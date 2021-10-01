U.S. markets close in 1 minute

UK Healthcare Market 2021: Likely Impact of Government Funding Announcement and NHS Strategy of Integrated Care

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UK Healthcare Market Review: 33rd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The 33rd edition of the publisher's UK Healthcare Market Review is vital reading for independent providers, commissioners, advisors and investors active in the UK's independent healthcare and social care sectors.

Published in September 2021, and written during the summer, the Review reflects on how the pandemic has affected the independent healthcare and social care sectors during the past 18 months.

The report includes a new chapter on healthcare workforce and recruitment. This provides valuable insight into the key drivers of this market at a time when the sector is once again facing staffing challenges as the wider economy opens up.

The new edition also includes a revised and updated politics and regulation section. This outlines current Government policy and NHS England's strategy of moving towards integrated care and offers opinion on the likely impact of the funding announcement made by the UK Government on 7 September.

What the Report Covers

  • Healthcare expenditure trends

  • Private acute healthcare

  • Health cover

  • Care homes for older people

  • Adult specialist care

  • Homecare and supported living

  • Mental health hospitals

  • Children's residential care

  • Foster care

  • Special education

  • Dentistry

  • Primary care

  • Occupational health

  • Community health services

  • Healthcare workforce

  • Politics and regulation

  • Private equity in healthcare

Who is the report for?

  • C-suite professionals from right across the independent healthcare and social care environment

  • CCG and local authority commissioners

  • Directors of Adult Social Services

  • Directors of Children's Services

  • NHS Foundation Trusts

  • Independent hospitals/hospital groups

  • Care home providers/care home provider groups

  • Banks and other financial institutions

  • Local and national government

  • Healthcare and social care trade bodies

  • Policy writers

  • Think tanks

Key Topics Covered:

1. Sponsor's Foreword

2. Healthcare Data Key Sources

3. International Healthcare Expenditure Trends

4. UK Healthcare Expenditure Trends

5. NHS Expenditure On Healthcare Services Provided By The Independent Sector

6. Sector Summaries

  • Private Acute Healthcare

  • Health Cover

  • Care Homes for Older People

  • Adult Specialist Care

  • Homecare and Assisted Living

  • Mental Health Hospitals

  • Children's Residential Care

  • Foster Care

  • Special Education

  • Dentistry

  • Primary Care

  • Community Health Services

  • Occupational Health

  • Healthcare Workforce and Recruitment

7. Politics And Regulation

  • Healthcare

  • Social Care

  • Quality and Assurance

  • UK Central Government

  • Regulators

8. Private Equity in Healthcare

  • 2020 - How healthcare Private Equity navigated a turbulent year and delivered results

  • HCPEA healthcare investment growing from North America to European geographies

  • Profiles of healthcare-focused private equity firms

  • Selected recent UK healthcare private equity deals

  • BVCA supporting private equity firms in the UK

  • The Publisher's Care Monitor, England - Acute Healthcare provider quality tables, August 2021

  • The Publisher's Care Monitor, England - Social Care provider quality tables, July 2021

  • Healthcare Markets international - Major international hospital groups, September 2021

  • UK and international groups

9. Private Equity Intelligence

  • Healthcare private equity portfolios, by fund, September 2021

  • UK healthcare private equity portfolio companies, by hold period over 24 months, September 2021

  • Major transactions in healthcare and social care, April 2014-September 2021

10. Register of Significant Events

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pa5ikl

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uk-healthcare-market-2021-likely-impact-of-government-funding-announcement-and-nhs-strategy-of-integrated-care-301389772.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

