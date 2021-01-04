U.S. markets open in 1 hour 12 minutes

UK judge denies US request to extradite WikiLeaks' founder, Julian Assange

Natasha Lomas
·2 min read
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures from the window of a prison van as he is driven out of Southwark Crown Court in London on May 1, 2019, after having been sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for breaching his bail conditions in 2012. - A British judge on Wednesday sentenced WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to 50 weeks in prison for breaching his bail conditions in 2012. Assange took refuge in Ecuador's London embassy to avoid extradition to Sweden and was only arrested last month after Ecuador withdrew his asylum status. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures from the window of a prison van as he is driven out of Southwark Crown Court in London on May 1, 2019, after having been sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for breaching his bail conditions in 2012. - A British judge on Wednesday sentenced WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to 50 weeks in prison for breaching his bail conditions in 2012. Assange took refuge in Ecuador's London embassy to avoid extradition to Sweden and was only arrested last month after Ecuador withdrew his asylum status. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)

A UK district court judge has refused to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the US.

In a hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court this morning, Judge Vanessa Baraitser denied the extradition on grounds that Assange is a suicide risk and extradition to the US prison system would be oppressive, given the likely impact on his fragile mental health.

The US, which has been seeking to bring Assange to the country to put him on trial for conspiracy to hack as well as a number of charges under the controversial Espionage Act, has said it will appeal.

The case has been seen as a pivotal test of press freedoms and freedom of expression vs state power.

In the judgement Baraitser dismissed a number of other defence arguments against Assange's extradition but concurred with clinical testimony that he is a suicide risk and that he possesses the intellect to circumvent measures that could be taken to prevent him taking his own life.

"I am satisfied that the risk that Mr. Assange will commit suicide is a substantial one," she writes in the 132-page judgement, discussing the testimony of a number of psychiatrists during last year's extradition hearing.

"I accept that oppression as a bar to extradition requires a high threshold. I also accept that there is a strong public interest in giving effect to treaty obligations and that this is an important factor to have in mind. However, I am satisfied that, in these harsh conditions, Mr. Assange’s mental health would deteriorate causing him to commit suicide with the “single minded determination” of his autism spectrum disorder.

"I find that the mental condition of Mr. Assange is such that it would be oppressive to extradite him to the United States of America," she added.

The judgement orders Assange's immediate release although at the time of writing the WikiLeaks founder remains in custody -- pending a bail hearing.

The US has 14 days to lodge an appeal.

Assange, who (self) incarcerated in the Embassy of Ecuador in London between 2012 and 2019 to avoid a warrant against him, was arrested last year after Ecuador withdrew his diplomatic asylum.

He was found guilty in a UK court of breaching bail conditions and sentenced to 50 weeks.

The US immediately said it would seek his extradition on its separate roster of charges -- which relate to how the WikiLeaks founder obtained and published classified information leaked to it by former army intelligence analyst and whistleblower, Chelsea Manning.

WikiLeaks’ Assange charged under the Espionage Act in a ‘major test case’ for press freedom

WikiLeaks founder charged with hacking, now faces US extradition

 

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Set for Monster Growth in 2021

    We’ve turned a new page on the calendar, Old Man ’20 is out the door, and there’s a feeling ‘21 is gonna be a good year – and so far, so good. The markets closed out 2020 with modest session gains to cap off larger annual gains. The S&P 500 rose 16% during the corona crisis year, while the NASDAQ, with its heavy tech representation, showed an impressive annual gain of nearly 43%. The advent of two viable COVID vaccines is fueling a surge in general optimism.Wall Street’s top analysts have been casting their eye at the equity markets, finding those gems that investors should give serious consideration in this new year. These are analysts with 5-star ratings from TipRanks database, and they are pointing out the stocks with Strong Buy ratings – in short, this is where investors can expect to find share growth over the next 12 months. We are talking returns of at least 70% over the next 12 months, according to the analysts. ElectraMeccanica Vehicles (SOLO)Electric vehicles, EVs, are growing more popular as consumers look for alternatives to the traditional internal combustion gasoline engine. While EVs simply move the source of combustion from under the hood to the electric power plant, they do offer real advantages for drivers: they offer greater acceleration, more torque, and they are more energy efficient, converting up to 60% of their battery energy into forward motion. These advantages, as EV technology improves, are starting to outweigh the drawbacks of shorter range and expensive battery packs.ElectraMeccanica, a small-cap manufacturer from British Columbia, is the designer and marketer of the Solo, a single-seat, three-wheel EV built for the urban commuter market. Technically, the Solo is classed as an electric motorcycle – but it is fully enclosed, with a door on either side, features a trunk, air conditioning, and a Bluetooth connection, and travels up to 100 miles on a single charge at speeds up to 80 miles per hour. The recharging time is low, less than 3 hours, and the vehicle is priced at less than $20,000.Starting in Q3 2020, the company delivered its first shipment of vehicles to the US, and expanded into six additional US urban markets, including San Diego, CA and Scottsdale and Glendale, AZ. ElectraMeccanica also opened four new storefronts in the US – 2 in Los Angeles, one in Scottsdale, and one in Portland, OR. In addition, the company has begun design and marketing work a fleet version of the Solo, to target the commercial fleet and car rental markets starting in the first half of this year.Craig Irwin, 5-star analyst with Roth Capital, is impressed by SOLO’s possible applications to the fleet market. He writes of this opening, “We believe the pandemic is a tailwind for fast food chains exploring better delivery options. Chains look to avoid third party delivery costs and balance brand identity implications of operator- vs. company-owned vehicles. The SOLO's 100-mile range, low operating cost, and std telematics make the vehicle a good fit, in our view, particularly when location data can be integrated into a chain's kitchen software. We would not be surprised if SOLO made a couple announcements with major chains after customers validate plans.”Irwin puts a Buy rating on SOLO, supported by his $12.25 price target which implies a 98% upside potential for the stock in 2021. (To watch Irwin’s track record, click here)Speculative tech is popular on Wall Street, and ElectraMeccanica fits that bill nicely. The company has 3 recent reviews, and all are Buys, making the analyst consensus a unanimous Strong Buy. Shares are priced at $6.19 and have an average target of $9.58, making the one-year upside 55%. (See SOLO stock analysis on TipRanks)Nautilus Group (NLS)Based in Washington State, this fitness equipment manufacturer has seen a massive stock gain in 2020, as its shares rocketed by more than 900% over the course of the year, even accounting for recent dips in the stock value. Nautilus gained as the social lockdown policies took hold and gyms were shuttered in the name of stopping or slowing the spread of COVID-19. The company, which owns major home fitness brands like Bowflex, Schwinn, and the eponymous Nautilus, offered home-bound fitness buffs the equipment needed to stay in shape.The share appreciation accelerated in 2H20, after the company’s revenues showed a recovery from Q1 losses due to the ‘corona recession.’ In the second quarter, the top line hit $114 million, up 22% sequentially; in Q3, revenues reached $155, for a 35% sequential gain and a massive 151% year-over-year gain. Earnings were just as strong, with the Q3 $1.04 EPS profit beating coming in far above the year-ago quarter’s 30-cent loss.Watching this stock for Lake Street Capital is 5-star analyst Mark Smith, who is bullish on this stock. Smith is especially cognizant of the recent dip in share price, noting that the stock is now off its peak – which makes it attractive to investors. “Nautilus reported blowout results for 3Q:20 with strength across its portfolio… We think the company has orders and backlog to drive high sales and earnings for the next several quarters and think we have seen a fundamental shift in consumers' exercise-at-home behavior. We would view the recent pull back as a buying opportunity,” Smith opined.Smith’s $40 price target supports his Buy rating, and indicates a robust 120% one-year upside potential. (To watch Smith’s track record, click here)The unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating shows that Wall Street agrees with Smith on Nautilus’ potential. The stock has 4 recent reviews, and all are to Buy. Shares closed out 2020 with a price of $18.14, and the average target of $30.25 suggests the stock has room for ~67% upside growth in 2021. (See NLS stock analysis on TipRanks)KAR Auction Services (KAR)Last but not least is KAR Auction Services, a car auctioning company, which operates online and physical marketplaces to connect buyers and sellers. KAR sells to both business buyers and individual consumers, offering vehicles for a variety of uses: commercial fleets, private travel, even the second-had parts market. In 2019, the last year for which full-year numbers are available, KAR sold 3.7 million vehicles for $2.8 billion in total auction revenue.The ongoing corona crisis, with its social lockdown policies, put a damper on car travel and reduced demand for used vehicles across market segments. KAR shares slipped 13% in 2020, in a year of volatile trading. In the recent 3Q20 report, the company showed revenue of $593.6 million, down over 15% year-over-year. Third quarter earnings, however, at 23 cents per share profit, were down less, 11% yoy, and showed a strong sequential recovery from the Q2 EPS loss of 25 cents.As the new vaccines promise an end to the COVID pandemic later this year, and the lifting of lockdown and local travel restrictions, the mid- to long-term prospects for the second-hand car market and for KAR Auctions are brightening, according to Truist analyst Stephanie Benjamin.The 5-star analyst noted, “Our estimates now assume that the volume recovery occurs in 2021 vs. 4Q20 under our previous estimates… Overall, we believe the 3Q results reflect that KAR is well executing on the initiatives within its control, specifically improving its cost structure and transforming to a pure digital auction model.”Looking further ahead, she adds, “…delinquencies and defaults for auto loans and leases have increased and we believe will serve as a meaningful volume tailwind in 2021 as repo activity resumes. Additionally, repo vehicles generally require ancillary services which should yield higher RPU. This supply influx should also help moderate the used pricing environment and drive dealers to fill up their lots, which remain at three-year lows from an inventory standpoint.”In line with these comments, Benjamin sets a $32 price target, implying a high 71% one-year upside potential to the stock, and rates KAR as a Buy. (To watch Benjamin’s track record, click here)Wall Street generally is willing to speculate on KAR’s future, as indicated by the recent reviews, which split 5 to 1 Buy to Hold, and make the analyst consensus view a Strong Buy. KAR is selling for $18.61, and its $24.60 average price target suggests it has room to grow 32% from that level. (See KAR stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Bitcoin Suddenly Drops 13% as Altcoins Continue to Rise

    Bitcoin is charting a typical bull market correction amid increased expectations for price volatility.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Rising AI Competition

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Microsoft, Netflix and Nvidia.

  • The Bubble Isn’t What You Think It Is

    At least there was the stock market. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, which ground the U.S. economy to a halt, the Dow and the rest of the major indexes finished the year at or near record highs. As is so often the case when there is a wide chasm between stock market gains and economic pain, many investors start to wonder if we’ve witnessed a massive financial bubble.

  • Is Social Security Taxable? Can I Avoid Paying Taxes on Benefits?

    Is Social Security Taxable? Can I avoid paying taxes on benefits? We answer this and provide three key strategies to reduce the total taxes you pay.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Tesla, Nio Soar: Stock Market Rally Lessons For 2021; 25 Stocks In Buy Range

    Futures rose early Monday: After the 2020 stock market rally, here are lessons for 2021. Tesla deliveries jumped. So did Nio sales. Here are 25 stocks in buy zones.

  • 7 Value Stocks That Could Outperform in 2021

    Value stocks may be cheap, but finding the right ones for 2021 isn’t easy. Bank of America, Berkshire Hathaway, Coke, and Disney are among those that could outperform.

  • What will Joe Biden do to mortgage rates? Here's what experts say

    Find out what could be in store for home borrowers under the incoming administration.

  • The Rise of the Semi-Retired Life

    The number of people leaving the workforce to become semi-retired, instead of fully retired, is growing. Here is a look at the reasons and options.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Worried about retirement? Jump down ‘one of the darkest rabbit holes’ and you’ll find plenty of company

    Median household savings for Gen X, according to a recent study, is $64,000, and 81% of that cohort are worried about being able to fund their golden years. Millennials, who have increasingly dipped into retirement funds to deal with the pandemic, have an average nest egg of just $23,000. Comments like this, perhaps: “When people ask me what my retirement plan is, I always say, ‘die, I guess,’ because that is my actual retirement plan.”

  • Roth TSP vs. Roth IRA: How Do They Compare?

    Roth TSPs and Roth IRAs are similar retirement savings plans, but there are key differences that make one a better choice for you.

  • Is Zoom Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Yes, shares in Zoom Video have soared during the coronavirus crisis. But post-pandemic, what's the outlook for Zoom stock as Wall Street looks ahead? Is ZM stock a buy ahead of earnings?

  • Foxconn Seals Manufacturing Deal With Chinese EV Startup Byton

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. supplier Foxconn Technology Group signed a strategic cooperation deal with embattled Chinese electric-vehicle startup Byton Ltd. in a transaction that could mark a large bet by the iPhone assembler on the car-making business.The companies, aided by the Nanjing Economic and Technological Development Zone, aim to start mass production of the Byton M-Byte by the first quarter of 2022, according to a statement Monday. Foxconn, whose main listed arm is Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., plans to invest around $200 million in the venture, a person familiar with the matter said earlier, declining to be identified discussing information that isn’t yet public.The deal could represent a lifeline for Byton, which is struggling to produce its first vehicle having unveiled its M-Byte concept car several years ago. Under the arrangement, Foxconn will supply Byton with its advanced manufacturing technology, operation management expertise and supply chain resources. The Taiwan-based company is however also talking to other Chinese electric-car makers on potential collaborations, another person familiar said.Tech companies are increasingly pouring money into developing next-generation cars, including all-electric vehicles and the smart technologies that go with them like autonomous driving and car-to-car communication systems. Foxconn is the single most important production partner for Apple, which is reportedly considering developing a self-driving car of its own. Foxconn is also seeking to diversify a business that depends on the U.S. smartphone giant for half its revenue.Tesla SupplierIn early 2020, Hon Hai announced a plan to form a joint venture with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV to develop and make electric vehicles in China, though it won’t be involved in any assembly itself. In October, the Taiwanese company unveiled its first electric-vehicle chassis as well as an open software platform that’s aimed at helping EV makers deliver models to the market faster. It will start shipping its first developer kit in April. The Foxconn group has been supplying parts to other major carmakers including Tesla Inc.“The electric vehicle-related business will be very good in the first half of 2021,” Hon Hai Chairman Young Liu said at a company event in Taipei last month.Hon Hai’s shares closed up 8.6%, their biggest one-day jump since April 2019. Analysts at JPMorgan and Wedbush had also forecast robust iPhone sales last week.Byton, one of the highest-profile Chinese EV startups, had a tough 2020. It suspended all domestic operations and furloughed staff in July after the coronavirus pandemic made it tougher to get its business off the ground. That suspension has been extended now until June. Even before Covid-19 the company had encountered difficulties meeting announced deadlines on producing and delivering its first model. The company’s website still accepts reservations for cars.Founded by former BMW AG managers, Byton, initially named Future Mobility Corp., had about 1,000 employees in China as of June and about 500 elsewhere, including the U.S. Its investors include state-owned China FAW Group Corp. and EV battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., which supplies batteries to Tesla.Byton was planning to enter North America and Europe around mid-2020, former Chief Executive Officer Daniel Kirchert, also one of the company’s co-founders, said in early 2019. The company would consider an initial public offering after new financing and production begins, he said at the time.The M-Byte SUV can reach 80% of full charge in about 35 minutes and has a top speed of 190 kilometers (118 miles) an hour. It has a range of up to 550 kilometers, according to specs on Byton’s website.(Updates with company statement from first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • This new plastics company backed by Pepsi is trying to save the planet

    Newly public company Danimar Scientific is trying to shake up the plastics industry. It has some heavyweight early supporters.

  • Explainer: How investors view the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff

    Investors have been weighing a major political unknown since the November election that could ripple through asset prices: control of the Senate. A flip to Democrat control could put more pressure on the dollar and spark Treasury debt yields higher, while Republicans keeping control could fuel equities, various analysts said. But while investors see some risks in how Tuesday's runoff elections in Georgia go between incumbent Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler and Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, there should be at least some relief at long-awaited clarity over the balance of power in Congress.

  • Xpeng Reports 112% Rise In 2020 Deliveries: What Investors Need To Know

    Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) electric vehicle deliveries rose 112% on a year-over-year basis in 2020, the company said Sunday.What Happened: The Guangzhou, China-based EV firm said total deliveries for the year ended Dec 31, 2020, reached 27,041 units.The automaker's mid-sized P7 sedan reached cumulative deliveries of 15,062 units after mass deliveries commenced in June. The company delivered 11,979 of its compact electric G3 sports utility vehicles.For the fourth quarter, Xpeng recorded 12,964 EV deliveries, which is a 303% increase year-over-year and a 51% increase compared to the previous quarter.Monthly deliveries stood at 5,700 units, which is a 326% increase on a year-over-year basis and a 35% increase over November.Why It Matters: Xpeng is attributing increased deliveries to "increasing brand awareness, expanded sales, marketing and supercharging service initiatives across China."Xpeng said last week that it had partnered with Shenzhen-based Livox to deploy the latter's lidar technology in the automaker's new 2021 production model.Meanwhile, rival Chinese EV firm Nio Inc (NASDAQ: NIO) said over the weekend it delivered 43,728 vehicles in 2020, representing a 112.6% increase on a year-over-year basis.Segment leader Tesla inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) 2020 deliveries fell just shy of the 500,000 mark, beating the Wall Street estimates of 481,261 vehicles.Price Action: Xpeng shares closed nearly 1.3% higher at $42.83 on Thursday and gained almost 1% in the after-hours session.Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.Photo by Jengtingchen via WikimediaSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Tesla On Track To Beat Its Ambitious Delivery Target Of 500,000 Deliveries For 2020, Says Wedbush(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Can you expect a third stimulus check, under Joe Biden?

    The president-elect is promising more payments. Can it happen?

  • Gold Roars Out of Blocks in 2021 as Real Yields, Dollar Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold surged above $1,900 an ounce as lower U.S. real yields and a weaker dollar helped the precious metal build on its biggest annual advance in a decade.Bullion climbed to the highest level in almost two months after renewed declines in real yields boosted gold’s allure. Real yields -- the difference between nominal benchmark bond yields and the rate of inflation -- were at -1.092% on Friday, near last year’s nadir. The decline in real rates is being driven by a rise in inflation expectations, with investors betting that vaccine distribution, further central bank support, and continuing government aid will see demand rebound in 2021.“Investors are looking for assets which benefit from higher inflation,” said Giovanni Staunovo, an analyst at UBS Group AG. “The reflation element is also supporting gold today.”Bullion is also rallying as a gauge of the U.S. currency languishes at the lowest level since 2018 after sliding for three quarters. The gains in the haven come even as U.S. and global stocks are at all-time highs amid expectations that measures to combat the pandemic will reignite growth and boost corporate profits. Gold is also being supported by renewed inflows into exchange-traded funds, following withdrawals in November and the first weeks of December.Spot gold climbed as much as 2% to $1,936.59 an ounce, the highest since Nov. 9, and traded at $1,933.87 at 12:37 p.m. in London. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5%. In 2020, the precious metal rose 25%. Silver rose as much as 3.6%, and platinum hit $1,112.05 an ounce, the highest since 2016.Bitcoin declined the most since March as the crypto rally took a breather. Proponents of the world’s largest cryptocurrency argue that it’s muscling in on gold as a hedge against dollar weakness and inflation risk, citing evidence of growing interest among institutional investors.In U.S. politics, the state of Georgia holds a run-off election Tuesday for two U.S. Senate seats that will determine control of the chamber, while Congress meets on Wednesday to count electoral votes and declare the winner of the 2020 presidential election. A Democrat sweep of the Senate and Presidency could support gold, as the Joe Biden administration boosts stimulus and ups spending on the post-virus reconstruction.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Barron's First Picks And Pans Of 2021: Disney, Home Depot, Intel, Nike, Nordstrom And More

    * This weekend's Barron's cover story offers 12 alternatives to bonds for income investors. * Other featured articles examine values stocks worth a look, parallels between internet and transportations stocks, and how to play a consumer discretionary rebound. * Also, the prospects for a luxury retailer, a struggling semiconductor giant, a media colossus and more.Cover story "Bonds Offer Slim Pickings for Yield-Hungry Investors. 12 Places to Look Instead" by Andrew Bary indicates that while the bond market has been a barren field for income, there are rich pickings elsewhere. See why energy pipeline companies like Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) and dividend stocks like Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) top the Barron's list of the best yield plays for 2021.Nicholas Jasinski's "These 7 Value Stocks Deserve a Fresh Look" suggests that investors and strategists are betting that 2021 finally will be the year when value stocks outperform growth. But finding the right value stocks for 2021 is not easy. Barron's thinks Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) and Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) are among those that could outperform.In "How the Railroad Tracks Led to the Internet Age," Kenneth G. Pringle says that early railroads were the internet of their day, connecting people and commerce and ushering in cultural change. See what Barron's believes the likes of CSX Corporation (NYSE: CSX) and Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) have in common.Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) has invested in online business, cut costs and even tried out smaller stores. That should lift the shares as the economy recovers. So says "Why Nordstrom Looks Like a Department Store Survivor" by Teresa Rivas. How much room to run does the stock have?In Jack Hough's "It's Best to Think Small When Playing a Rebound in Consumer Spending," the case is made that 70% of people in developed markets will be vaccinated by fall and that U.S. corporate profits this year will hit new records. Is Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) a way to play the consumer discretionary rebound? Is Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD)?"An Activist Scolds Intel, Giving Its Investors Hope for 2021" by Max A. Cherney points out that Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) shares fell handily in 2020, despite increased demand for computing power. Find out how activist investor Dan Loeb could force the semiconductor maker to shake things up in the coming year.See also: Benzinga's Final Bulls And Bears Of The Year: Alibaba, Apple, Intel, Tesla And MoreThe pandemic has been a boon for big-box home improvement store operator Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) as consumers poured money into their homes. This according to Teresa Rivas's "Why Home Depot Could Be a 2021 Success Story." See why Barron's believes the stock could continue to flourish this year as well.In "Nike Has Soared During Covid. So Have Investors' Expectations For 2021," Teresa Rivas claims that Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) rebounded fast from the initial strain of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the stock's stellar financial performance sets the bar high for the coming year. Can the footwear purveyor prevail again?Nicholas Jasinski's "Disney Ended the Year on a High Note. Why 2021 Could Be Even More Exciting" discusses how the rapid growth and future potential of the Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) streaming services have far outshined the challenges facing the rest of the company's businesses. What comes next for the Mouse House?Also in this week's Barron's: * Barron's turns 100 year old * Whether the bubble is what investors think it is * How high home prices will rise in 2021 * Whether active, ESG and thematic ETFs will continue to be big winners * What sluggish U.S. population growth means for the economy * The state of holiday retail * Whether credit spreads will get tighter this year * Whether streaming live theater is here to stay * How seniors can stay fit during the pandemic * Which homebuilders will gain the most this year * Barron's most-read articles in 2020At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.Source image: Unsplash.comSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Notable Insider Buys Of The Past Week: Danimer Scientific, Cheniere Energy Partners And More * Benzinga's Final Bulls And Bears Of The Year: Alibaba, Apple, Intel, Tesla And More(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.