UK Home Healthcare Market Size 2021 | Is Projected to Reach USD 1,951.7 Million by 2026, Exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4%

Pune, India, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UK home healthcare market size is projected to reach USD 1,951.7 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The advanced home healthcare services are expected to increase demand for home healthcare in the UK due to their lower hospitalization rates, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled "UK Home Healthcare Market, 2019-2026."

The significant hospitalization costs incurred by the National Healthcare Service (NHS) have imposed a huge economical strain on the state. As a result, there is a massive emphasis on adopting UK home healthcare systems to reduce hospital stays. In addition, the prominence of chronic disorders in the geriatric population is responsible for the augment of home healthcare services. For example, as per the data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) in January 2019, approximately 3.31 million population which accounts for about 19.4% population in the U.K., were 65 years old. Additionally, the incorporation of advanced technologies is responsible for improving the system's efficiency and reduces dependency upon healthcare professionals. Hence, because of the advantages provided by the UK home healthcare systems, the market is expected to grow during the foreseeable years.





Industry Development

May 2021: smol, a fast-growing healthcare brand received a financial backing of USD 34 million to develop new products and undertake expansion in European markets.

Impact of COVID-19

This market is among the lesser affected markets because of the outbreak of pandemic leading to healthcare in homes. The patients and doctors can diagnose the patients in the comfort of their homes using the home healthcare system. However, it is difficult to predict the growth as there are still some sectors in the country, which are adversely affected due to the lack of efficiency to treat the infection. Therefore, due to the dulling effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market, it is difficult to predict the future of the market.

Segments

The market is segmented into product types, such as continence care, wound care, ostomy care, clinical nutrition, respiratory care, equipment, and housekeeping supplies and disposables.





Advancement in Healthcare Technology to Boost Product Efficiency and Aid Market

The companies are updating their healthcare solutions to enhance the efficiency of the services offered and mitigate the need for one-to-one consultancy. The UK home healthcare service helps the elderly population to complete the prescribed dosages on time and enables them to recover without the need of a healthcare professional. In addition, the continence care system is expected to grow as it aids a majority of the population in the area suffering from urinary and fecal issues.

For example, the NHS estimated about 3 million to 6 million suffering from urinary incontinence. Further, the launch of new payment-based services and the adoption of technologically advanced UK home healthcare services have escalated the product demand and opened up a massive opportunity for the investors to invest in this market, thereby driving the UK home healthcare market share.





Highlights of the Report

This report analyzes the top segments and the latest market trends. It comprehensively studies the impact of COVID-19 on the market and the driving and restraining factors. Additionally, it examines the strategies undertaken by the market's key players and the regional development.

Key Players’ Focus on Acquisition to Strengthen their Market Position

Certain companies have aimed at strengthening their market position by acquiring other companies. For example, Fresenius Medical Care completely acquired NxStage Medical, Inc. in February 2019. The company undertook this acquisition to achieve a robust market position in its home-based hemodialysis machine division. In addition, the companies have acquired companies for delivering personalized care outside hospitals. For example, Royal Philips announced the acquisition of Vital Health, which is a major cloud-based population health solution for delivering personal care to patients outside a hospital. Further, the key players are incorporating technological innovations in the product to improve efficiency and attract consumers.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Reimbursement Scenario Ageing Population Statistics Government Initiatives to Encourage Home Healthcare Home Healthcare Industry Structure Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

U.K. Home Healthcare Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Product Continence Care Briefs & Diapers Catheters & Bags Underpads & Liners Others Wound Care Traditional Wound Dressings Advanced Wound Dressings Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Others Ostomy Care Ostomy Care Bags Accessories Clinical Nutrition Parenteral Nutrition

5.2.3.2. Enteral Nutrition Respiratory Care Equipment & Housekeeping Supplies Others

Company Profiles (Overview, Products & services, SWOT analysis, Recent developments, strategies, financials (based on availability)) Molnlycke Health Care Smith & Nephew plc ConvaTec Group plc Coloplast B. Braun Melsungen AG Hollister Inc. Fresenius Medical Care Acelity L.P. Medline Industries Inc.

Strategic Recommendations





