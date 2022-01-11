U.S. markets open in 4 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,683.75
    +21.50 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,070.00
    +118.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,715.50
    +107.50 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,177.10
    +9.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.42
    +1.19 (+1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.80
    +7.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    +0.11 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1340
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.06
    +0.30 (+1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3601
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3920
    +0.1840 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,885.49
    -54.57 (-0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    988.48
    -57.75 (-5.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,487.54
    +42.29 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

UK Government Appoints dentsu Tracking as Provider of the Digital UK Tobacco Track & Trace System

·1 min read

GENEVA, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illicit trade is a growing global problem that deprives national governments of vital revenues, undermines local economies, endangers public health and fuels organised crime. As part of its anti-illicit trade strategy, the UK has ratified the WHO FCTC Illicit Trade Protocol, with an obligation to implement measures for the tracking and tracing of tobacco products.

(PRNewsfoto/dentsu Tracking)
(PRNewsfoto/dentsu Tracking)

Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) by means of public procurement appointed dentsu Tracking with the establishment and operation of the new digital UK Tobacco Track & Trace system, replacing the current provider DeLaRue. The new system becomes operational on 1 July 2022.

Philippe Castella, Managing Director said:

"I am very pleased about HMRC's decision to task dentsu Tracking with the establishment and operation of the new digital UK Tobacco Track & Trace System. Dentsu Tracking brings a wealth of experience and expertise in supply chain control, and we are thrilled to team up with HMRC in their fight against the illicit tobacco trade, helping them to increase revenue collection and protecting citizens and legitimate businesses in the UK."

All businesses engaged in the manufacture, importation, or supply of tobacco products in the UK will need to report their activities to the new UK Track & Trace system.

Jan Hoffmann, Director Regulatory Affairs added:

"Leveraging the advantages of digital technology, dentsu will deliver a Track & Trace system tailored to the specifics of the UK market. It will provide HMRC with a high level of government control over the tobacco supply chain, allowing enforcement bodies to detect the different forms of illicit trade and curb the circulation of non-compliant products. The new system also enables the UK government to comply with the WHO FCTC Protocol."

Dentsu Tracking and HMRC have issued to all stakeholders a joint communication on the track & trace project, explaining the key characteristics of this initiative.

Link: Dentsu UK T&T Resource Portal

About
Dentsu Tracking is a global leader in digital supply chain control solutions, allowing governments to get maximum visibility and control over highly regulated product markets. The solutions implemented by dentsu Tracking are a proven international reference in fighting illicit trade and optimising tax collection. Dentsu Tracking is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, and is a brand of dentsu International, a multinational digital services company with $9 billion turnover and registered on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uk-government-appoints-dentsu-tracking-as-provider-of-the-digital-uk-tobacco-track--trace-system-301458045.html

SOURCE dentsu Tracking

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Strikes Battery-Metal Deal in Push to Ensure Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. agreed to purchase nickel supplies from miner Talon Metals Corp. as an expected surge in demand spurs automakers to secure access to battery metals and other electric-car parts.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Find

  • Rolls-Royce CEO talks Spectre electric vehicle, chip supply, new clients

    Rolls-Royce Motor Cars CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Pras Subramanian to discuss the car brand's highest-ever annual sales results despite a chip shortage, the average age of a Rolls-Royce owner, and production of its new EV model, the Spectre.

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q1 2022

    These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q1 2022.

  • Fastly Is Still Searching for a Bottom on the Charts

    Fastly, Inc. was a soaring stock until it was not. The company provides real-time content delivery network services. In this daily bar chart of FSLY, below, we can see that prices turned lower from February around $120.

  • $100 Oil? Bets Are Rolling In Again.

    In fact, traders are making bets again that U.S. oil prices will rise above $100. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures, the U.S. benchmark, were down 0.2% on Monday to $78.72 per barrel. “We have yet to encounter a market bear this year, whether on the commodity side, equity investor or with corporate clients,” wrote RBC Capital Markets analyst Michael Tran in a note on Sunday.

  • 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Phill Gross’s Adage Capital

    In this article, we discuss the 10 oil and gas stocks to buy according to Phill Gross’s Adage Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gross’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Phill Gross’s Adage Capital. Former Harvard […]

  • Top Tech Stocks for January 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Oil rises towards $82 as demand recovery seen on track

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose towards $82 a barrel on Tuesday, supported by tight supply and hopes that rising coronavirus cases and the spread of the Omicron variant will not derail a global demand recovery. OPEC supply additions are running below their allowed increase under a pact with allies due to a lack of capacity in some countries. "Despite continuously rising Omicron cases, European governments have taken the view that the time is now right to ease restrictions, raising the hopes of oil demand recovery," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

  • New COVID-19 vaccine that covers Omicron ‘will be ready in March,’ Pfizer CEO says

    Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla joins Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani to discuss the development of a new COVID-19 vaccine that will include protection against Omicron, vaccine production, and the outlook for an Omicron-specific booster.

  • Houston midstream energy giant to buy another local co. for $3.25B

    In 2014, Warburg Pincus provided a line-of-equity investment to the newly formed company, which said it would use the startup cash to serve new shale plays that lacked the infrastructure to get to U.S. markets.

  • I'm Not Sold on Salesforce.com Stock

    In this daily bar chart of CRM, below, we can see that prices are below the cresting 200-day moving average line and below the declining 50-day line. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has weakened from the middle of November and tells me that sellers of CRM have been more aggressive with heavier trading volume seen on days when CRM has closed lower. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of CRM, below, is not helping the longs.

  • Volkswagen aims to double electric car sales in China this year after missing targets

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Volkswagen AG said it would likely double sales of its ID battery electric vehicles in China this year and aims to do even better but the automaker could be hamstrung by a shortage of semiconductors. The ID series, which Volkswagen produces at its Chinese joint ventures with SAIC Motor and FAW Group, is the backbone of its EV ambitions in China, the world's largest auto market. The German automaker sold 70,625 of its ID electric vehicles in China last year, missing its goal of selling 80,000 to 100,000 cars, with production also affected by regional COVID-19 outbreaks in addition to chip-related issues.

  • Why Gores Guggenheim Stalled Out With a 13% Drop in December

    The electric-vehicle (EV) market got overheated in 2021, but it cooled considerably as the year wore on, which explains why Gores Guggenheim (NASDAQ: GGPI), a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) expected to merge with Swedish EV maker Polestar Automotive in the first half of this year, saw its stock fall 13.1% in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. While the proposed $20 billion reverse merger between Polestar and Gores Guggenheim should be an enticing driver for investors, the EV maker is caught up in the automotive industry's chip shortage problem, and Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath is expecting the supply chain issues to drag out well into the year. While the chip shortage affects all car manufacturers, from rival EV companies such as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) to old-line car makers such as Ford (NYSE: F), Polestar has been counting on its new Polestar 2 vehicle to put it on the map with car buyers, because it will be a relatively affordable vehicle at $45,900.

  • Explainer-How Amazon's battle with Reliance for India retail supremacy became a legal jungle

    For more than a year, Amazon.com Inc and India's Future Group have been locked in a complex legal stand-off that has stalled Future's $3.4 billion sale of assets to the U.S. firm's rival Reliance Industries - with no end in sight. Here's what the dispute, seen as key to deciding who gets an upper hand in one of the world's fastest-growing retail markets, is all about. In 2019, Amazon and Future, number two player in India behind market leader Reliance, became business partners when the U.S. company invested $200 million in a gift voucher unit of the Indian group.

  • UK retailers face struggle in year ahead despite recent festive cheer

    According to the British Retail Consortium, firms will be hit with a reduction in consumer spending thanks to rising inflation, increasing energy bills, and April’s national insurance hike.

  • China to keep tariffs on U.S. distillers grains while conducting review

    China's commerce ministry said on Tuesday it will maintain anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs on imports of distillers grains (DDGS), a by-product of ethanol production used in animal feed, from the United States during a review. The ministry will conduct expiry review investigations on the anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures imposed on DDGS imports from the United States from Jan. 12 and it should end before Jan. 12, 2023, the ministry said in statements.

  • Volkswagen CFO expects inflation to ease and chip shortage to drag on - WSJ

    The German carmaker was well-hedged against inflation, Antlitz told the Journal https://www.wsj.com/articles/vw-finance-chief-expects-inflation-to-ease-and-chip-shortage-to-drag-on-11641843428?mod=latest_headlines on Monday, adding that the company had mitigated the impact of raw material and component price increases through rigorous cost-cutting. According to the report, he said the current high inflation will be temporary, but the company would continue to struggle with a tight supply of chips throughout the year.

  • COVID-19 and existing care are ‘bringing hospitals to the brink’: Emergency medicine physician

    Dr. Jeremy Faust, Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician &&nbsp;Bulletin.com writer of Insider Medicine, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the supply and staffing strains hospitals are experiencing, Omicron and reported variant-hybrids, and President Biden's vaccine mandate.

  • Malaysia's Petronas, Shell unit partner to explore carbon capture and storage

    Malaysia's state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) on Tuesday signed an agreement with a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell to collaborate on carbon capture and storage (CCS) in the Southeast Asian country and the region. Under the Joint Study and Collaboration Agreement, Petronas and Sarawak Shell Berhad will perform an integrated CCS Area Development Plan study within several locations offshore Sarawak, Petronas said in a statement.

  • Why Alphabet Soared by 65.3% in 2021

    The Nasdaq Composite index gained 22.2% last year by comparison, so Alphabet's stock surge was nearly triple the magnitude of the rise of the technology-heavy index. Alphabet is the parent company of Google, one of the most used internet search engines in the world. Alphabet also owns video-sharing site YouTube and operates a cloud service called Google Cloud.