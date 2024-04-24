UK imposes sustainable fuel targets on airlines
Airlines in the UK will be required to progressively switch to greener but more expensive fuel sources under government plans to help the
Tesla Inc. is, leveraging Texas Senate Bill 2038 to de-annex nearly 2,100 acres of its Gigafactory land in eastern Travis County. The move allows the company to sidestep certain development approvals and city taxes, according to the Austin Business Journal. The electric vehicle manufacturer's decision follows a revised petition that aligned with the state law effective Sept. 1, leaving the city of Austin with no authority to contest the action. Senate Bill 2038, pivotal in rural and fringe urban
Boeing’s stock has dropped over 35% this year, and hovers near October 2015 levels.
China has seized on the net zero transition to launch an electric car manufacturing push that’s gone from nought to 60 in the blink of an eye and is now poised to reshape the global car industry beyond all recognition.
The Tesla CEO talked about demand for Nvidia chips. It should quell fears that orders of its existing chips might stall while customers wait for the release of a new range of processors.Read the full ...
TotalEnergies (TTE) continues to expand its renewable energy generation business in the United States. The company aims to generate more than 100 TWh of net clean electricity by 2030.
(Reuters) -Ford Motor Co posted first-quarter earnings on Wednesday that beat Wall Street's expectations, bolstered by a strong performance in its commercial vehicle division and an increase in its hybrid vehicle sales. Ford shares rose more than 3% in after-market trading on the news. Still, Ford is grappling with what CEO Jim Farley called "a huge drag not just on Ford, but on our whole industry": electric vehicle production.
(Reuters) -British multinational miner Anglo American said on Thursday it "received an unsolicited, non-binding and highly conditional combination proposal" from global mining giant BHP Group. London-listed Anglo American, which owns 85% of De Beers diamond business, had a market capitalisation of $36.71 billion as of Wednesday's close, according to LSEG data. In a statement, Anglo American said its board was reviewing the all-stock buyout proposal from BHP.
By most measures, the last thing China needs is more electric cars crowding a market with more losers than winners, driving down prices at the expense of profit and taking the fight for market share beyond China. But while there is a peril in China's overcapacity, there is also a power in the hyper-competition it has unleashed, analysts, suppliers and executives say. China's leading EV makers have found ways to slash vehicle development time, combining speed to market with new features and a pricing advantage rivals outside cannot match.
Boeing's lower 737 MAX production will slow the pace of its recovery, as it faces a "difficult" period following a harrowing mid-air blowout on one of its jets in January, CEO Dave Calhoun told employees on Wednesday. Calhoun, who will step down as CEO around the end of the year, acknowledged Boeing was "in a tough moment" in the near term but reiterated that the company was deliberately slowing the system to improve quality and safety. Boeing is, however, seeing early signs of more "predictable, stable and efficient cycle times in (its) 737 factory," and expects this will continue to slowly improve, Calhoun said.