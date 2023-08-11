UK growth beats expectations in second quarter

Commuters walk along Waterloo Bridge,

The British economy is growing faster than the Bank of England expected as a manufacturing surge dispelled fears of a recession.

Monthly GDP rose by 0.5pc in June, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which was more than double economists’ consensus expectation of 0.2pc growth.

Improvements in the manufacturing sector meant quarterly UK real GDP climbed by 0.2pc between April and June, according to the first official estimate.

This surpassed both economists’ forecasts of 0pc quarterly growth and the Bank of England’s forecasts of a 0.1pc increase.

The boost to the economy came despite successive doctors and rail strikes, which helped to trigger a 0.8pc month-on-month fall in health sector GDP.

It followed a 0.1pc rise in the first three months of the year, an unrevised fall of 0.1pc in May and growth of 0.2pc in April.

The figures follow the Bank of England’s decision to raise interest rates for the fourteenth consecutive time earlier this month, bringing the bank rate up to 5.25pc, its highest level since February 2008.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt said: “The actions we’re taking to fight inflation are starting to take effect, which means we’re laying the strong foundations needed to grow the economy.

“The Bank of England is now forecasting that we will avoid recession, and if we stick to our plan to help people into work and boost business investment, the IMF has said over the longer-term we will grow faster than Germany, France and Italy.”

Paula Bejarano Carbo, of the National Institute of Economic Research, said: “We expect the UK to avoid a recession both this year and next.”

The ONS’s Director of Economic Statistics Darren Morgan said: “The economy bounced back from the effects of May’s extra bank holiday to record strong growth in June.

“Manufacturing saw a particularly strong month with both cars and the often-erratic pharmaceutical industry seeing particularly buoyant growth.”

Manufacturing sector GDP rose by 1.6pc across the quarter, boosted by falling raw material prices.

Story continues

Mr Morgan added: “Services also had a strong month with publishing and car sales and legal services all doing well, though this was partially offset by falls in health, which was hit by further strike action.”

Households increased spending on restaurants and transport, bringing a 0.7pc increase in real household expenditure across the quarter.

But the UK is still lagging far behind other wealthy nations in terms of its post-pandemic recovery.

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: “The UK remains the only G7 country in which the main quarterly measure of GDP has not recovered to its pre-Covid peak yet.”

Quarterly GDP was 0.2pc below its pre-pandemic level. In the US, quarterly GDP was up by 6.2pc over the same period. Even Germany, which is now in recession, was up by 0.2pc.

Strong growth in June was driven largely by sectors that are particularly sensitive to changes in the number of working days, and therefore felt a disproportionate hit from the extra bank holiday in May, Mr Tombs said.

Ruth Gregory, deputy chief UK economist at Capital Economics, warned that the June boost could be a false dawn.

Ms Gregory said: “As the rise was mostly due to the return to the normal number of working days in June after May’s bank holiday for the King’s Coronation, it makes the economy look stronger than it really is.”

The Bank of England’s rate rises will still take a delayed toll on the economy, Ms Gregory said. “We still think that with most of the drag from higher interest rates still to come, GDP will fall in Q3 and a mild recession will begin.”

Services output rose by 0.1pc across the quarter.

Growth was driven primarily by the information and communication sector, which saw growth of 1pc, with the biggest increase in film and TV production.

Accommodation and good services also jumped by 1.6pc, boosted by warm weather and live events.

In a blow for Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s hopes of turning Britain into a science and tech superpower, the scientific sector slumped by 1pc, driven by falls in research and development.

The mining and quarrying sector plunged by 4.3pc, falling for the fifth month in a row, driven by falls in oil and gas extraction.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.