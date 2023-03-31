U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,091.50
    +11.50 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,105.00
    +61.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,123.25
    +41.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,784.60
    +4.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.41
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,999.40
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0913
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5510
    -0.0150 (-0.42%)
     

  • Vix

    19.02
    -0.10 (-0.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2404
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9340
    +0.2450 (+0.18%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,156.57
    -724.03 (-2.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    615.04
    -4.20 (-0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,620.43
    +56.16 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,033.31
    +250.38 (+0.90%)
     

UK to Join Indo-Pacific Trade Bloc in Major Post-Brexit Pact

Ellen Milligan and Brendan Murray
·4 min read
UK to Join Indo-Pacific Trade Bloc in Major Post-Brexit Pact

(Bloomberg) -- The UK will join an 11-nation Indo-Pacific free-trade bloc, becoming the first new member since its creation, in a bid to strengthen economic ties with new partners following divorce from the European Union.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government sees membership of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, which includes Australia, Japan and Canada, as a boost for economic growth and geopolitical relations. The UK expects growth of £1.8 billion ($2.23 billion) each year over the long-term, a figure that could rise if other countries join the bloc.

The UK also believes membership will give it a role in setting regional trade rules over the coming decades. That could mean the UK and other members preventing China’s future accession to the bloc in a move to ensure high trade standards. In a statement, the UK said it did not compromise on its environmental and food standards to join the bloc.

Britain concluded two years of negotiations with a formal agreement to become the 12th member of the CPTPP, the government announced on Friday. Brunei, Chile, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam are the other eight members.

The bloc, which is home to 500 million people, will be worth 15% of global GDP once the UK joins, according to the International Monetary Fund.

“Joining the CPTPP trade bloc puts the UK at the center of a dynamic and growing group of Pacific economies, as the first new nation and first European country to join,” Sunak said in a statement. He said it promised “real economic benefits of our post-Brexit freedoms.”

Membership will eventually ensure zero-tariff trade across a range of import and export sectors, with greater UK access to Mexico, Canada and Japan for dairy exports, and a boost to Britain’s automotive and alcohol industries, particularly through the export of spirits to Malaysia.

Tariffs will also be reduced on imports of bananas from Peru, rice from Vietnam, crab sticks from Singapore and palm oil from Malaysia. The latter is likely to prove controversial due to its link to deforestation.

Limited Gains

Still, joining the CPTPP isn’t comparable to Britain’s previous membership of the European Union. Unlike the EU, the CPTPP doesn’t have a court or budget, and works more like a multinational trade agreement.

There’s also a long way to go to reverse the economic impact of a steep trade decline with the EU, Britain’s biggest partner, since its exit three years ago. The head of the UK’s independent budget watchdog recently estimated that Brexit likely reduced economic output by 4%.

Each country will now need to ratify the deal, British High Commissioner to Singapore Kara Owen told Bloomberg Television’s Haslinda Amin on Friday. “It will take some time, but we’re really looking forward to getting off the blocks and doing a huge amount of education with our companies in the meantime,” she said.

The economic gains for Britain are also limited. The UK’s own projections, published in 2021, show that joining CPTPP will only boost its economy by 0.08%, partly due to having existing bilateral trade deals with more than half of the 11 member states. That could increase if membership expands to other nations, like Thailand and South Korea.

Since Brexit, the UK has sought to tilt its foreign policy toward the Indo-Pacific region. Sunak struck a pair of defense agreements with Australia and Japan earlier this year, part of an effort to counter China. CPTPP membership will further align Britain with the region, while joining will also give the UK a more direct say in regional affairs.

“China has applied to join, and it could probably convince/coerce quite a few of the CPTPP members into saying yes,” trade expert Sam Lowe, partner at consultancy Flint Global, wrote on his blog. “Once a member, the UK will just say no to China. This provides cover for other members and effectively allows them to hide behind the welcome obstinance of the UK.”

David Henig, director of the UK Trade Policy Project at the European Centre for International Political Economy, described it as a “shallow” trade deal that mostly focuses on lower tariffs “in the same way that our existing free trade agreements with nine of 11 members do.”

“There may also be future gains from new members joining, and CPTPP will also bring us closer to important allies for retaining open global markets such as Japan and Singapore,” he said.

--With assistance from Kitty Donaldson, Bryce Baschuk, Philip J. Heijmans and Richard Lewis.

(Updates with UK High Commissioner Owen’s comment in 11th paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou Steps Closer to U.S.-China Tech-War Front Line as Chairwoman

    Meng Wanzhou, the telecoms company’s finance chief, is set to serve as rotating chairwoman, 18 months after securing her freedom in a prisoner swap.

  • Japan regional banks can weather foreign bond losses - regulatory official

    Those strong capital buffers, in tandem with a deposit base that comes largely from households, mark Japan's tens of regional lenders as different from the failed Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), said Toshinori Yashiki, deputy director-general at Japan's Financial Services Agency. "Overseas media seem to be focusing on Japanese regional banks in association with the SVB collapse, but I'd like to emphasise that they are completely different," he told Reuters in an interview. The SVB collapse earlier this month has put Japanese regional banks' foreign bond portfolios under investor scrutiny, after years of ultra-low interest rates at home had driven the lenders to pile up positions in high-yielding but relatively safe assets elsewhere.

  • Watch: Jury Finds Gwyneth Paltrow Not Liable in Ski Collision Trial

    A jury found actress Gwyneth Paltrow not liable for a 2016 ski accident involving Terry Sanderson, a retired optometrist. Sanderson sued Paltrow alleging she collided into him on the slopes, causing serious injuries. Photo: Rick Bowmer/Press Pool

  • EU chief calls for muscular policy to counter China's 'alternative world order'

    European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has accused China of pursuing a "systemic change of the international order" with Beijing at its centre. In a hotly anticipated speech about EU-China relations in Brussels on Thursday, von der Leyen said the commission would propose a new "economic security strategy later this year", designed to counter what she described as an "increasingly assertive" Beijing. As part of this, the bloc would consider restricting European companies' investments in C

  • Shell Splits Up Global Renewable Power Unit in New CEO’s Shakeup

    (Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc is splitting up its global renewable power business as new Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan puts his imprint on the energy giant. Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shots After Historic Indictment$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketA $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financial Markets Looms in JapanSawan already reshaped his to

  • How Trump’s Indictment Spells Trouble for Stocks and the Economy

    Avoiding a default by the U.S. just got harder. Congress, which desperately needs to compromise, will have a tough time.

  • Fisher Investments Moves to Texas Over Taxes

    The firm said it was relocating “immediately” from Washington after the state’s supreme court cleared the way for a capital gains tax on individuals.

  • Putin’s getting nervous about Russia’s sinking economy

    Russia's arrest of a journalist who detailed its economic woes is an act of desperation—and probably not the last one.

  • Disney's Florida surprise: an end run around DeSantis

    Florida lawmakers passed a bill in February giving Governor Ron DeSantis effective control over a board that oversees municipal services and development in a special district that encompasses Walt Disney World resort. But before the takeover by DeSantis's appointees, Walt Disney Co pushed through changes to the special tax district agreement that limit the board's action for decades, according to the Orlando Sentinel, which quoted lawyers for the board who spoke at a meeting on Wednesday. "It completely circumvents the authority of this board to govern," board member Brian Aungst Jr. was quoted as saying.

  • How Trump Indictment Impacts 2024 Presidential Race

    After the grand jury indicted former President Donald Trump, Bloomberg's Jodi Schneider gives her take on what to expect from Ron DeSantis and other candidates planning to run for office in 2024. She also discusses the silence of the Biden administration on the matter in an interview with Joe Mathieu and Annmarie Hordern on "Balance of Power."

  • Banking industry's 'near-death experience' to send US economy into recession

    The US is heading towards a "crash landing" after the "near-death experience in the US banking sector", economists predict.

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian warns that ‘erosion in trust’ caused by banking crisis will lead to ‘economic contagion’

    El-Erian warned “fallout” from recent banking stress is adding to pressure on the economy.

  • Putin can’t handle the truth: Why American journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was abducted for revealing Russia’s economic collapse, must be freed

    By prosecuting an American journalist, Putin has crossed a line that even he had never crossed before–and every bloodthirsty despot will be watching.

  • Helicopters in Kentucky crash are versatile Army workhorses

    Two U.S. Army Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopters crashed during training Wednesday night in Kentucky, killing nine soldiers. The Black Hawk is a twin-engine, four-bladed, medium-lift, utility helicopter developed for the U.S. Army since the 1970s by Sikorsky Aircraft of Stratford, Connecticut. Its basic Army designation is H-60; export versions are designated S-70.

  • Japan to restrict chipmaking equipment exports, aligning it with U.S. China curbs

    Japan's government on Friday said it plans to restrict exports of 23 types of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, aligning it with a U.S. push to curb China's ability to make advanced chips. The trade and industry minister in a press release said it will impose export controls on six categories of equipment used in chip manufacturing, including cleaning, deposition, lithography and etching. It did not specify China as the target of those measures, saying equipment makers will need to seek export permission for all regions.

  • Trump hit with criminal charges in New York, a first for a US ex-president: NYT

    Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury after a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, becoming the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges even as he makes another run for the White House, the New York Times reported on Thursday. The charges, arising from an investigation led by Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, could reshape the 2024 presidential race. Trump previously said he would continue campaigning for the Republican Party's nomination if charged with a crime.

  • ‘People here are ready’: Russia’s Nobel prize-winning journalist warns nuclear war is being sold to the public ‘like pet food’

    Russian officials have made repeated threats to the West since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year.

  • Top economists think the Fed will hike rates just one more time before easing the pressure in 2024

    Economists have had their say on what the Fed will do later this spring –and when rates may finally begin to fall.

  • Column: How Trump's frenzy of deregulation killed Silicon Valley Bank

    Throughout the Trump presidency, his appointees eviscerated banking regulation. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank was the predictable result.

  • Bipartisan US lawmakers introduce bill aimed at Google, Facebook ad clout

    A bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced a bill on Thursday aimed at cutting Google and Facebook's clout in online advertising, an early sign that lawmakers will press on with efforts to rein in Big Tech in the new congress. The bill would prohibit big digital advertising companies, with Google the biggest, from owning more than one part of the stack of services that connect advertisers with companies with space for advertisements.