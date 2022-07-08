U.S. markets open in 1 hour 44 minutes

UK government to focus on pre-agreed policy, not unpicking decisions- PM's spokesman

·1 min read

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Britain's government will focus on delivering pre-agreed policy rather than unpicking previously agreed decisions, a spokesman for Boris Johnson said on Friday, saying the prime minister's resignation would not derail post-Brexit legislation.

A day after Johnson said he would quit, the spokesman said "a responsible government needs to react to events" such as a sudden economic worsening, but the government had "significant support in place" to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

"Essentially the government will focus on delivering on pre-agreed policy, delivering on manifesto commitments, it won't seek to make any large fiscal changes nor will it seek to unpick previously agreed policy," the spokesman told reporters.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout, writing by Elizabeth Piper)

