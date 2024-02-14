UK Inflation Weaker Than Forecast in Relief for BOE Policymakers

(Bloomberg) -- UK inflation came in lower than forecast in January, with underlying price pressures not rising as much as markets and the Bank of England feared.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Consumer prices rose 4% compared to a year earlier, the same pace as in December, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. The BOE and private-sector economists had expected inflation to tick higher to 4.1%.

Services inflation, which is more directly linked to domestic costs, accelerated to 6.5% in January. The BOE had forecast 6.6%, with the rate set to remain well above that of core goods.

While headline inflation is expected to resume its descent — an increase in energy bills and base effects pushed prices higher last month — officials are taking a cautious approach to easing policy amid continuing tightness in the labor market and signs the economy is picking up.

On Tuesday, traders scaled back bets on how far the BOE will cut interest rates this year after data showed wage growth cooling less quickly than predicted and unemployment falling in recent months. As of yesterday, money markets were fully pricing in just two reductions this year, the first of them in September. Until recently, a spring rate reduction had been seen as likely.

BOE Governor Andrew Bailey may give further clues when takes questions from lawmakers in the House of Lords later Wednesday.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.