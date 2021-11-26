U.S. markets open in 1 hour 47 minutes

UK hopes France will ensure trade not disrupted by fishermen protest -PM's spokesman

·1 min read

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Britain is closely monitoring protest action by French fisherman on Friday and hopes the French authorities will ensure trade is not disrupted, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said.

French fishermen blocked a British cargo vessel from docking in a Brittany port on Friday, a prelude to a planned blockade later of Calais and the Channel Tunnel in protest over licences to fish in British waters under a post-Brexit deal.

"We're closely monitoring the situation and the actions of the French fishermen," Johnson's spokesman said. "We look to the French authorities to ensure the free flow of traffic and trade to ensure the trade is not disrupted."

"We're also working closely with affected transport companies and local partners in Kent to provide any necessary support." (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

  • Oil prices dive to two-month lows, spooked by new COVID variant

    Oil prices dived more than 5% on Friday, hitting a two-month low as a new COVID-19 variant spooked investors and added to concerns that a supply surplus could swell in the first quarter. Oil fell with global equities markets [MKTS/GLOB] on fears the variant, which Britain said scientists considered the most significant found to date, could restrict travel and dampen economic growth and fuel demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down $5.20, or 6.6%, at $73.19 a barrel, after Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday in the United States.

  • Chevron’s Venezuelan Operations Kept in Limbo After Maduro’s Win

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is leaving Venezuelan operations of Chevron Corp. and top American oil-service companies at a standstill after President Nicolas Maduro’s socialist party came victorious in regional elections questioned by several Western nations. Most Read from BloombergBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretThe Winners and Losers From a Year

  • Canada tells Boeing its bid for C$19 billion fighter jet contract falls short - source

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -In a surprise move, Canada has told Boeing Co that its contender for a multi-billion dollar fighter jet contract does not meet the required standard, a defense source said on Thursday. This means only Lockheed Martin Corp and Sweden's Saab AB are left in the race to supply 88 jets. Ottawa says it intends to make a decision next year on a contract that could be worth up to C$19 billion ($15 billion).

  • Tesla withdraws state funding application for German battery plant

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Tesla has withdrawn its application for state funding for its planned battery factory near Berlin, the electric vehicle maker said on Friday, adding that construction plans were unchanged. The European Union in January approved a plan that included giving state aid to Tesla, BMW and others to support production of electric vehicle batteries and help the bloc to reduce imports from industry leader China. Tesla was expected to receive 1.14 billion euros https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/german-decision-tesla-subsidies-expected-by-end-year-2021-09-05 ($1.28 billion) in EU funding for its battery plant in Gruenheide, Brandenburg under the plan, with a final decision likely by the end of the year.

  • Will the Biden administration releasing 50 million barrels of oil lower gas prices? Don’t hold your breath

    The national average price for a gallon of gas was $3.40 as of Tuesday --- more than a $1 increase from a year ago, according to AAA.

  • Will Russia invade Ukraine?

    Wednesday, the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv issued an alert to U.S. citizens, warning them of “concerning reports of unusual Russian military activity near Ukraine’s borders and in occupied Crimea.”

  • Russia investigates complaint against Netflix over LGBT content

    Russia is investigating a complaint against Netflix after the public commissioner for protecting families accused the streaming company of violating Russian law on "gay propaganda", the Vedomosti daily reported. The commissioner, Olga Baranets, complained to the Interior Ministry that Netflix was in breach of a 2013 law that bans disseminating "propaganda on non-traditional sexual relations" among Russians under the age of 18 when broadcasting LGBT-themed series with a 16+ label. Her appeal is being considered by the Moscow department of the Interior Ministry, Vedomosti cited a source as saying in a report published late on Wednesday.

  • Texas Put Up Millions to Lure a Samsung Plant and Won. Will It Pay Off?

    (Bloomberg) -- Landing Samsung Electronics Co.’s massive new chip plant didn’t come cheap for Taylor, Texas. The question now is whether the investment will pay off.Most Read from BloombergBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretAn Arab City’s Booming Art Scene Is Also a Grab at Soft PowerThe Winners and Losers From a Year of Ranking Covid ResilienceSt

  • UK faces property crunch as demand for homes outstrips supply

    UK's housing stock shrank by 11%, according to latest data from Office for National Statistics.

  • Michael Flynn Goes Full Tinfoil Hat With Bonkers New COVID-19 Theory

    Mysterious elites may be plotting to release a new virus because "their little plan with COVID didn't work," the former national security adviser said.

  • Russia is investigating Netflix over LGBT content

    The company faces a fine and a temporary suspension of services if it's found to have violated the law.

  • New unemployment claims fall to 52-year low: Here are the best and worst states for jobs

    The number of Americans applying for first-time jobless claims reached its lowest level since November 1969, with the number of filings dropping to 199,000.

  • Famous green-eyed Afghan girl evacuates to Italy

    National Geographic magazine’s famed green-eyed “Afghan Girl” has arrived in Italy as part of the West’s evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday.

  • US warns citizens to leave Ethiopia

    The U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia has warned American citizens to leave the country as the conflict between the government and the Tigray region fighters continues to deteriorate. "The security situation in Ethiopia continues to deteriorate. The U.S. Embassy urges U.S citizens in Ethiopia to depart now using commercially available options," the embassy said in a statement on Wednesday. "Although the Embassy continues to process emergency passports...

  • Turks Abandon the Lira for Dollars as Currency Crisis Deepens

    Riot police lined the streets in parts of Istanbul as the country braced for a third night of scattered protests over President Erdogan’s inability to stop a precipitous currency decline.

  • Some fear China could win from US spat with Marshall Islands

    For decades, the tiny Marshall Islands has been a stalwart American ally. Its location in the middle of the Pacific Ocean has made it a key strategic outpost for the U.S. military. The U.S. is refusing to engage the Marshallese on claims for environmental and health damage caused by dozens of nuclear tests it carried out in the 1940s and '50s, including a huge thermonuclear blast on Bikini Atoll.

  • Analysis - Free-falling lira puts Turkey in balance of payments danger

    A big fall in Turkey's lira is hardly rare these days, but the currency's precipitous 20% plunge over the last week is ramping up risks of a balance of payments crisis unless authorities can somehow pull the brake. The lira fell 15% at one point on Tuesday alone, ending the day with its largest daily drop since its tumultuous 2018 crisis, and analysts are worried the declines could rumble on. The crux is that the country's central bank is bowing to political pressure from President Tayyip Erdogan to deliver interest rate cuts despite 20% inflation that could reach 30% or even 50%, economists say, if the lira can't recover.

  • Federal judge changes his mind about stepping down, eliminating vacancy for Biden to fill

    A federal judge who announced in August that he would step down from active service has informed the White House he changed his mind, eliminating a vacancy on the bench President Biden could fill.Robert King, 81, who serves with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va., told Biden he would not be taking senior status after all in a letter obtained by Reuters."After careful consideration, I have decided to continue for the...

  • Fed Minutes Reflect Intensifying Inflation Debate. Here’s Why It Matters.

    Federal Reserve officials debated at the November FOMC meeting whether to accelerate asset-purchase reductions, which could speed a rise in interest rates.

  • Britain says new COVID-19 variant is the most significant yet found

    Britain said on Friday that a newly identified coronavirus variant spreading in South Africa was of huge concern and was considered by scientists to be the most significant one yet found as it could make vaccines less effective. The UK Health Security Agency said that the variant - called B.1.1.529 - has a spike protein that was dramatically different to the one in the original coronavirus that COVID-19 vaccines are based on. The variant has also been found in Botswana and Hong Kong, and Britain has banned flights from South Africa and five neighbouring countries.