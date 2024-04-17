UK inflation falls to 3.2% in March

BBC
1 min read
0
Woman in supermarket
[Getty Images]

Inflation fell to 3.2% in the year to March, down from 3.4%, as cost of living pressures continued to ease.

The drop was largely due to food prices slowing sharply, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Inflation, the rate at which prices rise over time, has been falling gradually since it peaked in late 2022.

However, prices are not falling they are just rising less quickly than they were previously.

Wednesday's new figures mean that the cost of living stands at its lowest level in two and a half years.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Reach Toward The 155 Yen Level

    The USD continues to look very strong, as we are likely to continue to reach toward the 155 yen level. This market will continue to see a lot of buyers on dips from what I see.

  • Canada Hikes Capital Gains Tax to Raise Billions for Housing

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada will raise capital gains taxes on businesses and wealthy individuals to help pay for tens of billions in new spending aimed at making housing more affordable and improving the lives of young people.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?China Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelPowell Signals Rate-Cut Delay After Run of Inflation SurprisesUS Yields S

  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell has an ‘unfriendly’ message for markets: You might not be getting any rate cuts this year

    “Given the strength of the labor market and progress on inflation so far, it’s appropriate to allow restrictive policy further time to work,” Powell said.

  • What If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?

    (Bloomberg) -- As the US economy hums along month after month, minting hundreds of thousands of new jobs and confounding experts who had warned of an imminent downturn, some on Wall Street are starting to entertain a fringe economic theory.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelUS Two-Year Yield Eyes 5% Before Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapIMF Steps Up Its Warning to US Ov

  • Powell Signals Rate-Cut Delay After Run of Inflation Surprises

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled policymakers will wait longer than previously anticipated to cut interest rates following a series of surprisingly high inflation readings.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?China Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelUS Yields Spike as Hawkish Powell Puts 5% in Play: Markets WrapPowell Signals Rate-Cut Delay A

  • Powell Says Inflation Progress Has Stalled, Rates Will Hold Steady for Longer

    Stronger economic growth has enabled the central bank to hold interest rates at their current levels for longer than previously expected.

  • El-Erian Says World ‘Frozen’ by Strong Dollar, High US Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Policymakers around the world are struggling to confront a surging greenback and lofty US interest rates, according to Mohamed El-Erian. Most Read from BloombergUS Yields Spike as Hawkish Powell Puts 5% in Play: Markets WrapChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIIMF Steps Up Its Warning to US Over Spending and Ballooning DebtIran’s Conflict With Israel Puts US Ally Jordan on Edge“A

  • Morning Bid: Dollar bulls enter the China shop

    Discomfort is rising in emerging markets, notably in Asia. The main driver is U.S. economic strength and the retreat in rate cut expectations, which beat back even further after a hawkish shift in tone from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. It's a conundrum for swathes of Asia where inflation never really got that hot and policymakers were readying cuts to support spending and economic growth.

  • Gold could soar 25% in the next 18 months as Middle East tensions and Fed easing boost the precious metal, Citi says

    Citi strategists wrote in a recent note that they see gold soaring past $3,000 per ounce in the next six to 18 months.

  • China's Q1 GDP growth surpassed expectations, data shows

    China's economy grew faster than it was forecast in the first quarter, data released on Tuesday revealed, as officials attempt to maintain growth.