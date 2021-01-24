U.S. markets closed

UK health minister says hopes schools can open by Easter, will depend on data

·1 min read

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday he hoped schools, which have been closed to most pupils since Jan. 5 as part of a national lockdown, would be able to reopen by Easter in early April but said it would depend on COVID-19 data.

"I would hope so," Hancock said, when asked during an interview on Sky News if schools would be open at Easter.

"But ... we've got to look at the data, we've got to look at the impact of the vaccination programme ... The education secretary said that he will ensure that schools have two weeks' notice of return and I don't know whether it will be before then," he said. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Edmund Blair)

  • Will Carnival, Royal Caribbean Or Norwegian Stock Grow The Most By 2022?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.This week we posed the following question related to cruise line stocks:Over the next year, which cruise line stock will have the largest percentage gain? * Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) * Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) * Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH)Survey Says About 38% of traders and investors back Carnival to grow the most by 2022. Carnival operates in virtually all major vacation destinations worldwide. Carnival's cruises were shut down completely for most of 2020 due to the pandemic and will likely remain shut down for at least a couple of months in 2021, as well. The stock dropped 57.2% in 2020.Next, 33% of investors believe Royal Caribbean will gain the most. Like Carnival, Royal Caribbean operates as a global cruise vacation company. The company's mainstay brands include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara and Silversea Cruises.Meeanwhile, traders and investors were the least confident in Norweigan's growth prospects over the next year, as 29% of respondents told us shares of Norweigan would grow the most in 2021.Norwegian shares dropped a nearly identical 56.2% in 2020 for nearly identical reasons that the Carnival and Royal Caribbean shares lagged.As far as other travel stocks are concerned, it can be said that low-cost ticket models in the vein of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE), JetBlue Airlines Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) or Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) have the potential to lead travel demand once the pandemic subsides.As the American and global economy recover, and if vacation travel were to return by summer 2021, budget-conscious travelers may first seek accommodations from the most affordable cruise lines. This survey was conducted by Benzinga in December 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 500 adults.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Benzinga Named One Of The Top Detroit Startup, Tech Companies For 2021 * Will FuelCell, Plug Power Or Blink Charging Stock Grow The Most By 2022?(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Suze Orman says these are Americans' biggest money blunders

    Avoid making these errors and you'll enjoy a better financial life, the money guru says.

  • 7 Dividend Aristocrats That Will Outlive Us All

    Most long-term investors love passive income stocks. Therefore, today we introduce seven “Dividend Aristocrats,” or businesses that have increased the base dividend every year for the past 25 years. According to metrics from S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI), “Since 1926, dividends have contributed to approximately one-third of total return while capital appreciations have contributed two-thirds. Therefore, both sustainable dividend income and capital appreciation potential are important to total return expectations.” Over the past year, the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index has returned over 6%. By comparison, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has increased by 5%.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Solid businesses with wide moats tend to be able to generate stable revenues and strong cash flows in most years, even in volatile times or recessions. In fact, many such firms end up gaining market share at the expense of weaker businesses that might simply fight to stay alive during economically tough times. Meanwhile, companies that consistently grow dividends are in effect saying that they are committed to sharing the success of the business with stockholders. With that information, here are seven Dividend Aristocrats that deserve your attention in 2021: 7 Airline Stocks Being Fueled by Vaccine News AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Chubb (NYSE:CB) Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BACS:NOBL) Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Dividend Aristocrats: AbbVie (ABBV) Source: Piotr Swat / Shutterstock.com 52-week range: $62.55 – $113.41 1-year price change: Up 23.82% Dividend yield: 4.71% Illinois-based biopharma group AbbVie is our first Dividend Aristocrat. It has numerous research and development (R&D) centers and manufacturing facilities globally. Several of its therapeutic areas include eye care, gastroenterology, immunology, neuroscience, oncology, rheumatology, virology, and women’s health. In addition, its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio includes products, such as Botox Cosmetics, fillers, and implants. The last quarterly report showed non-GAAP adjusted net revenues of $12.882 billion, an increase of 4.1% year-over-year (YoY). Net earnings of $2.31 billion meant an increase of 22.5% YoY. Adjusted diluted EPS was $2.83, up 21% YoY. Cash and equivalents stood at $7.89 billion. CEO Richard A. Gonzalez cited, “Results from key growth products – including Skyrizi, Rinvoq and Ubrelvy – continue to track ahead of our expectations, our aesthetics portfolio is demonstrating a strong V-shaped recovery, our hematologic-oncology franchise is delivering double-digit growth and we’re advancing numerous attractive late-stage pipeline programs.” The company has in-demand therapies and products that contribute to revenue growth. AbbVie’s pipeline also deserves attention. I’d regard any drop in price as an opportunity to buy the shares. Albemarle (ALB) Source: IgorGolovniov/Shutterstock.com 52-week range: $48.89 – $187.25 1-year price change: Up 124.84% Dividend yield: 0.89% Charlotte, North Carolina-based Albemarle produces specialty chemicals used in a wide range of products manufactured by pharmaceutical companies, agricultural companies, water treatment companies, electronics products manufacturers, refineries, and others. In 2020, Albemarle caught investors’ attention as it is the industry leader in lithium, used to make electric vehicle (EV) batteries. Consumers’ love for EVs translated to a jump in the ALB share price. Investors believe the new administration in Washington will continue to provide tailwinds for the renewable energy sector. Q3 results announced in early November showed net sales of $747 million, down by 15% YoY. Net income was $98.3 million and decreased 36.6%. Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.09 showed a decline of 28.8% YoY. CEO Kent Masters said, “We now expect to realize approximately $80 million of cost savings this year and to reach an annual savings rate of $120 million or more by the end of 2021. We expect these savings to represent a first wave of ongoing operational improvements that will reap notable benefits for the company.” 8 Indian Stocks That Belong on Your International Radar ALB stock’s forward P/E and P/S ratios are 48.39x and 6x, respectively. As a result of the recent run-up in price, the valuation metrics are overstretched. Potential investors could consider investing around $170. Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Source: Shutterstock 52-week range: $103.11 – $182.32 1-year price change: Down 7.87% Dividend yield: 2.31% Roseland, New Jersey-based Automatic Data Processing provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions such as human resources (HR) payroll, tax, and benefits administration, as well as business outsourcing services. The company tends to generate steady, recurring revenue. However, 2020 has also meant challenges due to job losses stateside, which has meant revenue loss for the group. According to the most recent quarterly metrics, revenues came at $3.5 billion, down by 1% YoY. Adjusted net earnings of $605 million showed an increase of 4%. Adjusted diluted EPS was $1.41 and increased by 5%. CFO Kathleen Winters commented, “Our first quarter results significantly exceeded our expectations across the board… While we still expect to face headwinds over the course of the year, we will continue to look for ways to drive strong performance in both the near and long-term.” Forward P/E and P/S ratios are 27.9x and 4.81x, respectively. Despite the recent decline in price, I believe the shares are still richly valued for the current environment. A potential decline would improve the margin of safety. Emerson Electric (EMR) Source: Shutterstock 52-week range: $37.75 – $84.44 1-year price change: Up 6.29% Dividend yield: 2.44% St Louis, Missouri-based Emerson Electric is a technology and engineering company. The group focuses on Automation Solutions (manufacturing electrical components and providing services and training) and Commercial & Residential Solutions (covering heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration). FY20 Q4 metrics released in early November showed GAAP net sales of $4.6 billion, down 8% YoY. Net earnings were $723 million, up 1% YoY. Adjusted EPS came at $1.10, down 4%. Free cash flow for the quarter was $1.02 billion and increased 2%. CEO David N. Farr commented, “Amidst all the challenges, we exceeded our second quarter reset financial forecast in sales, EBITDA, and cash flow… We also continued to invest and took bold action to build on our innovation and technology footprint of the future, with three strategic acquisitions: American Governor, Open Systems International Inc. and Progea.” 9 Beginner Stocks for First-Time Investors EMR stock’s forward P/E and P/S ratios are 25.5x and 2.99x, respectively. Emerson Electric’s automation division currently has significant exposure to the traditional energy (i.e., oil and gas) industry. However, it is also growing its alternative energy (i.e., clean fuels and renewables) businesses. Any decline below $80, especially toward $75, would offer a good entry point into the engineering group. Chubb (CB) Source: thodonal88 / Shutterstock.com 52-week range: $87.35 – $167.74 1-year price change: Up 1.66% Dividend yield: 2% Chubb is one of the largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance companies worldwide. 2020 has meant challenges for the industry. The pandemic, hurricanes, flooding, flooding, and civil unrest have meant increased insurance claims. However, the company’s operations stood the test of times. The most recent quarterly earnings showed revenue of $9.46 billion, up 4.6% YoY. Net income was $1.19 billion, an increase of 9.4%. Diluted EPS was $2.63, up by 10.5%. Operating cash flow was $3.5 billion. CEO Evan G. Greenberg cited, “With strong and continuously improving underwriting conditions in most all regions of the world, we grew P&C (property and casualty) net premiums written 6.5% in the quarter in constant dollars, comprised of 10.8% growth in our commercial P&C business and a 3.3% decline in consumer lines … we expect to grow our EPS through both revenue growth and improved margins.” The fact that Chubb was able to grow its premiums written in 2020 makes it stand out among insurers. I believe the shares could find a place in most long-term portfolios. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) Source: Shutterstock 52-week range: $48.62 – $81.96 1-year price change: Up 1.31% Dividend yield: 1.25% Expense ratio: 0.35% Our next choice is an exchange-traded fund (ETF), namely the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. It focuses on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index comprised of businesses that have grown dividends for decades, not just for 25 consecutive years. The fund, which started trading in September 2013, has 65 holdings. Total net assets of the fund are around $6.2 billion. As far as sector allocations are concerned, Industrials leads the ETF with 24.03%, followed by Consumer Staples (18.78%), and Materials (13.19%). The top ten names, with approximately equal weights, make up around 20% of net assets. Albemarle, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), AbbVie, Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) head the roster. 10 Smart Stocks to Buy With $5,000 NOBL returned 6% in the past 52 weeks. I believe any decline in the price of the fund during this earnings season would make it a good buy for long-term portfolios. Sysco (SYY) Source: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.com 52-week range: $26 – $84.12 1-year price change: Down 8.58% Dividend yield: 2.35% Houston, Texas-based Sysco sells food products and related equipment to restaurants, health care facilities, hotels, and educational facilities. It has about 57,000 employees in over 300 distribution facilities worldwide. The customer count exceeds 620,000. Needless to say, 2002 was a difficult year as many of those customers had to scale down operations due to the pandemic. Sysco released FY21 Q1 metrics in early November. Sales were $11.8 billion, a decrease of 23.0% YoY. Non-GAAP net earnings were $173.5 million, down by 66.0%. Non-GAAP diluted EPS was 34 cents, a decline of 65.3% CEO Kevin Hourican said, “Although our first quarter 2021 results continue to be impacted by the pandemic, we are pleased with our overall expense management and our ability to produce positive free cash flow and a profitable quarter despite a 23% reduction in sales.” A potential decline toward $70 would offer better long-term value. In the coming quarters, as economies recover and cities and countries go back to normal, Sysco’s operations are likely to recover as well. On the date of publication, Tezcan Gecgil did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Tezcan Gecgil has worked in investment management for over two decades in the U.S. and U.K. In addition to formal higher education in the field, she has also completed all 3 levels of the Chartered Market Technician (CMT) examination. Her passion is for options trading based on technical analysis of fundamentally strong companies. She especially enjoys setting up weekly covered calls for income generation. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. The post 7 Dividend Aristocrats That Will Outlive Us All appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Microsoft Steps Closer To A Breakout; When To Buy Alibaba, Epam, Thermo Fisher

    As the uptrend continues, now is the time to build your watchlist and look for actionable ideas. Veeva Systems is the newest addition to the IBD Long-Term Leaders list.

  • Don’t Buy CCIV Stock Now. But Pounce on the Lucid Motors Merger

    Shares of special purpose acquisition company Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) have been soaring over the past two weeks on rumors that the company is set to acquire premium EV maker Lucid Motors. Such murmurs have been neither confirmed nor denied by either Churchill Capital or Lucid Motors. Still, CCIV stock has more than doubled on the merger chatter alone. Source: Shutterstock My two cents? Don’t buy CCIV stock now. The rally is based on rumors. Rumors are dangerous. If they prove to be untrue, Churchill Capital is just another run-of-the-mill SPAC, and CCIV will plunge back to $10. And, the reality is, none of us really have an “insider” insight into whether Churchill Capital will merge with Lucid Motors. We are all just shooting in the dark.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Too risky for my taste. But, whenever Lucid Motors does come public — via a merger with CCIV or any other SPAC — pounce on that stock right away. Lucid Motors is one of the highest quality plays on one of the biggest megatrends of our lifetimes. It’s a potential 10X investment that you’ll want to own for the long haul (to read more about potential 10X investment opportunities, click here.) Sign Up for Hypergrowth Investing and Get Your Free Special Report Here But, back to Churchill Capital stock and Lucid Motors, let’s take a deeper look. EVs Are the Future Electric vehicles are the future. By now, that’s a foregone conclusion. The entire auto market is pivoting from gas-powered cars, to electric cars. We are still in the early stages of this seismic shift. EV penetration of total passenger car sales measured less than 5% in 2020. That share is expected to rise 30%, 40% and 50%-plus over the next 10 to 20 years. The EV Revolution unequivocally represents one of the best investment opportunities of the 2020s. Thus far, this revolution has birthed two enormous winners: Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), the EV pioneer with the best-performing EVs in the world and Nio (NYSE:NIO), Tesla’s little brother in China. Lucid Motors will be the third big winner. Lucid Motors Is a Long-Term Winner The company is a luxury EV maker that has assembled a world-class team of executives and engineers that have spent the last few years designing a high-performance, super-sleek electric vehicle dubbed the Lucid Air that — when it launches — will rival the Tesla Model S for luxury EV supremacy. On the surface alone, the Lucid Air looks amazing. Leather interiors. Big iPad-like control screen. Full-glass “canopy” front window that spills into a sunroof. Earthy tones that make it feel even more eco-friendly. Sleek and shiny exterior. Unique and futuristic headlights. A logo that reminds you of a private jet company (indeed, the design inspiration for the Lucid Air was a private jet). The cover of this book will make a few jaws drop. But it’s not the look of the Lucid Air that excites me, or will get tons of consumers to buy it over the Tesla Model S. Rather, it’s two big performance features: unrivaled driving range and lightning fast recharge times. The top-shelf model of the Lucid Air features 517 miles of driving range, which tops the driving ranges of Tesla’s longest-range cars and marks the new gold standard of the EV industry. Concurrently, thanks to a unique onboard charging unit dubbed “Wunderbox,” every Lucid Air has hyper-fast charging capability. With the right charger, Lucid cars can recharge up to 300 miles in just 20 minutes — an industry record-low time by at least 10 minutes. On top of those two huge performance advantages, the Lucid Air is also equipped with a state-of-the-art DreamDrive semi-autonomous driving platform and is hyperconnected with smartphones (your phone basically acts as your key and all-in-one control unit). Long story short, the Lucid Air is legit. It’s the next big thing in the premium EV world. Lucid Motors will sell a lot of Lucid Air vehicles over the next few years, will develop a strong brand around this first generation of luxury EVs, and then leverage that brand to launch new vehicles to equally huge demand in subsequent years. It’s a winning recipe which Tesla pioneered, and which Lucid Motors will follow with great success. Wait for Confirmation The only problem? Lucid Motors does not equal CCIV stock. Right now, the price action surrounding CCIV stock — it’s more than doubled in two weeks — strongly implies that the market thinks the Lucid Motors merger is a done deal. It’s not. Sure, the deal may get done. If and when it does, I’ll start pounding on the table about CCIV stock. But, until then, there’s simply too much speculation surrounding this SPAC. To that end, patience seems like the right path forward here. Bottom Line on CCIV Stock Lucid Motors is a long-term winner with 10X upside potential during the 2020s (to read more about potential 10X investment opportunities, click here.) But CCIV stock is not yet representative of Lucid Motor’s disruptive and promising business, nor is there any guarantee it will be anytime soon. So don’t rush into this name on rumors. Wait for confirmation. Then, either forget CCIV stock if the merger falls through, or buy CCIV stock if the merger gets confirmed. Either way, keep a close eye on Lucid Motors, and buy shares in the company once it does finally come public. On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The New Daily 10X Stock Report: Dozens of triple-digit winners, peak gains as high as 926%… 1,326%… and 1,392%. InvestorPlace’s bold new initiative delivers one breakthrough stock recommendation every trading day, targeting gains of 5X… 10X… even 15X and beyond. Now, for a limited time, you can get in for just $19. Click here to find out how. In addition, you can sign up for Luke’s free Hypergrowth Investing newsletter. Click here to sign up now. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. The post Don’t Buy CCIV Stock Now. But Pounce on the Lucid Motors Merger appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Extended As Apple, Tesla Lead Earnings Tsunami

    The stock market is riding a bullish wave, but here comes a tsunami of earnings, led by Apple and Tesla. With the Nasdaq extended, here's what to do.

  • Tesla Accuses Employee Who Worked For Company For Less Than 2 Weeks Of Stealing Trade Secrets

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Friday sued a former employee over claims of stealing trade secrets.What Happened: The electric-vehicle maker accuses Alex Khatilov of stealing more than 6,000 files of software code. The suit was filed in a U.S. District Court in California.Khatilov is a software engineer who worked at Tesla for under two weeks at the tail end of last year and the beginning of this year. Tesla alleges that he immediately began uploading source code when he took the job.Khatilov says he uploaded files to Dropbox so he could access them on his personal computer and that he didn't know that using Dropbox was prohibited. He says he did not share the files with anyone.Why It Matters: The code is used for back-end business and automation processes that Tesla says could be used by competitors. Tesla has a track record of aggressively going after former employees on grounds of stealing trade secrets. Trade Action: Tesla shares closed at $846.64 on Friday, up 0.2%.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Tesla Takes Legal Action Against Chinese News Outlet Over Report Of 'Sweatshop' Conditions At Shanghai Gigafactory: Global Times * Tesla Searching For Director, Staff As It Plans To Set Up Design Studio In China: Reuters(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 5 Stocks to Buy in 2021 for Rapid-Fire Growth

    This is a year of innovation. The top stocks to buy in 2021 will reflect that and will represent huge growth opportunities for investors. Think the next generation of electric vehicles (EVs). Alternate energy plays. Space travel. Legal cannabis. Fintech disruptors. These themes accelerated in 2020 and will propel winning stocks higher this year. Acknowledging all of the change the novel coronavirus pandemic drove in recent months, Seismic Capital Company President Eric White is looking at these emerging themes to pick stocks. He told InvestorPlace that as a new normal solidifies, new opportunities will emerge in the stock market. “My advice would be to continue to follow the recent growth sectors, but side-step the ones that have been growing solely because of the pandemic, as it won’t last forever. Also, be sure to look at ‘green companies’ as growth continues in this sector in both the U.S. and worldwide. … [T]he new Biden administration will be pushing for infrastructure legislation, and many of the funds would be allocated to further alternative energy production and other pro-environmental policies that will help those related businesses.”InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Considering these trends, however, investors do face one big challenge. Seemingly every day a new initial public offering (IPO) or special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) stock advertises itself as a huge growth opportunity in a hot field. How do you sort through the noise and find the real winners? As you do your own research, White recommends mapping out the big picture for each company. “For general investors, my advice is to also look at industry comps and make sure to pay attention to how the company will sustain growth rather than just how rapidly a company is growing. Also, be sure to monitor the general market for the company you’re interested in, as well as their competitors, and their traction within the space.” 7 Great Sub-$20 Stocks to Buy After Inauguration Day With that in mind, InvestorPlace has rounded up five top stocks to buy in 2021 for rapid-fire growth. Each company on this list represents a sustainable, long-term growth trend: Nio (NYSE:NIO) Stem (NYSE:STPK) Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) Momentus (NASDAQ:SRAC) Stocks to Buy in 2021: Nio (NIO) Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com There is no denying that Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio has already come far. Shares started 2020 below $5 and now trade for nearly $60. The company has blown past concerns it would run out of cash, emerging as an innovative and fast-growing EV leader. So where does the company go next? As one of the top stocks to buy for 2021, many analysts are starting to raise their price targets. JPMorgan analyst Nick Lai just raised his price target to $75, while Credit Suisse analyst Bin Wang raised his to $71. However, InvestorPlace analyst Luke Lango sees much more upside ahead for NIO stock, even to $150. That’s because the company continues to deliver on its promises and chart a growth-filled course. In fact, Nio kicked off the year with bold plans. It unveiled its first all-electric sedan, giving it further leverage in its battle against Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Not only is this sedan a great way to target another niche of the passenger market, it also comes with brand-new autonomous vehicle tech. Investors should see the new ET7 as a milestone for Nio with battery, AV and vehicle design advancements. Now, Nio just needs one catalyst to bring that $150 price target into the spotlight. CEO William Li has previously mentioned plans to expand outside of China. Over the summer, he identified Europe as the next target market. Talk of expansion has grown cold since then, but bulls are still confident. The company recently started advertising for job openings in Oslo, Norway. If we receive more confirmation of those plans in 2021, rapid-fire growth will be on the way. Stem (STPK) Source: Shutterstock Stem may not be a household name, but experts are confident it is about to transform the renewable energy landscape. In fact, iconic Citron Research said it is the most exciting alt-energy play since Tesla. That is high praise and speaks to why STPK is one of the top stocks to buy in 2021. For unfamiliar investors, Stem is an energy storage play currently trading through blank-check company Star Peak Energy Transition. When the deal closes, likely this quarter, it will start trading under the ticker STEM. So, what does Citron like about STPK stock? The company is one of the last pure plays on energy storage to come public. Plus, it already has an edge against competitors. Stem specializes in behind-the-meter storage, which means it provides on-site storage options. The company started on its growth path by owning the batteries, software, contracts and services for these on-site storage options. However, as the company comes public, it is moving into the front-of-meter market. To do this, it is increasingly relying on its Athena platform, a software offering that blends artificial intelligence (AI) with energy storage. Athena essentially allows customers to optimize energy use and cut costs. That is where Citron really sees potential. In a recent note, the firm said that Stem is a leader in the AI-driven energy storage market and “couldn’t be better positioned.” And perhaps most importantly, it seems that energy storage will be key as President Joe Biden targets $2 trillion in clean energy infrastructure investments. 7 Stocks To Buy As The Biden Presidency Begins Looking to the future, Stem will offer rapid-fire growth if it can lean into this front-of-meter shift. Investors should also note that the company is looking to use its SPAC merger proceeds to fund expansion into Europe, Japan and Canada. Affirm (AFRM) Source: Piotr Swat / Shutterstock.com One of the top themes Seismic Capital President Eric White identified for 2021 is fintech and it is easy to see why. Fintech stocks have prevailed in recent months, continuing their disruption of traditional financial institutions. PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and its peers are starting to embrace cryptocurrencies. These companies also led the way with direct payments and small business loans as part of the CARES Act. And this disruption will only continue as names like SoFi and Payoneer come public. However, one segment of the fintech market is particularly interesting right now. Buy now, pay later (BNPL) firms represent a new era of retail and recent IPO Affirm stands out in that category. Essentially, BNPL companies are the next generation of payment installment solutions. Not too sure about dropping $100 on an online purchase? What about four interest-free payments of $25? Affirm says it encourages customers to buy more, supporting the retailers it partners with. This has been particularly true amid Covid-19, especially as more retailers rely on e-commerce models. Current Affirm partners include Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT). According to CEO Max Levchin, a former PayPal executive, demand for its solutions quadrupled in the first months of the pandemic. If that growth can continue, it will certainly be one of the top stocks to buy in 2021. So, what should fintech-hungry investors be looking for? As InvestorPlace Market Analyst Tom Yeung wrote, Affirm looks like a stock to instantly add to cart. If the company can avoid traditional moneylending risks, it has a massive growth runway. Look for it to add new customers as well as for its existing customers to grow as e-commerce blossoms. Canoo (GOEV) Source: Shutterstock Nio is not the only electric car stock promising big growth this year. On the other side of the world, startup Canoo looks ready to transform transportation as we know it and will be one of the most compelling stocks to buy in 2021. Canoo wants to change the way cars look as well as the way we buy them. It started on this path by rolling out plans for its flagship passenger vehicle. The company rethinks what consumers want, creating more space for riders and adding fully customizable features. Instead of offering its Canoo at a set price, it touts a subscription model. Designed to lower the overall cost of vehicle ownership and get at the heart of the young, city-living driver, the company thinks it can cash in on growing transportation trends. Importantly, Canoo is also differentiating itself by moving into a different niche of the EV market. Right as it started trading, the company revealed plans for a last-mile delivery vehicle. The multi-purpose delivery vehicle (MPDV) has the same futuristic look. It also promises to maximize cargo capacity while reducing costs for customers. So, where is the growth for GOEV stock? According its own executives, the MPDV taps huge EV potential with its focus on both last-mile delivery fleets and independent contractors. Plus, as competition in the passenger EV space heats up, the MPDV allows Canoo to soar on its own terms. Right now, the company needs to bring these vehicles to life and ultimately prove what it is capable of. If it can do that, GOEV stock could soon hit the consensus $30 price target, which implies more than 70% upside. The 7 Best Stocks To Buy In The Dow Jones Today There is also one more path for growth here. Earlier this month, we learned that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was in talks with Canoo, either to acquire it or make an investment. Those talks fell apart, but they represent serious potential. Building on that interest and attracting new big-name partners would be a game-changer for GOEV stock this year. Momentus (SRAC) Source: Alones / Shutterstock.com One of the most interesting themes to watch in 2021 may just be space. That’s because Ark Invest just announced a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on all things space — and investors are paying close attention. Soon to trade under the ticker ARKX, the fund promises to bring the up-and-coming space economy to the mainstream. According to Luke Lango, we are embarking on a new age that will see companies commercialize space like never before. As they do so, this space economy will grow to nearly $2 trillion in 2040, up 400% from today. Backing from Ark and its founder Cathie Wood, as well as analysts like Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley, guarantees that this innovative sector will continue to heat up. Right now, investors can access pure plays like Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) and Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR). However, there is one lesser-known play that stands out as a stock to buy. That company is Momentus, which is currently trading through Stable Road Acquisition under the ticker SRAC. Momentus says it is the first company offering the infrastructure that will allow humans to flourish in space. These infrastructure services include last-mile satellite and cargo delivery, payload hosting and in-orbit servicing. In other words, Momentus wants to make space missions as easy as possible. Through a satellite-as-a-service business model, or what some call a space tow truck service, SRAC stock promises to capitalize on the growing space economy and be one of the best stocks to buy in 2021. Plus, it looks like an awfully good fit for that ARKX ETF. On the date of publication, Sarah Smith did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Sarah Smith is a Web Content Producer for InvestorPlace.com. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. The post 5 Stocks to Buy in 2021 for Rapid-Fire Growth appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • How Biden's student loan forgiveness could throw you a big tax bomb

    Saying goodbye to some of your student debt could come at a huge price.

  • 7 Undervalued Stocks That Could Perk Up Under Democratic Leadership

    Investors and non-investors alike admire Warren Buffett’s extraordinary success in the business world. One of the key strategies the Oracle of Omaha follows is to buy stocks when they are trading at sale prices. That is to say, undervalued stocks. Buffett and his team hunt for these, since sound stocks under pressure will reward holders when the prices recover. When it comes to not paying too much, most of us already do that in our daily lives. Before most folks buy a car, they research its value. Even if it’s not a complete match, the information provides an indication. The more research the buyer does ahead of time, the better. Applying this approach to identify undervalued stocks can become automatic for investors. All it takes is patience and practice.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips 7 Great Sub-$20 Stocks to Buy After Inauguration Day Here are 7 undervalued stocks that could perk up under Democratic leadership: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) General Motors (NYSE:GM) Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) With the transition of power to President Biden, we can expect a serious shift in domestic policy over the years to come. These companies are well positioned to profit. Undervalued Stocks: Apple (AAPL) Source: WeDesing / Shutterstock.com Surprised to see one of the most valuable companies in the world on this list? Well, don’t be. The stock market doesn’t appraise stocks solely by how much money the company has in its accounts around the world. Many analysts agree that the value of AAPL stock is more than current prices. Moreover, there are compelling reasons to own this stock. Yes, Apple has very deep pockets. But it also has a stable of attractive products that have an impressively loyal following. Many of those fans are expected to trade their older iPhones for Apple’s latest version. This smartphone will also allow users to access the 5G communication networks being installed across the country. InvestorPlace writer Tyler Craig recently explained why Apple is an attractive to stock to buy. Alibaba (BABA) Source: Nopparat Khokthong / Shutterstock.com Alibaba is a massive company engaged in e-commerce and cloud services. This company is an increasingly diversified operation. But its share price is dampened at present. The United States and China have been in a trade war for much of the last four years. A recent volley was a threat to delist several China-based companies from U.S. exchanges. Additionally, recent legislation aims to force Chinese companies to meet U.S. audit guidelines to remain on U.S. exchanges. Although investors need to monitor geopolitical currents, I agree with my InvestorPlace colleague Wayne Duggan that Alibaba won’t be delisted here. He writes in a recent article that too many leading U.S. institutions are heavily invested in BABA stock for that to happen. 7 Great Sub-$20 Stocks to Buy After Inauguration Day Alibaba is a well-run company serving a growing market. It’s a clear buy on the dip. General Motors (GM) Source: Katherine Welles / Shutterstock.com U.S. automakers have been in a slump for a while now, including General Motors. As a result, share prices are depressed. But the company, which restructured under bankruptcy protection during the Great Recession, was nimble enough to continue its forward-look even during the novel coronavirus pandemic. This work has GM on the cusp of several electric vehicles. Yes, this legacy automaker is poised to compete with names more associated with EVs, such as Elon Musk’s pioneering Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). In fact, GM is accelerating its schedule for launching EVs. The company plans on having 30 EV models by 2025, according to Car and Driver magazine. This means investors can buy shares of an undervalued-yet-established company competing in the EV revolution. Allstate (ALL) Source: thodonal88 / Shutterstock.com Next on our list of undervalued stocks is Allstate, a leading insurance company in the U.S. since it was launched by Sears back in 1931. Thanks to the company’s consistent advertising, Allstate enjoys tremendous name recognition. And luckily for Allstate, the company was spun off by Sears in the mid-90s and was spared a slow death by the parasites that ruined Sears. Allstate is known for customer service and a large network of agents. These days, however, ALL stock is on sale. It’s trading below price targets set by several analysts who follow the Illinois-based company. Nevertheless, the company has been performing well. Earnings per share for Q4 are projected to be $3.69, compared to $2.94 reported by the company in Q3. The median price target by analysts is $122.50 per share, which is about 13% more than ALL’s current prices around $108. 7 Great Sub-$20 Stocks to Buy After Inauguration Day In addition, ALL stock currently pays a dividend of about 1.99%. Undervalued Stocks: Cisco Systems (CSCO) Source: Valeriya Zankovych / Shutterstock.com Network specialist Cisco Systems, the world’s largest hardware and software provider, is trading below the average price target of $49 set by analysts who follow the company, per Tipranks., CSCO stock is rated a “buy” or “hold.” CSCO stock is poised to rise once the global economy regains momentum interrupted by the global pandemic. The company enjoys a significant protective moat and is an attractive stock to own in a long-term portfolio. CSCO also pays a 3.17% dividend. Looking ahead, Cisco is poised to deliver improved performance with earnings per share forecast to increase more than 6% for 2021. A likely key tailwind is the aftermath of the SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) hacking scandal revealed in late 2020. Cisco is seeing an increase in its business as companies look elsewhere. Cisco’s network software is an important alternative to the Solar Winds product. In general, Cisco is viewed as a stable entry in a volatile stock market. And, as InvestorPlace contributor Faizan Farooque recently noted, “Cisco’s firewall and software-defined security products are more relevant than ever.” Qualcomm (QCOM) Source: Xixi Fu / Shutterstock.com Another tech company making our undervalued stocks list is semiconductor and software creator Qualcomm. QCOM stock is one to watch as the company also is poised for a strong year. One reason: 5G. Qualcomm makes chip components that are key to 5G operations. And investors know that we are in the midst of a global 5G telecommunications rollout. A Motley Fool columnist recently wrote that Qualcomm also is attractive because the demand for its 5G chipset is expecting to increase. He also said the company’s valuation “does not reflect the opportunity.” 7 Great Sub-$20 Stocks to Buy After Inauguration Day Also, the 5G conversion likely is not tied to performance of the global economy. Put another way, the rollout is expected to continue regardless. The world is ready to embrace the improvements offered in the 5th Generation. Undervalued Stocks: Lockheed Martin (LMT) Source: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com Defense contractor Lockheed Martin is the final company on our list of undervalued stocks. The company is positioned to benefit from strong demand for its F-35 and F-16 fighter jets as well as its missiles and other defense and aerospace products. Lockheed reported strong Q3 numbers in October, when earnings beat estimates by 18 cents. Its EPS rose 24% over the last three years. Aerospace operations are expected by some analysts to be the area for fastest growth. In addition to expected strong demand for its defense products, LMT stock holds appeal because of its dividend yield of nearly 3%. This beats many income stocks. Writing in InvestorPlace recently, Bob Ciura recently described Lockheed Martin as “a top blue-chip stock for dividend growth investors, as well as the rare security that sidesteps the typical growth versus value tradeoff.” On the date of publication, Larry Sullivan held a long position in AAPL. Larry Sullivan is a veteran journalist in Florida who has covered banking and finance for several years. He is a former investing editor at U.S. News & World Report in Washington D.C. and began writing for InvestorPlace in 2020. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. The post 7 Undervalued Stocks That Could Perk Up Under Democratic Leadership appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • The Originator of ‘the 4% Rule’ Thinks It’s Off the Mark. He Says It Now Could Be Up to 4.5%.

    In 1994, William Bengen published a paper saying that retirees should start out withdrawing 4% of their assets annually, increase the distribution each year by the inflation rate and rebalance annually, and that their portfolio would last at least 30 years. Barron’s Retirement caught up with him recently to talk about his rule of thumb.

  • Top Stocks to Buy in 11 Different Sectors

    Here are the best stocks to buy in each market sector.Heading into an uncertain and potentially volatile year like 2021, one of the best ways for investors to protect their portfolios is through the power of diversification.

  • EVgo to go public via SPAC in bid to power EV charging expansion

    EVgo, the wholly owned subsidiary of LS Power that owns and operates public fast chargers for electric vehicles, has reached a deal to become a publicly traded company through a merger with special-purpose acquisition company Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation. The combined company, which will be listed under the new ticker symbol "EVGO" will have a market valuation of $2.6 billion. LS Power and EVgo management, which today own 100% of the company will be rolling all of its equity into the transaction.

  • Benzinga's Weekly Bulls And Bears: Eli Lilly, Ford, GameStop, Intel, McDonald's And More

    * Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. * The week's bullish calls included aerospace, automaker and pharmaceutical giants. * A leading semiconductor maker and a struggling retailer were among the bearish calls.In a week when much of the nation's attention was on the inauguration of the new president, the main U.S. indexes saw gains, led by the Nasdaq's more than 4% rise. The new administration came out swinging, and it seemed the markets were optimistic. One tech giant even offered to lend a hand to the administration.Meanwhile, earnings reporting season was in full swing, bringing one winner and another last week, but there were big disappointments as well.Elsewhere in corporate America, an aerospace giant scored a big win, the big automakers were positioning themselves for the future, and another video streaming option is preparing to launch.Bitcoin investors watched the cryptocurrency plunge last week as well.Through it all, Benzinga continued to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.Bulls Priya Nigam's "Berenberg Upgrades Boeing On 737 Max Prospects" discusses how the worst seems to be in the rearview mirror for the 737 Max and what that means for Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) going forward. See why cash generation should greatly improve beginning in 2022.A great week for Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) got even better on Friday when the stock got a major upgrade from a big name Wall Street bank. Read more about that in Wayne Duggan's "JPMorgan Upgrades Ford: 'Incoming Tide Of Hot New Products'." Find out what factors are working in the automaker's favor."Lilly Awash In Catalysts, Pipeline Updates, Mizuho Says In Upgrade" by Shanthi Rexaline examines why initial top-line data suggests potential for its Alzheimer's treatment to add significant upside to the Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) story. Plus, uncertainties related to the U.S. presidential election are now in the past.In Jayson Derrick's "3 Fast-Food Stocks To Own Right Now: Coffee, Pizza And Mickey D's," see why investors seeking exposure to the restaurant space now may want to consider McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) and a couple of other masters of the fast-food experience.In "DraftKings Could Beat Revenue Estimates By 25% Over Next 4 Years: Morgan Stanley," Chris Katje is focused on what the improvement in sports betting and internet gambling means for shares of DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG), according to the featured analyst.For additional bullish calls of the past week, also have a look at the following: * After The Hottest Year On Record, 3 Stock Ideas That Are Green For The Planet * Schaeffer's Investment Research: Top 2 Contrarian Stock Picks For 2021 * JPMorgan On Finance Stocks In 2021: Why It's Bullish On Credit Cards, Cautious On MortgagesBears Shanthi Rexaline's "8 Intel Analysts On Q4 Report: Why Some See Difficult Years Ahead For Chipmaker" shows which analysts see earnings stagnation at Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) and which project it will take years for the company to set right what's wrong.In Wayne Duggan's "Citron's Andrew Left Says GameStop Is 'Pretty Much In Terminal Decline'," see why this famous short seller sees shares of struggling retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) dropping to around $20 apiece in the near future.MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) struggles with a complex corporate structure and it lags its peers in certain respects, according to "Bearish MGM Analyst Sees Less Sports Betting Upside Opportunity For Casino Giant" by Priya Nigam."Beyond Meat Analyst: Attractive Growth Story Takes Back Seat To Valuation Concerns" by Jayson Derrick makes the case that the valuation makes it difficult to justify buying Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) stock now, despite the company's long-term prospects.For more bearish takes, be sure to check out these posts: * Tesla, Bitcoin More Likely To Halve Than Double Value In 2021: Deutsche Bank Survey * UBS On Internet Stocks: Chewy, Fiverr, Peleton Downgraded To Sell, Take-Two Interactive To NeutralAt the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Barron's Picks And Pans: Exxon Mobil, GameStop, Intel, 3M, Toll Brothers And More * Notable Insider Buys Of The Past Week: Conagra Brands Plus Plenty Of Biotech Activity(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Top Cannabis Analysts Share Why They Are Bullish on These 2 Stocks

    Joe Biden has been inaugurated as the 46th President, just two weeks after the Democrats locked down control of the Senate with wins in both Georgia Senatorial runoff elections. These events give the Dems control of both Houses of Congress and the White House. While their Congressional margins are narrow – the narrowest possible in the Senate, where new Vice President Kamala Harris will have to cast tie-breaking votes in a 50-50 chamber – the Democrats do have the votes needed to push through their legislative agenda. And part of that agenda is Federal cannabis legislation. Don’t expect it to happen right away, as Congress and President Biden will have plenty of other priorities to handle first. But Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York, a leading politician of the Democrats’ progressive wing, promised state-level legalization in his State of the State address – and like California, New York tends to be a trendsetter. In addition, Biden has tapped Federal judge Merrick Garland as his choice to head the Department of Justice; Garland is generally seen as centrist, but he has a judicial record from the Federal bench of respecting state-level cannabis legalization regimes. “[With] room for equity valuations to continue moving higher, we remain bullish on US cannabis and believe 2021 will be a pivotal year for the industry… We think investors will increasingly benefit from better visibility into company-specific growth rates and operational metrics through 2021... We also look for a continuation of state-led legalization initiatives,” Cormark Securities' Jesse Pytlak noted. Bearing this in mind, we used TipRanks’ database to take a closer look at two cannabis stocks backed by top cannabis analysts. These names received enough support from the analyst community to earn a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Aphria, Inc. (APHA) Headquartered in Leamington, Ontario, Aphria is one of the giants of Canada’s legal cannabis sector. The company boasts a market cap exceeding CA$4 billion, and reported over CA$160.5 million in its last fiscal quarter, a year-over-year gain of 33%. That figure was a company record. The company announced in December an agreement for merger and acquisition with competing firm Tilray, a move that will create the world’s largest cannabis company, with a market value of CA$5 billion. The agreement will see all Aphria shareholders receive 0.8381 shares of Tilray. The merged entity will operate under the TLRY stock ticker when the move is completed. In the meantime, investors can take comfort in Aphria’s share growth. The stock is up 124% over the past 52 weeks. A significant portion of that gain has come in the 5 weeks since announcing the Tilray deal; APHA shares have appreciated 58% in that time. Aphria has caught the eye of 5-star Cantor analyst Pablo Zunaic, who believes that the company’s prospects are “[all] about what APHA + TLRY can do in a fast-deregulating cannabis world.” Zunaic added, “The leading Canadian company (16% APHA rec share plus TLRY 4% share), with a budding international unit (exporting to Israel, Germany Poland, Malta; production in Germany/Portugal; owned German distribution), plus ancillary assets that may be useful depending on the shape of future deregulation, should deserve a premium…” In line with these comments, the analyst rates APHA an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his CA$26 price target implies a 59% upside potential from current levels. (To watch Zunaic’s track record, click here) Zunaic isn’t the only analyst bullish on Aphria. The company has 10 recent reviews, and their breakdown is 8 Buys against 2 Holds, making the analyst consensus view a Strong Buy. However, the recent share appreciation has pushed the trading price above the CA$15.09 average price target; APHA shares are now priced at CA$16.32. (See APHA stock analysis on TipRanks) Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF) Trulieve is a $5.23 billion medical cannabis company, operating in California, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company’s headquarters are in Florida, the nation’s third-largest state by population, where it commands a 51% market share in the medical cannabis sector. The rapid growth of medical cannabis has fueled a tremendous growth in Trulieve’s share price over the past year. Trulieve shares have gained a truly impressive 296% over the past 12 months. Medical cannabis is a profitable and growing market, and Trulieve’s revenues reflect that. The company has reported a steadily increasing top line for the past two year, with the most recent quarterly report, 3Q20, showing $136.3 million, a company record and a 13% gain quarter-over-quarter. Matt McGinley, 5-star analyst from Needham, sums up a bullish case on Trulieve, noting: “While our fundamental outlook for the industry and this company have not materially changed into '21, prospects for federal reforms have improved as have prospects for funding that growth based on recent capital markets activity. As such, we believe multiples will re-rate higher to more appropriately reflect the high rate of growth of the industry.” Unsurprisingly, the analyst rates TCNNF an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and sets a price target of $60.50, suggesting that the stock will grow ~38% over the next 12 months. (To watch McGinley’s track record, click here) The Strong Buy analyst consensus rating on this stock shows that Wall Street agrees on the value of Trulieve. The rating is based on 6 unanimous Buy reviews. The average price target of $49.49 suggests an upside of ~13% from the current trading price of $43.93. (See Trulieve stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for cannabis stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • What Is A Dividend? Plus The 5 Best Dividend Stocks Now

    What is a dividend and which companies have the best-yielding dividends? Read on for a primer on how best to approach this method of investing.

  • Secretive EV Battery Maker QuantumScape Is a Stock to Avoid

    QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) stock doesn’t rise and fall. It gyrates as if it were dancing in a darkly lit nightclub after having a few too many cocktails. Source: Tada Images / Shutterstock.com While the world suffered through 2020, QuantumScape stock went on a tear in the fourth quarter, gaining more than 600%. Then QuantumScape gave back much of its gains in January, tumbling 40% so far this year.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Since QuantumScape only isn’t followed by Wall Street analysts, it’s hard to put these numbers in context. I guess it depends on which way the wind is blowing on that particular day, which is a gigantic red flag. Volkswagen, Bill Gates Are Backing The Company QS stock surged 55% when they debuted in November following a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) called Kensington Capital Acquisition. Under the terms of the deal, Kensington provided about $680 million and a $500 million private investment in public equity (PIPE). QuantumScape loses money and has no clear path to profitability. The company has about $1 billion in cash on its balance sheet, including Volkswagen’s (OTC:VWAGY) $300 million investment, which is nowhere near enough to scale up its manufacturing operation. QuantumScape and the German automaker have a joint venture to manufacture batteries. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates also is a backer of QuantumScape . Here’s the company’s warning, via its prospectus. We expect the rate at which we will incur losses to be significantly higher in future periods as we continue to incur significant expenses in connection with the design, development, and manufacturing of our batteries. (And) as we expand our research and development activities; invest in manufacturing capabilities; build up inventories of components for our batteries; increase our sales and marketing activities; develop our distribution infrastructure, and increase our general and administrative functions to support our growing operations. QS Stock Has Many Twists, Turns Having close ties to Volkswagen, though, isn’t necessarily a plus. As the Wall Street Journal noted, the auto industry’s $50 billion investment in Volkswagen’s ID3, which was supposed to be Germany’s answer to Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), has been a “debacle” because of technical glitches that rendered features such as futuristic display panel useless. ID3 also lags Tesla when it comes to battery range, a key metric for electric vehicles. QuantumScape’s $19 billion market capitalization makes no sense for many reasons, not the least of its lack of profitability. According to the company’s latest S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, QuantumScape’s accumulated deficit was $701 million as of Sept. 30. Its profitability pathway isn’t clear either, although its goals are certainly ambitious for its battery development for Volkswagen and other automakers. “We believe that our technology enables a new category of battery that meets the requirements for broader market adoption,” according to the prospectus. “The lithium-metal solid-state battery technology that we are developing is being designed to offer greater energy density, longer life, faster charging, and greater safety when compared to today’s conventional lithium-ion batteries.” Hype Is Based On Incomplete Data QuantumScape claims that its batteries can charge 80% in less than 15 minutes, less than half the time needed to charge a Tesla Model 3. According to MIT Technology Review, the batteries retain more than 80% of their capacity over 800 charging cycles, which is the equivalent of driving 240,000 miles. While QuantumScape’s claims are impressive, they are based on a single-cell prototype and haven’t been independently verified. It’s way too soon to get excited about the company’s technology since the company will need loads of cells in any battery that it would develop. Tesla’s batteries have more than 7,000 cells in them. “We will need to acquire certain tools that we currently do not possess and develop the manufacturing process necessary to make these multi-layer battery cells in high volume,” the prospectus says. “If we are not able to overcome these developmental hurdles in building our multi-layer cells, our business is likely to fail.” Legal Challenges Several lawsuits allege that QuantumScape made “materially misleading” statements about its technology. That includes its ability to scale up to multi-layers cells necessary to power electric vehicles in the wake of a Jan. 4 Seeking Alpha article that claimed the risks associated with the company’s vehicles made them “completely unacceptable for real-world field electric vehicles.” The article claimed that it is unlikely that QuantumScape would scale up its technology for multiple cells. The company denies any wrongdoing. When an MIT Technology writer asked CEO Jagdeep Singh about the company’s refusal to release its data publicly, he snapped: “No offense, but we don’t really care what you think, The people we care about are our customers. They’ve seen the data, they’ve run the tests in their own lab, they’ve seen it works, and as a result, they’re putting in massive bets on this company.” The Bottom Line QuantumScape is garnering a lot of attention. But the risks of buying QS stock far outweigh the potential rewards. On the date of publication, Jonathan Berr did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Jonathan Berr is an award-winning freelance journalist who has focused on business news since 1997. He’s luckier with his investments than his beloved yet underachieving Philadelphia sports teams. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. The post Secretive EV Battery Maker QuantumScape Is a Stock to Avoid appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • 3 Top Cloud Software Picks From Goldman Sachs Among 12 Initiations

    Plenty of opportunity exists in the $1-trillion global cloud software market, but investors should be careful about how they approach the space, according to Goldman Sachs. The Cloud Analyst: Kash Rangan initiated coverage of 12 cloud software stocks with the following ratings:salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) initiated at Buy, $315 price target.Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) initiated at Buy, $285 price target.Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) initiated at Buy, $300 target.Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) initiated at Buy, $580 target.ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) initiated at Buy, $670 target.Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) initiated at Buy, $240 target.Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) initiated at Neutral, $430 target.Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) initiated at Neutral, $310 target.Elastic NV (NYSE: ESTC) initiated at Neutral, $190 target.VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) initiated at Neutral, $150 target.Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) initiated at Sell, $270 target.Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) initiated at Sell, $60 target.Related Link: BofA Reinstates Coverage Of Cloud Stocks, Names Top Picks For 2021The Cloud Thesis: The big run in most software stocks has skewed Goldman's bullish coverage toward attractively valued, high-quality growth stocks, Rangan said in a Thursday initiation note. Salesforce, Workday and Splunk will likely see improvements in their backlogs and an acceleration of free cash flow growth due to easy year-over-year comps, the analyst said.Goldman is modeling 24% year-over-year FCF growth for Salesforce and 33% FCF growth for Workday in the second half of 2021.In addition, Rangan said the market may be underestimating the potential for Microsoft Azure revenue growth to bounce back after dipping below 50%, boosting the company's overall margins and profitability."We believe fundamentals continue to be strong as Digital Transformation catalyzes Cloud adoption and propels the sector, pandemic or not," the analyst said. The global cloud services market could be up to seven times larger than it is today in the long-term as more companies digitize their businesses, he said. Benzinga's Take: The pandemic rapidly sped up the economic digital transformation by forcing many companies to adapt to a remote working environment.Some companies will likely return to their old way of doing things once the pandemic ends, but the vast majority will not.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Here's How Much Investing ,000 In Morgan Stanley Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today * Citron's Andrew Left Says GameStop Is 'Pretty Much In Terminal Decline'(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Why Stephanie Link Is A Buyer Of IBM

    On CNBC's "Closing Bell," Stephanie Link said she's not worried about declining software revenue in IBM (NYSE: IBM) because she thinks a lot of bad news is already priced in. She says the company is very early in its transition from legacy business and toward faster-growing segments like cloud, AI, blockchain and data analytics.The company has a new CEO, who is an expert in the faster-growing segments. In October, IBM announced a spin-off of the managed infrastructure services division. This will result in a much simpler and faster-growing company. Over time, Link expects IBM to become a higher-multiple stock.Link believes investors have to give the management time. She was very encouraged by the gross margin expansion and $11 to $12 billion of free cash flow that management announced. Link thinks 11 times earnings with a 5.70% yield is very attractive.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * 'Halftime Report' Picks For January 22: Apple, KLA And More(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” FAANG Stocks to Watch Heading Into Earnings

    Big Tech has been in the news lately, and not necessarily for the right reasons. Accusations of corporate censorship have hit the headlines in recent weeks. While serious, this may have a salutary effect – the public discussion of Big Tech’s role in our digital lives is long overdue. And that discussion will get underway just as the Q4 and full-year 2020 financial numbers start coming in. Of the FAANG stocks, Netflix has already reported; the other four will release results in the next two weeks. So, the upcoming earnings will garner well-deserved attention, and Wall Street’s best analysts are already publishing their views on some of the market’s most important components. Using TipRanks’ database, we pulled up the details on two members of the FAANG club to find out how the Street thinks each will fare when they publish their fourth quarter numbers. According to the platform, both have received plenty of love from the analysts, earning a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Facebook (FB) Let’s start with Facebook, the social media giant that has redefined our online interactions. Along with Google, Facebook has also brought us targeted digital marketing and advertising, and the mass monetization of the internet. It’s been a profitable strategy for the company. Facebook’s market cap is up to $786 billion, and in the third quarter of 2020, the company reported $21.5 billion at the top line. Looking ahead to the Q4 report, due out on January 27, analysts are forecasting revenues at or near $26.2 billion. This would be in-line with the company’s pattern, of rising quarterly performance from Q1 to Q4. At the predicted sum, revenues would rise 24% year-over-year, roughly congruent with the 22% yoy gain already seen in Q3. The key metric to watch out for will be the growth in daily active users; this metric slipped slightly from Q2 to Q3, and further decline will be taken as an ominous sign for the company’s future. As it stands now, Facebook’s daily average user number is 1.82 billion. Ahead of the print, Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein boosted his price target to $345 (from $300), while reiterating an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. Investors stand to pocket ~26% gain should the analyst's thesis play out. (To watch Helfstein’s track record, click here) The 5-star analyst commented, "[We] anticipate 4Q advertising revenue will handily top Street estimates. We now forecast 4Q advertising revenue +30% y/y vs. Street's +25% estimate based on a regression of US Standard Media Index Data (r-squared 0.95) and accelerating global CPM data from Gupta Media (4Q +35% y/y vs. 3Q's -12%). Additionally, we are very bullish on FB's eCommerce opportunity following conversations with our checks and our initial work conservatively estimating Shops is a $25–50B opportunity vs. current $85B revs. We believe shares currently trading at 7.1x EV/NTM sales offers the most favorable risk/ reward in internet large cap." Overall, the social media empire remains a Wall Street darling, as TipRanks analytics showcasing FB as a Strong Buy. This is based on 34 recent reviews, which break down to 30 Buy ratings, 3 Holds, and 1 Sell. Shares are priced at $276.10 and the average price target of $327.42 suggests a one-year upside of ~19%. (See FB stock analysis on TipRanks) Amazon (AMZN) Turning to e-commerce, we can’t avoid Amazon. The retail giant has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, making it one of just four publicly traded companies valued over the trillion-dollar mark. The company’s famously price is famously high, and has grown 74% since this time last year, far outpacing the broader markets. Amazon’s growth has been supported by increased online sales activity during the ‘corona year.’ Globally, online retail has grew 27% in 2020, while total retail slipped 3%. Amazon, which dominates the online retail sector, is projected to end 2020 with $380 billion in total revenue, or 34% year-over-year growth, outpacing the global e-commerce gains. Cowen analyst John Blackledge, rating 5-stars by TipRanks, covers Amazon and is bullish on the company’s prospects ahead of the earnings release. Blackledge rates the stock Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his price target, at $4,350, indicates confidence in a 31% upside on the one-year time horizon. (To watch Blackledge’s track record, click here) “We forecast 4Q20 reported revenue of $120.8BN, +38.2% y/y vs. +37.4% y/y in 3Q20 led by AWS, advertising, subscription and 3P sales [..] We estimate US Prime sub growth accelerated in 4Q20 (reaching 76MM subs in Dec '20 and ~74MM on avg in 4Q20), helped by pandemic demand, Prime Day in Oct, & elongated shopping period, as well as 1 Day delivery [...] In '21, we expect strong top-line growth to continue driven by eCommerce (helped by COVID pull forward in Grocery), adv., AWS & sub businesses," Blackledge opined. That Wall Street generally is bullish on Amazon is no secret; the company has 33 reviews on record, and 32 of them are Buys, versus 1 Hold. Shares are priced at $3,301.26 and the average price target of $3,826 implies that it will grow another 16% this year. (See AMZN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.