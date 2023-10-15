UK-Hosted AI Summit to Weigh Election Disruption, Security Risks

(Bloomberg) -- Politicians and business leaders will discuss the threat of humans losing control of artificial intelligence, potential election disruption and national-security concerns posed by the technology at a UK-hosted global summit next month.

The meeting at Bletchley Park, home to British code breakers including Alan Turing during World War II, starts Nov. 1 with discussions on what AI means for online safety and global inequality, according to a person familiar with the plans. The technology’s opportunities, including for transforming education, are also on the agenda.

UK Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan will open the two-day AI Safety Summit by laying out the government’s vision for safety and security being integral to advances in AI.

While the guest list isn’t public yet, Bloomberg has reported that US Vice President Kamala Harris will speak and that OpenAI chief Sam Altman and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella are expected to be invited.

The talks bringing together businesses, industry experts and ministers are also expected to include deepfakes, cybersecurity, disinformation and risks to democracy. The goal is to help leaders and tech firms begin developing guardrails to contain the risks from AI.

The UK government said last month that the technology “could threaten global stability and undermine our values.” The risks require “an urgent international conversation given the rapid pace at which the technology is developing,” according to the UK.

The Guardian reported on Tuesday that governments are working on a summit communique warning of the risks from the technology. An earlier report by The Times said UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has expressed interest in setting up a global AI watchdog in London.

