement, Julian David, CEO of techUK, added: “Securing an EU-UK adequacy decision has been a top priority for techUK and the wider tech industry since the day after the 2016 referendum. The decision that the UK’s data protection regime offers an equivalent level of protection to the EU GDPR is a vote of confidence in the UK’s high data protection standards and is of vital importance to UK-EU trade as the free flow of data is essential to all business sectors.

“The data adequacy decision also provides a basis for the UK and EU to work together on global routes for the free flow of data with trust, building on the G7 Digital and Technology declaration and possibly unlocking €2TR of growth. The UK must also now move to complete the development of its own international data transfer regime in order to allow companies in the UK not just to exchange data with the EU but also to be able to access opportunities across the world.”

The Commission has actually adopted two UK adequacy decisions today -- one under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and another for the Law Enforcement Directive.

Discussing key elements in its decision to grant the UK adequacy, EU lawmakers highlighted the fact the UK's (current) system is based upon transposed European rules; that access to personal data by public authorities in the UK (such as for national security reasons) is done under a framework that has what it dubbed as "strong safeguards" (such as intercepts being subject to prior authorisation by an independent judicial body; measures needing to be necessary and proportionate; and redress mechanisms for those who believe they are subject to unlawful surveillance).

The Commission also noted that the UK is subject to the jurisdiction of the European Court of Human Rights; must adhere to the European Convention of Human Rights; and the Council of Europe Convention for the Protection of Individuals with regard to Automatic Processing of Personal Data -- aka "the only binding international treaty in the area of data protection".

"These international commitments are an essential elements of the legal framework assessed in the two adequacy decisions," the Commission notes.

Data transfers for the purposes of UK immigration control have been excluded from the scope of the adequacy decision adopted under the GDPR -- with the Commission saying that's "in order to reflect a recent judgment of the England and Wales Court of Appeal on the validity and interpretation of certain restrictions of data protection rights in this area".

"The Commission will reassess the need for this exclusion once the situation has been remedied under UK law," it added.

So, again, there's another caveat right there.

EU puts out final guidance on data transfers to third countries

Europe puts out advice on fixing international data transfers that’s cold comfort for Facebook

Recommended Stories

  • All the tech that went into turning Columbus, Ohio into a 'Smart City'

    The U.S. Department of Transportation launched a Smart City Challenge in 2015, which asked mid-sized cities across the country to come up with ideas for novel smart transportation systems that would use data and tech to improve mobility. Out of 78 applicants, Columbus, Ohio emerged as the winner. In 2016, the city of just under a million residents was then awarded a $50 million grant to turn its proposal into a reality.

  • Analysis-North Korea sees 'propaganda value' in slimmer Kim, analysts say

    A rare mention in North Korean state media of leader Kim Jong Un's health could be intended to head off speculation and play up shared sacrifice amid food shortages, analysts said. The tightly controlled state media on Friday quoted an unidentified resident of Pyongyang as saying that everyone in North Korea was heartbroken after seeing images of Kim looking "emaciated". When Kim reappeared in state media in early June after not being seen in public for almost a month, analysts noted that his watch appeared to be fastened more tightly than before around an apparently slimmer wrist, sparking speculation over the health of a leader who holds an iron grip in North Korea.

  • Fan tweets to be engraved like Stanley Cup in Hall of Fame

    Hockey players need to put together an illustrious career on the ice to get into the Hall of Fame. Fans just need to send a good tweet. The NHL and Twitter on Monday are inviting fans to tweet about what it would mean for their team to win the Stanley Cup.

  • Russian team in Lebanon to study rebuilding destroyed silos

    A Russian business delegation met Lebanese officials on Monday to discuss plans to rebuild the grain silos destroyed last year in a massive explosion at Beirut’s port, a Lebanese Cabinet minister said. The visit by the Russian team — including officials from Russia’s Hydro Engineering and Construction company — comes as Lebanon is going though the worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history.

  • North Korean TV makes rare comment on 'emaciated' Kim Jong-un's weight

    North Korea’s state television has aired a rare comment about Kim Jong-un’s “emaciated” condition after footage of the slimmed down autocrat earlier this month prompted international speculation about his health. In a report by KCTV, an unnamed resident of the capital, Pyongyang, claimed everyone was upset by his weight loss. "Seeing our respected general secretary looking emaciated breaks our people's hearts the most,” he said. "Everyone is talking about how their tears welled up immediately."

  • Amazon cashes in on the vinyl resurgence with record of the month club

    For $25/month, you'll get a classic album from the '60s and '70s every 30 days or so.

  • Sen. Mitt Romney says he trusts Biden on infrastructure reversal

    "I do take the president at his word," Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said on CNN's "State of the Union."

  • Toyota tops list of corporate donors to anti-election-certification Republicans in Congress after Capitol insurrection

    Toyota has donated more than any other company to support members of Congress who voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election results.

  • Biogen Stock Is Sliding. House Committees Will Investigate Its $56K Alzheimer’s Drug.

    Shares of Biogen are down in Monday trading after the Democratic chairs of two key House committees announced an investigation in the company's Alzheimer’s therapy Aduhelm.

  • Don’t Believe the Bitcoin Bounce. The U.K.’s Binance Restrictions Are Bad News for Cryptocurrencies.

    Lawmakers work to keep Biden’s infrastructure proposals alive, India’s virus deaths could be underestimated, unemployment rates fall, and other news to start your day.

  • Conspiracy theory that Trump will be reinstated in August has officials worried, report claims

    A bizarre conspiracy theory suggesting that Donald Trump will be “reinstated” as president in August has caused concern at the Department of Homeland Security, according to reports. The idea has been floated by people close to the former-president including Sidney Powell, an attorney who is being sued over her claims that Mr Trump was cheated out of re-election by a conspiracy involving the operators of voting machines and communist leaders in Venezuela, and Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO also facing legal action for a series of far-fetched claims about the 2020 vote. Mr Trump himself apparently believes he will be reinstated in August, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, although it is unclear why.

  • Analysis: India bulks up against outflows as Fed, virus risks threaten repeat of 2013

    India's $600 billion in reserves should help it fight market volatility from any U.S. monetary tightening, but analysts and traders warn a slowing economy and an expanding fiscal deficit still make it particularly vulnerable to capital flight. Asia's third-largest economy has bad memories of past attempts by the Federal Reserve to get away from crisis-mode policies, particularly in 2013 when mere talk of "tapering" stimulus prompted the rupee to sink to record lows. Now, with the Fed again giving increasing thought to when it will need to reduce stimulus, India's rupee is back under pressure, having fallen 1.8% over the past four weeks.

  • EU countries approve landmark climate change law

    European Union countries on Monday gave the final seal of approval to a law to make the bloc's greenhouse gas emissions targets legally binding, as EU policymakers prepare a huge new package of policies to fight climate change. Negotiators from Parliament and EU member states reached a deal in April on the climate law, which sets targets to reduce net EU emissions by 55% by 2030, from 1990 levels, and eliminate them by 2050. Ministers from the 27 EU countries formally approved the deal on Monday, except for Bulgaria, which abstained.

  • Infrastructure deal back on track after Biden’s walk-back

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Myles Udland, and Rick Newman discuss the latest updates of the U.S. infrastructure deal negotiations.

  • The Ugly War Between a White Police Chief and a Black Mayor in the Deep South

    Wayman NewtonWhen Wayman Newton found out last week about the warrant for his arrest in the town that elected him its first Black mayor, he wasn’t surprised.Ever since Newton, 40, took office after winning his election in Tarrant, Alabama—population 7,000—by nearly 40 percentage points last year, a small minority of mostly white residents and city leaders have had it out for him, he told The Daily Beast.They’ve blocked him from making what he and some locals describe as needed changes to the pol

  • The wild card in the Fed’s inflation gambit: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, June 28, 2021.

  • D.C. Prosecutors Set Their Targets on Don Jr.’s Posse

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyThe District of Columbia’s attorney general will have to wait just a little longer to find out if three more people in the Trump family circle can be forced to testify, as investigators continue to look into whether Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration committee misspent more than $1 million and enriched his own company.A local judge Sunday, on the eve of a potentially critical court hearing in that case, ruled that he won’t even let the D.C. attorney gener

  • Charges against Trump Organization could be ‘death blow’, ex-impeachment counsel says

    The former president’s family business faces a sprawling, multi-part criminal investigation in New York

  • Republican congressman says Marjorie Taylor Greene 'doesn't do anything' but 'try to be famous'

    Rep. Adam Kinzinger responded to Greene saying she wants to be on the House select committee that will investigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

  • Don't fall for the Bill Barr rebrand

    He defied Trump — but just barely