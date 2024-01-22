Advertisement
UK to Invest Extra £1.3 Billion to Build Sizewell Nuclear Plant

Rachel Morison

(Bloomberg) -- The UK government will invest an additional £1.3 billion ($1.7 billion) to build the Sizewell C nuclear plant to try and entice private investors to back the project.

The government will be the majority shareholder in Sizewell and is hoping to clinch a final investment decision this year. The extra cash follows a £700 million funding pledge in November 2022 and a further £511 million agreed last summer, according to a statement on Monday.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

