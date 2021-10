UK Healthcare Market 2021: Likely Impact of Government Funding Announcement and NHS Strategy of Integrated Care

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UK Healthcare Market Review: 33rd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The 33rd edition of the publisher's UK Healthcare Market Review is vital reading for independent providers, commissioners, advisors and investors active in the UK's independent healthcare and social care sectors.

Published in September 2021, and written during the summer, the Review reflects on how the pandemic has affected the independent healthcare and social care sectors during the past 18 months.

The report includes a new chapter on healthcare workforce and recruitment. This provides valuable insight into the key drivers of this market at a time when the sector is once again facing staffing challenges as the wider economy opens up.

The new edition also includes a revised and updated politics and regulation section. This outlines current Government policy and NHS England's strategy of moving towards integrated care and offers opinion on the likely impact of the funding announcement made by the UK Government on 7 September.

What the Report Covers

Healthcare expenditure trends

Private acute healthcare

Health cover

Care homes for older people

Adult specialist care

Homecare and supported living

Mental health hospitals

Children's residential care

Foster care

Special education

Dentistry

Primary care

Occupational health

Community health services

Healthcare workforce

Politics and regulation

Private equity in healthcare

Who is the report for?

C-suite professionals from right across the independent healthcare and social care environment

CCG and local authority commissioners

Directors of Adult Social Services

Directors of Children's Services

NHS Foundation Trusts

Independent hospitals/hospital groups

Care home providers/care home provider groups

Banks and other financial institutions

Local and national government

Healthcare and social care trade bodies

Policy writers

Think tanks

Key Topics Covered:

Story continues

1. Sponsor's Foreword



2. Healthcare Data Key Sources



3. International Healthcare Expenditure Trends



4. UK Healthcare Expenditure Trends



5. NHS Expenditure On Healthcare Services Provided By The Independent Sector



6. Sector Summaries

Private Acute Healthcare

Health Cover

Care Homes for Older People

Adult Specialist Care

Homecare and Assisted Living

Mental Health Hospitals

Children's Residential Care

Foster Care

Special Education

Dentistry

Primary Care

Community Health Services

Occupational Health

Healthcare Workforce and Recruitment

7. Politics And Regulation

Healthcare

Social Care

Quality and Assurance

UK Central Government

Regulators

8. Private Equity in Healthcare

2020 - How healthcare Private Equity navigated a turbulent year and delivered results

HCPEA healthcare investment growing from North America to European geographies

Profiles of healthcare-focused private equity firms

Selected recent UK healthcare private equity deals

BVCA supporting private equity firms in the UK

The Publisher's Care Monitor, England - Acute Healthcare provider quality tables, August 2021

The Publisher's Care Monitor, England - Social Care provider quality tables, July 2021

Healthcare Markets international - Major international hospital groups, September 2021

UK and international groups

9. Private Equity Intelligence

Healthcare private equity portfolios, by fund, September 2021

UK healthcare private equity portfolio companies, by hold period over 24 months, September 2021

Major transactions in healthcare and social care, April 2014-September 2021

10. Register of Significant Events

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pa5ikl

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uk-healthcare-market-2021-likely-impact-of-government-funding-announcement-and-nhs-strategy-of-integrated-care-301389772.html

SOURCE Research and Markets