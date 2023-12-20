British Stocks Rally as Data Boosts Rate-Cut Bets; Argenx Slumps

(Bloomberg) -- British stocks rallied after data showed inflation in the UK slowed far more than expected, bolstering rate-cut bets. Argenx SE plunged after negative news on its skin disease drug trial, holding Europe back as the benchmark stalled near January 2022 high.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 Index was largely unchanged, with the benchmark 3.6% away from its all-time high. UK real estate stocks and banks were among the biggest outperformers as inflation data showed further evidence that the cost-of-living crisis is easing, and the Bank of England will likely pivot toward interest rate cuts next year.

Sticky inflation has been weighing on UK stocks this year, adding to underperformance over the past decade. This year the FTSE All-Share Index has inched up just 4%, while euro-area and US peers have notched double-digit gains, despite being the cheapest shares in the developed world.

“With meaningful moves on core inflation and cooling inflation in the service sector, which had been something central bankers were watching nervously, it does feel like those sticky tendrils are loosening their grip,” Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell, wrote in a note.

Among single stocks, Telefonica SA jumped after the Spanish government said it plans to buy a stake in the carrier worth as much as $2.2 billion, while Argenx shares fell as much as 35% after a setback as its only medicine was seen to not help patients with a rare skin disorder.

Meanwhile, European stocks in the region are rallying for a second month amid optimism about central bank easing, with the main index now up 12% since the start of the year. The recent gains have taken major European benchmarks to levels usually seen as ‘overbought’ and some fear the strong gains are now overdone.

Germany’s 10-year yield dropped below 2% for the first time in nine months after a report showed producer prices fell more than expected in November. German bonds have been on a rally since late October as soft euro-area economic data and a slowdown in inflation suggest policymakers won’t need to hold rates high for much longer.

“Everyone is happy with the rally and wants the party to go on but we don’t see its justification if we look at fundamentals and hear central banks words. It has now gone too far,” said Alfonso Benito, chief investment officer at Dunas Capital. “We are reducing risks in our portfolios to get ready for the bigging of the new year.”

SECTORS TO WATCH

Automakers and parts suppliers could be active on Wednesday after European car sales rose 6% in November as manufacturers continued to work through order backlogs, putting the region on course for double-digit growth this year.

European and US defense stocks may move as the US and its allies consider military strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen.

European delivery companies could be active on Wednesday after FedEx reported profit below analyst expectations as cost cuts weren’t enough to make up for volume declines at the air-freight unit amid a lingering cargo recession.

--With assistance from Joe Easton and Michael Msika.

