UK government to set out tougher gambling rules

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government is due to publish its long-awaited proposals to crack down on problem gambling on Thursday.

British media have reported the measures will include banning under-25s from betting more than 2 pounds ($2.49) per spin online, as well as forcing gambling firms to better scrutinise the financial resilience of punters.

The white paper, which has been delayed several times, will also include plans to introduce a tax on betting firms to fund help for problem gamblers, the Sun newspaper reported earlier this month.

The changes would be the biggest overhaul to the 14-billion-pound industry since the Gambling Act in 2005, which had hoped to bring down problem gambling rates. But gambling habits have changed drastically since then, with an exponential rise in online betting in tandem with the growing popularity and usage of smartphones.

The opposition Labour Party said gambling regulation had not kept pace with the change in habits.

"The government’s gambling policy has been beset by chaos, infighting and delay," Labour's culture spokesperson Lucy Powell said. "There is broad consensus in parliament that we need to update analogue gambling regulation so it is fit for the digital age. ... We will work to ensure that gambling laws are urgently updated."

The COVID-19 lockdowns turbocharged that shift, evident in the sharp rises in profits at gambling companies, including the owner of Ladbrokes and Coral brands, Entain, and the Dublin-based company behind Paddy Power and Betfair, Flutter Entertainment, during the pandemic.

The Gambling Commission, which regulates the UK market, has estimated that the overall headline problem gambling rate was statistically stable at 0.2% in the year to December 2022. Charities have claimed the rates are higher.

Earlier this month the Premier League said its clubs had collectively agreed to stop featuring gambling sponsorships on the front of soccer kits from the 2026-27 season.

($1 = 0.8022 pounds)

