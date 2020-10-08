U.S. markets close in 6 hours 17 minutes

UK will leave EU without a deal if it has to - PM Johnson's spokesman

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson is prepared to fully leave the European Union without a deal when the Brexit transition period ends, his spokesman said on Thursday, but the British leader still believes there is a deal to be done.

"He thinks there is a deal to be done and we have a clear commitment to trying to reach an agreement," the spokesman said before adding two further points.

"First is, time is in short supply. And secondly ... we are prepared to end the transition period on Australian-style terms if a deal can't be found" (Reporting by William James; Editing by Alistair Smout)

  • Think your nest egg is safe sitting in cash? Think again — billionaire investor explains where some of that money should go instead

    Ray Dalio, founder of the massive Bridgewater Associates investment firm, has been railing against cash all year long, and he doubled down on his stance on Wednesday, telling CNBC that, even amid all the stock market turmoil, it's "not a safe investment."

  • IBM plans to spin off infrastructure services as a separate $19B business

    IBM, a company that originally made its name out of its leadership in building a myriad of enterprise hardware (quite literally: its name is an abbreviation for International Business Machines), is taking one more step away from that legacy and deeper into the world of cloud services. The company today announced that it plans to spin off its managed infrastructure services unit as a separate public company, a $19 billion business in annual revenues, to help it focus more squarely on newer opportunities in hybrid cloud applications and artificial intelligence. Infrastructure services include a range of managed services based around legacy infrastructure and digital transformation related to it.

  • You might still get a 2nd stimulus check — here's the possible timing

    The president has halted talks but is giving mixed messages. When might you get more cash?

  • IBM to break up 109-year old company to focus on cloud growth

    IBM will list its IT infrastructure services unit, which provides outsourcing services including technical support for data centers, as a separate company with a new name by the end of 2021. Investors cheered the move by Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna, who also engineered the $34 billion Red Hat deal for the 109-year old company last year, sending shares up nearly 11% in premarket trading. Krishna, who took over as chief executive officer from Ginni Rometty in April, said IBM's software and solutions portfolio will account for the majority of company revenue after the separation.

  • Wells Fargo: These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Have Over 70% Upside Potential

    Markets are on a roller coaster lately, up one day and down the next, as Wall Street’s pros and investors alike try to make sense of the constantly shifting news cycle. To wit: In the first week of October, we’ve seen a pretty good September jobs report, President Trump spend three days at Walter Reed Hospital with a case of COVID-19, and on his discharge the President withdrew from negotiations with House Democrats on a new COVID economic stimulus package. It’s enough to make your head spin.It’s also enough to send the S&P up 60 points one day and down 60 points the next day. Investors are nervous; no one wants to see another economic tailspin, no one wants to see the Administration handicapped by coronavirus, and whether there will be a stimulus package or not, of $1.6 trillion, or $2.2 trillion, or just $400 billion, Wall Street would simply like to have some idea of what’s in the cards.Watching everything from Wells Fargo, senior global market strategist Sameer Samana summed it all up when he wrote, “While risks remain, such as election and COVID-19-related uncertainty, we believe investors should continue to remain fully invested and we favor U.S. large- and mid-cap companies, and the Information Technology, Consumer Discretionary, Communication Services, and Healthcare sectors.”With Samana’s outlook in mind, we took a closer look at three stocks backed by Wells Fargo. Running the tickers through TipRanks’ database, we learned that the firm sees at least 70% upside potential in store for each, and all three have earned a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the rest of the Street.Northern Oil and Gas (NOG)First up is Northern Oil and Gas, a small-cap oil and gas exploration company operating in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. The company’s active plays include wells in the Bakken formation, the region that helped put fracking into the national consciousness. Northern’s reserves include 7.4 billion barrels of recoverable oil, and production, at 1.5 million barrels per day, has increased 30% over the past three years.Despite the solid production growth, low prices and low demand during the corona crisis have put damper on 1H20 revenues. Earnings, however, are turning around. EPS was just 5 cents in Q1, but jumped to 20 cents in Q2 and is forecast to hit 38 cents in Q3. Unsurprisingly, these gains come as several states are loosening COVID restrictions and overall consumer demand is increasing.Wells Fargo analyst Thomas Hughes sees the company’s sound acquisition plan – and adherence to it – as the key.“As NOG improved its balance sheet and cost structure, the E&P sector moved in the opposite direction, particularly within its primary basin of focus (Williston). After closing a ~$300mm acquisition in 2019, NOG has selectively sought what it describes as “Ground Game” opportunities, or smaller, bite-size parcels offering near-term CF accretion due to: (1) superior acreage productivity analysis and (2) a better understanding of upcoming development plans. Since 2Q19, these have totaled >$90mm, and NOG is now on the hunt for more.” Hughes wrote. The analyst concluded: “While a smaller-cap operator, we believe NOG’s limited beta to near-term oil price volatility provides strong FCF assurance, while a strong (and improving) balance sheet brings optionality to capitalize in a buyer-short market.”To this end, Hughes gives NOG shares an Overweight rating (i.e. Buy) along with a $10 price target. This figure suggests a 90% upside potential from current levels. (To watch Hughes’ track record, click here)Wall Street agrees with Hughes on the potential here; the analyst consensus rating of Strong Buy comes from a unanimous 5 positive reviews. Shares are priced at $5.30 and have an average price target of $14, giving an impressive upside potential of 166%. (See NOG stock analysis on TipRanks)Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI)Next up is Bonanza Creek, another small-cap oil and gas explorer in the North American energy sector. This one operating in the Front Range of the Colorado Rockies. Bonanza Creek has active wells in the Wattenberg Field, using fracking and horizontal drilling to extract oil and gas from formations first put into play in the 1970s.During the second quarter, BCEI reported a 40% sequential decline in revenues, to $36 million, and an EPS net loss of $1.87. At the same time, the stock has managed to retain its value; shares are trading now at the same level they were before their ‘corona collapse’ in early March.The second quarter also saw capital expenditures come in at the low end of guidance, and debt fall to $58 million. The company expects to repay that outstanding balance by year’s end. That rosy prediction is predicated on meeting annual production guidance – which has been raised to the range of 24 to 25 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. For the quarter, sales volume averaged almost 25K barrels of oil equivalent daily.At Wells Fargo, analyst Thomas Hughes is impressed by this company’s balance sheet and production opportunities.“With a net cash balance expected by YE20 and PDP net of debt underpinning a valuation above where the stock trades, we view BCEI as a rare SMID value opportunity which also benefits from low leverage risk… BCEI lacks the scale required to land itself amongst the ranks of Shale 3.0 operators, but in our opinion, this might not necessarily matter given the clear value disconnect… an unlevered balance sheet provides significant dry powder to transact in a market ripe with distress-driven opportunities. Until then, non-operated development should help stabilize volumes until higher oil prices (we estimate $45-50/bbl) warrant development of the company’s Legacy acreage,” Hughes commented.Hughes’ written opinion supports his Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating – and his $33 price target suggests a robust 72% upside in the next 12 months.Overall, BCEI’s Strong Buy analyst consensus rating is based on 4 reviews, breaking down to 3 Buys and 1 hold. The stock is selling for $19.16, and its average price target of $31 implies it has room for 61% upside growth ahead of it. (See BCEI stock analysis on TipRanks)Devon Energy (DVN)Devon Energy, the last stock on this Wells Fargo list, is another North American energy play. This mid-cap company operates in mainly in the New Mexico-Texas-Oklahoma area, with some additional operations in Wyoming. As of the end of 2019, Devon held over 1.8 million acres of mineral rights and 10,800 producing well. Net production last year was 323 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, and reserves totaled 757 million barrel of oil equivalent. Approximately two-thirds of this total is liquids, with the rest as natural gas.Like the other companies above, Devon is struggling with low oil and gas prices, falling revenues, and low earnings. In Q2, revenues fell sequentially from $2.09 billion to just $394 million. EPS dropped into negative territory with an 18-cent per share net loss.But there was good news, too. Devon reported greater operational efficiency in the quarter, pushing total capex down to $203 million for the quarter, a savings of 10%. Oil production in the quarter beat the guidance by 3,000 barrels per day, reaching 153K barrels. But most importantly, the company finished Q2 with no debt maturities until 2025 and $4.7 billion in available liquid assets, including $1.7 billion in cash.Since the second quarter ended, Devon has made two important moves that bode well for future performance. First, Devon completed the sale of its assets in the Barnett Shale, netting $320 million in cash at the closing. And second, the company announced it will enter a ‘merger of equals’ agreement with competitor WPX energy. The merger is an all-stock deal and will create the largest unconventional oil and gas producer in the US.Analyst Thomas Hughes was impressed by Devon’s merger, and what that transaction says about the company’s overarching plan. Referring to the near-term.“Management expects to generate ~$575 million of annual cash flow improvements by YE21 through initiative already underway at Devon (~$300mm) and synergies from the [WPX merger],” Hughes wrote. Looking ahead, Hughes sees Devon following a careful plan with a clear goal in mind.“We believe the huge portfolio transformation Devon has undergone over the past 5+ years has been an impressive look at how a large-cap, diversified oil producer can pivot its focus. Acknowledging the challenging road Devon has traversed, "New Devon" looks to further focus operations on core parts of U.S. shale by divesting Canadian Oil Sands and Barnett assets (also Rockies CO2). We see the target of "New Devon" as achievable with the remaining U.S. Shale assets being above average, anchored by a strong position in the Delaware.” the analyst noted.In line with these comments, Hughes rates DVN as Overweight (i.e. Buy). His $18 price target is indicative of an 106% one-year upside potential. All in all, the 17 recent reviews on DVN include 14 Buys and 3 Holds, supporting the Strong Buy analyst consensus. The stock’s average price target of $15.56 implies a 60% upside from the current trading price of $9.75. (See DVN stock analysis at TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Most Americans support higher taxes if it's spent on these 2 things: Poll

    Americans may not be optimistic about where things are headed in the coming months but they suggest they might be willing to put some additional money towards improving things.

  • Here’s the real cost of stock splits that Buffett knows and Apple and Tesla ignored

    Name three things these five companies have in common: AutoZone, Booking Holdings, Cable One, NVR and Seaboard. Three: All enjoy among the highest-quality shareholders measured by long-term horizon and portfolio concentration. Both of these companies recently split their stock in order to cut share price.

  • U.S. auto suppliers scramble to fill factory jobs

    Millions of U.S. workers have lost their jobs to the pandemic, but in the auto industry, suppliers are scrambling to find enough people to staff production lines, resorting to such approaches as rewards for good attendance and at-work teachers to lure job seekers. At auto parts maker Mobex Global, Chief Executive Joe Perkins said he is boosting pay and offering bonuses to help fill 80 job openings. "It is the most critical issue in our company," said Perkins, whose firm has 12 U.S. plants and counts General Motors Co <GM.N> and Ford Motor Co <F.N> among its customers.

  • Warren Buffett says this is the way you get through COVID financially

    The billionaire investing guru has shared these money tips for the coronavirus era.

  • Volkswagen Expects 90% Electric Car Sales in 2021; Target Price $159

    Volkswagen AG, a German multinational automotive manufacturing company, said on Wednesday that its electric car sales will probably account 90% of total sales in Norway in 2021 and replace polluting petrol and diesel engines by 2023, Reuters reported citing the auto maker’s local importer.

  • Tesla Gets Wall Street-High Price Target of $578 From New Street

    Tesla shares traded higher Thursday after receiving an upgrade from analysts at New Street Research, who also lifted their one-year price target on the electric vehicle maker to a Wall Street-high of $578. In a note to clients, New Street Research analyst and longtime Tesla bull Pierre Ferragu upgraded his rating on Tesla to buy from neutral, saying the company has "a decade of hyper growth ahead" and has "no credible competition on the horizon." Tesla now addresses the entire premium electric car segment, with high-end and mid-end sedan and SUV models - an 8 million unit market globally, Ferragu wrote, adding that he expects Tesla to follow in Amazon.com's footsteps, which "has traded in the 50x-100x earnings range for over a decade."

  • Morgan Stanley to Purchase Eaton Vance for About $7 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley agreed to purchase Eaton Vance Corp. for about $7 billion in Chief Executive Officer James Gorman’s second major acquisition this year, both of which tilt the investment bank further toward the steadier business of money management.Eaton Vance shareholders will receive a total cash-and-stock consideration of about $56.50 a share, Morgan Stanley said in a statement Thursday. That represents a 38% premium over Eaton Vance’s closing price Wednesday.Gorman has become the most prolific dealmaker on Wall Street in the past three years, using acquisitions to transform his bank. Just days after completing the purchase of E-Trade Financial Corp., Gorman’s latest acquisition will bulk up the firm’s asset-management arm, which has lagged behind that of rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc.“Asset management has been an unsung hero inside Camp Morgan Stanley,” Gorman said in an interview. “We felt it was in a position to do something, and this was a natural evolution.”The E*Trade takeover was the industry’s biggest since the financial crisis saddled banks with regulations that hobbled some of their signature businesses. For much of the past decade, Gorman spent his time at the helm turning the bank into a major wealth-management player and shifting it away from its reliance on its trading and investment-banking operations. The latest acquisitions come at a time when those core Wall Street operations are minting money.“It’s a happy coincidence. It gives everyone a skip in their step,” Gorman said. Don’t expect another big takeover by Morgan Stanley anytime soon, he said. “We’ve just done two significant transactions. We need to absorb these businesses for the next several years. We are not about to make another announcement in four weeks or four months.”In trying to absorb an asset manager like Eaton Vance, the Wall Street firm is aiming to bulk up in a business whose lure of steady fees and low capital charges has attracted many big banks.Eaton Vance shareholders will receive about $28.25 a share in cash and 0.5833 shares of Morgan Stanley. After the acquisition, Morgan Stanley Investment Management will have about $1.2 trillion under management and more than $5 billion in revenue. The purchase is expected to be completed in the second quarter of next year.While the shift to cheaper passive funds has weighed on many asset managers, Eaton Vance has leaned on fixed-income and customized portfolio offerings to generate consistent inflows. Its Parametric business offers direct indexing, a blend of active and passive investing that has gotten increased investor attention.Under PressureThe asset management has been under pressure to consolidate further. Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management LP built up stakes in Invesco Ltd. and Janus Henderson Group Plc, according to filings, as the activist firm rallies for mergers in the industry.Eaton Vance shares surged to $59.87 at 8:56 a.m. in early New York trading, 46% above their closing price Wednesday and higher than the deal price. Morgan Stanley shares were trading at $47.80 after closing at $48.71 Wednesday.Gorman said two years ago that he wanted his asset management unit to hit $1 trillion in client assets in coming years. The firm had long held that it could achieve significant growth without a big deal, but struggled to deliver. In 2014, Greg Fleming, who oversaw the unit at the time, said reaching $500 billion by the end of 2016 was achievable. The bank finally hit that mark last year.Morgan Stanley had more than $600 billion in assets under management in 2008. After the financial crisis, Morgan Stanley sold its retail asset-management business, which included Van Kampen Investments, acquired in 1996. “In hindsight, I’m not sure that was a great idea,” Gorman said in a 2018 Bloomberg Markets interview.(Updates with Gorman comments starting in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 7 Cheap Tech Stocks With Big Upside

    Analysts believe these seven tech stocks are currently cheap. While the market has whipsawed up and down over the course of 2020, tech stocks have steadily climbed to new highs. It makes sense that companies that rely on internet connections and cloud technology rather than brick-and-mortar locations have done particularly well this year, and as the pandemic continues to keep people at home, these tech companies should continue to thrive.

  • Delta Air Lines (DAL) Could Be Headed to $10 per Share

    A wedge pattern on the chart for Delta Air Lines (DAL) suggests that the stock is poised for a significant move.

  • Here’s why the prospect of a Democratic clean sweep in November’s elections is rattling a sleepy U.S. bond market

    Investors are bracing for a Democratic party clean sweep of the White House and both houses of Congress in November's elections and that's bad news for the U.S. bond market.

  • These restaurants have filed for bankruptcy and many more are at risk

    Restaurant bankruptcies are starting to pile up.

  • The IRS says it still hasn’t opened more than 2 million returns this tax season

    “We are hearing from our constituents right and left,” one lawmaker said at a Wednesday hearing where IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig testified.

  • A Tale of 3 Chip Stocks; 2 to Buy and 1 to Avoid

    Corona may have locked us all indoors, shut down the economy for nearly half the year, and even put President Trump in the hospital – but it seems to have breezed right past the semiconductor industry. And for good reason. Semiconductor chips are essential to our economy. From mobile devices to laptop computers to wifi to factory floors, pretty much everything in our lives runs on semiconductor chips.A look at the numbers will bear this out. The fifteen largest chip makers saw a combined $314 billion in sales last year, and the industry as a whole is on track to see $468 billion for 2020. It’s estimated that the industry will sell upwards of 1 trillion units this year.With this in mind, we’ve delved into chip stocks with two stocks to consider here and one to avoid. Using TipRanks’ Stock Comparison tool, we lined up the three alongside each other to get the lowdown on what the near-term holds for these chip players.Marvell Technology (MRVL)We’ll start with Marvell, whose $29 billion market cap makes it a mid-sized company in the semiconductor sector. With $2.9 billion in total sales last year, the company didn’t make into the list of the top 15 chip makers – but it’s still an important player, operating in over a dozen countries around the world and partnering with major names like Samsung and Nokia.Marvell’s partnerships are boosting the company’s position in the growing market for 5G compatible chips. Both Samsung and Nokia are major handset makers, and Nokia has engaged with Marvell to solve “5G chip problems.” Marvell’s agreement with Samsung is big deal, as the Korean company is one of the world’s largest smartphone makers, and now a captive market for Marvell.All of this helps explain why MRVL shares are up a whopping 64% year-to-date. The company is simply on a tear – and the general economic downturn in 1H20 was unable to impact Marvell’s revenues. The top line came in at $693 million and $727 million for Q1 and Q2, in line with the previous two quarters. Earnings per share grew sequentially from Q1 to Q2, from 9 cents to 12 cents, and beat the forecast by a 20% margin.A solid foundation and profitable results have brought Marvell to the notice of 5-star analyst Hans Mosesmann who cover the stock for Ronseblatt.“Marvell has 5nm silicon in their labs today and the performance and density characteristics look quite favorable… Marvell’s move has customer buy in up front due to the nature of the custom ASIC business. Marvell also gets the benefit of getting to re-purpose non-propriety customer 5nm building blocks for use in other products or market segments,” Mosesmann explained.The analyst concluded, "We see Marvell’s market opportunity, secular and fundamental shifts in the world of computing, due to exponential growth in AI workload requiring more custom ASIC solutions, and the accelerated move to 5nm support the notion of a premium valuation multiple tot he 30x level from our current mid-20s view."Accordingly, Mosesmann rates MRVL a Buy along with a $60 price target. This figure implies a potential upside of 38% for the coming year. (To watch Mosesmann’s track record, click here)Overall, the 21 recent reviews of MRVL stock break down to 15 Buys and 6 Holds, giving the stock a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating. (See MRVL stock analysis on TipRanks)NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)Next up, NXP, moves us up a step in size. This company, holding dual headquarters in both the Netherlands and Texas, was ranked 14 out of the top 15 semiconductor companies in 2019, counting by total sales (NXP saw $8.86 billion in sales last year). While revenues and earnings have slipped due to the corona pandemic and supply and distribution disruptions, the company remains profitable. Continued profitability has supported the share price. NXPI has recovered more than 97% of its share price losses since this year’s mid-winter swoon, and is now showing a 6% year-to-date gain.NXP is in an interesting position. Almost half of the company’s business comes from the automotive industry, where the chip maker is a major supplier of circuits and networking processors for battery monitors and radar systems. These are technologies integral to electric cars and autonomous vehicles, which despite their fits and starts are moving ahead steadily. Fortunately for NXP, the global automotive industry expects both electric cars and autonomous cars to gain market share – and is adjusting planning accordingly. Gary Mobley, 5-star analyst with Wells Fargo, definitely agrees.“Our investment thesis is based largely on a recovery in global automotive production. Longer-term, our investment thesis is underpinned by: 1) growing semiconductor content per automobile, 2) NXPI share gains in the automotive semiconductor market, and 3) the growing need for secure, contactless mobile payments as well as authentication & proximity sensing," Mobley wrote.The analyst concluded, "[We] believe NXPI should experience outsized revenue growth, margin expansion and EPS growth in CY21. Additionally, we feel shares are attractively valued relative to normalized non-GAAP EBIT and EPS power."Mobley is impressed enough here to rate NXPI an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating, and a $145 price target that indicates a 9% upside from current levels. (To watch Mobley’s track record, click here)NXP Semiconductor is another company with a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating. The stock has 19 recent reviews, including 14 Buys and 5 Holds. (See NXPI stock analysis on TipRanks)Intel Corporation (INTC)Our last stock is a big stick in the chip world. From 1993 to 2017, Intel was the 1 company in the global semiconductor market, by total sales volume. It was overtaken by Korean rival Samsung for 2017 and 2018, but in 2019 Intel regained its crown, with $69.83 billion in total semiconductor sales. Projections for 2020, however, show Samsung overtaking Intel again, even as Intel’s sales are on track to hit $72 billion.Intel’s problem stems from its success. It originally built is leading market share by dominating the PC and laptop market for processor chips – a vital niche, that continues to hold up the company’s sales. But markets change. Smartphones and tablets have been eating away at the edges of the computer niche, as the increase in capability, and large-scale competitors like Nvidia (NVDA) and AMD (AMD) have been directly competing in the computer processor market. And Intel is finding other avenues blocked by mid-level competitors, like Marvell and NXP above, which have taken leading positions in smaller, but fast growing, segments of the chip industry.The financial results from 1H20, and the stock performance, have been reflecting the uncertain status of Intel’s market position. Revenues remain stable, between $19 and $20 billion per quarter, but EPS has been sliding since Q4 of last year. 1Q20 earnings came in at $1.45 per share, down 4.6% sequentially; 2Q20 EPS fell another 15% to $1.22 per share. And the stock is currently down 10% so far this year, in trading that has been highly volatile.Adding more fuel to fire, Northland analyst Gus Richard rates INTC an Underperform (i.e. Sell), and his $48 price target implies a 9% downside from current levels. (To watch Richard’s track record, click here)In his comments, the 5-star analyst paints a gloomy picture of Intel’s future.“INTC expects 2H to be down Y/Y. INTC continued to sell to Huawei in 1H despite prior attempts by the US commerce departments to restrict Huawei access to US technology. We expect sales to Huawei to go to zero by the end of Q3. Intel is also losing share to AMD and Apple is moving to its own CPU in notebooks. Data points do not paint a positive picture for INTC in 2H and beyond. Intel is on the wrong track,” Richard wrote.Overall, the analyst consensus on Intel is a cautious Hold. The stock has 32 recent rating, breaking down to 9 Buys, 14 Holds, and 9 Sells. (See Intel’s stock analysis at TipRanks)To find good ideas for chip stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Fox Is An Under-The-Radar Play On US Sports Gambling

    U.S. sports betting stocks Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) and DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) have been on fire so far in 2020. However, one analyst says sports betting is among the "hidden assets" that hold tremendous value for Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOX) (NASDAQ: FOXA).The Analyst: Bank of America analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich reiterated her Buy rating for Fox and raised her price target from $33 to $39.The Thesis: Ehrlich said there are several reasons to expect Fox shares to outperform in the current environment. First, she is expecting advertising trends to rebound in coming quarters. Second, Fox has a healthy balance sheet with opportunities for share repurchases. And finally, she said Fox has exposure to "high-growth hidden assets."Related Link: Caesars Confirms .7B Offer For William Hill: Here's Why It's ImportantEhrlich values Fox's core business at $26 per share, slightly below the stock's $29 share price. However, she names sports gambling among Fox's hidden assets that add additional value to Fox shares.Fox recently formed Fox Bet as part of a partnership with PokerStars parent company The Stars Group. In May 2019, Fox took a 4.99% stake in The Stars Group. Fox also has the option to acquire 50% of Stars' U.S. business within the next 10 years and the right to acquire an 18.5% stake in FanDuel Group in 2021."Fox's hidden assets collectively represent $13/s in our analysis (vs. $7/s prev.)--reflecting an accelerated consumer shift to digital (e.g. streaming and real estate) and robust consumer appetite for online gambling," Ehrlich wrote in a note.Other hidden assets include Fox's 2.6% stake in Flutter, its 67% stake in Credible Labs, its Caffeine investment and its Tub investment.Despite its exposure to sports betting, Fox shares are down 20.1% while Penn National shares are up 169% and DraftKings shares are up 407%.Benzinga's Take: The key difference between a stock like Fox and stocks like Penn and DraftKings is that gambling is only a tiny fraction of Fox's business, whereas DraftKings and Penn are more pure-plays. However, given how large experts are projecting the U.S. sports gambling market will be, those so-called hidden assets could ultimately provide a major shot in the arm for Fox's overall business.Latest Ratings for FOX DateFirmActionFromTo Jul 2020Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform Apr 2020Guggenheim SecuritiesUpgradesNeutralBuy Feb 2020JP MorganMaintainsOverweight View More Analyst Ratings for FOX View the Latest Analyst RatingsSee more from Benzinga * Options Trades For This Crazy Market: Get Benzinga Options to Follow High-Conviction Trade Ideas * Piper Sandler Bullish On Residential Solar Stocks, Predicts Biden Would Extend Federal Tax Credit * General Electric Analyst Downplays SEC Threat, Shareholder Lawsuits A 'Concern'(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Coronavirus update: U.S. death toll tops 211,000 as doctors caution that Trump is entering a key phase in his diagnosis

    The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus illness COVID-19 edged above 211,000 on Wednesday, as doctors and medical experts said President Donald Trump is entering a key phase in the illness which can take a turn for the worse seven to 10 days into the onset of symptoms.