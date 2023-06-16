UK Gives Nod To Roomba Maker IRobot-Amazon Deal, Micron Plans To Invest In China Despite Restrictions, Baidu Secures Regulatory Nod for Self-Driving Taxi: Today's Top Stories

Benzinga

Intel Plans $4.6B Investment On Poland Soil, Builds First-Of-Its-Kind Facility

The new investment in Poland, coupled with its existing wafer fabrication facility in Ireland and its planned facility in Germany, will help the creation of a distinctive and comprehensive semiconductor manufacturing value chain in Europe.

The facility is expected to aid the company in meeting assembly and test capacity demand by 2027.

Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC ) announced an investment of $4.6 billion for building an assembly and test facility in Poland.

Roomba Maker IRobot Stock Shoots Higher Friday - What's Going On With Amazon Deal?

It found that iRobot's market position in the supply of robot vacuum cleaners in the U.K. is modest and already faces several significant rivals.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) cleared Amazon.Com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN ) purchase of Roomba maker IRobot Corp (NASDAQ: IRBT ), triggering a rally in the stock price of the target company.

AT&T Bids Farewell to San Francisco Flagship Store Amid Changing Consumer Habits

AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) looks to shut down the company's Downtown San Francisco flagship store.

"Consumer shopping habits continue to change, and we're changing with them," the Standard cites AT&T spokesperson Chris Collins who confirmed the closure. He talked about serving customers where they are through the right mix of retail stores, digital channels, and our phone-based care team.