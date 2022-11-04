U.S. markets close in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,724.58
    +4.69 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,066.65
    +65.40 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,313.63
    -29.31 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,774.73
    -5.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.18
    +4.01 (+4.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,676.70
    +45.80 (+2.81%)
     

  • Silver

    20.79
    +1.36 (+7.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9925
    +0.0173 (+1.78%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1750
    +0.0510 (+1.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1305
    +0.0144 (+1.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.0720
    -1.0920 (-0.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,752.29
    +461.09 (+2.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    496.22
    +14.17 (+2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

UK long-run inflation expectations drop to 4.2% - Citi/YouGov

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: A shopping trolley is pushed around a supermarket in London

LONDON (Reuters) - The British public's expectations for inflation over the next five to 10 years dropped to 4.2% in October from 4.3% in September, a monthly survey by Citi and YouGov showed on Friday.

Expectations for inflation over the next 12 months held steady at 6.2% on the longest-running Citi/YouGov measure, while a new measure of year-ahead expectations, that allows for higher inflation, came in at 8.7%, down from a high of 10.3% in August.

"We expect these data (and) further fiscal tightening to provide a dovish impetus to December's Monetary Policy Committee meeting - allowing a deceleration in hikes from 75 bps to 50 bps," Citi economist Ben Nabarro said.

(Reporting by David Milliken, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

Recommended Stories

  • Eurozone downturn deepens, recession likely

    STORY: Euro zone business activity contracted last month at the fastest pace since late 2020.That's according to a closely-watched survey released Friday (November 4).S&P Global's final composite Purchasing Managers' Index - or PMI - suggested the bloc was heading for a winter recession.Consumers are dealing with a double hit of high inflation and an energy crisis.Inflation in the 19 countries using the euro surged more than expected last month, hitting 10.7% - over five times more than the European Central Bank's target.Now the ECB will likely move ahead with more rate hikes - adding to the challenges faced by consumers.The PMI is seen as a good guide to economic health.It fell to a 23-month low of 47.3 in October, from September's 48.1.Anything below 50 indicates contraction.The new business index fell to 45 - its lowest reading since November 2020, at the height of the health crisis.The Euro zone's dominant services industry also dropped to a 20-month low.High operating expenses due to energy, wages and transport costs pushed services firms to sharply raise charges.

  • Murder suspects from Virgin Islands arrested in Polk, await extradition

    Jonathan Rivera and N'zinger Williams will be charged with first-degree murder, according to the Virgin Islands Police Department St. Croix District.

  • Credit Suisse Buyback Sees Investors Hold On to Half of Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- A $3 billion debt buyback offer by Credit Suisse Group AG has so far been taken up by holders of about half that amount as many opt to keep their discounted bonds issued by the embattled Swiss lender.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Sued for Mass Layoffs by Musk Without Enough NoticeMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamTwitt

  • Why Vapotherm Shares Are Plunging Today?

    Vapotherm Inc (NASDAQ: VAPO) shares plunged almost 40% after the company reported disappointing Q3 FY22 earnings. Total revenue was $13.5 million, down 65% Y/Y and missing the consensus estimate of $16.54 million. Vapotherm reported a wider EPS loss of $(0.98) compared to $(0.52) a year ago and missing the Wall Street estimate of $(0.78). The company is evaluating various capital-raising options while it continues to execute its path-to-profitability initiative, which includes converting $20 mil

  • US Chip-Gear Makers Told to Wait for Relief From China Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo had a sobering message for US makers of chipmaking equipment this week: you’ll need to wait as long as nine months before Washington can reach an accord with US allies over strict new rules aimed at restricting China’s access to certain technologies.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Sued for Mass Layoffs by Musk Without Enough NoticeMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee Calend

  • ‘Disregard for the livelihoods of millions’: Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders slammed the Fed's hawkish stance — Powell responded with another 0.75% hike. Here are 3 ideas for shockproofing

    More hikes are likely coming. Can your portfolio handle it?

  • The Fed just hiked interest rates by 0.75% for the 4th straight time — escalating fears of a global recession. But here's why soon-to-be retirees shouldn't panic

    Don't wallow in fear — take advantage of it.

  • Why Tech Stocks Datadog, MongoDB, and HubSpot Are Falling Today

    The share prices of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) were tumbling this morning, likely as investors processed the news of better-than-expected jobs data and anticipated another aggressive interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. A strong job market could be worrying tech investors because it could encourage the Fed to continue making large interest rate hikes.

  • Here's the Inevitable Outcome From the Fed's Monetary Tightening

    On Wednesday the Federal Reserve hiked the Fed Funds rate by another 75bps. My long-held view was that there were three possible scenarios as the Federal Reserve began monetary tightening. The first was the central bank would be able to achieve a 'soft landing'.

  • World ‘plunging towards societal collapse’ as era of cheap money ends

    The global economy is on the path to hyperinflation and risks societal collapse if soaring prices are not brought under control, one of the world’s biggest hedge funds has warned.

  • ‘The next big thing is small’: Get ready for some bullish history to repeat with these stocks, says BofA analysts

    Stagflation is coming, but with that comes a silver lining for some equities if history is any guide. “Inflation and stagnation was ‘unanticipated in 2022…hence $35 trillion collapse in asset valuations; but relative returns in 2022 have very much mirrored asset returns in 1973/74, and the 70s remain our asset allocation analog for 2020s,” said a team led by Michael Hartnett in the bank’s Flow Show note on Friday. Zeroing in on smaller companies, Hartnett and the team said that stagflation persisted through the late 1970s, but the inflation shock had ended by 1973/74, when the asset class “entered one of the great bull markets of all-time.”

  • Canada job gains blow past expectations, wage growth remains strong

    The data showed the economy recouped all the positions lost since May.

  • U.S. job creation slowed to 261,000 — but it’s still too strong for the Fed

    The economy gained surprisingly strong 261,000 new jobs in October, underscoring the persistent strength of a labor market that the Federal Reserve worries will exacerbate high inflation.

  • Pound recovers after sliding on Bank of England's UK recession warning

    The Bank of England believes that the UK economy could fall into eight consecutive quarters of negative growth if current market expectations prove correct.

  • Jobs report: U.S. payrolls grew by 261,000 in October, unemployment rate rises to 3.7%

    The Labor Department released its October monthly jobs report at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday. Here are the highlights, compared to Wall Street estimates.

  • Wall St climbs as jobs data supports smaller rate hike prospects

    Wall Street's main indexes climbed on Friday after an uptick in the U.S. unemployment rate in October overshadowed data showing strong jobs growth and supported hopes that the Federal Reserve could deliver smaller rate hikes in the future. The U.S. Labor Department's closely watched non-farm payrolls report showed a rise in the unemployment rate to 3.7% last month from 3.5% in September, suggesting some loosening in labor market conditions that could give the Fed cover to shift towards smaller rate increases next month. It also showed average hourly earnings rose 0.4% in October against a forecast of 0.3%, while nonfarm payrolls increased by 261,000 jobs against expectations of 200,000 after rising 263,000 in September.

  • Top Republican senator says Fed should not buy bonds to remedy market stress

    A top Republican senator wrote to the Federal Reserve on Thursday and cautioned the institution not to take a page from the Bank of England playbook if the U.S. Treasury market starts to wobble. In a letter addressed to central bank leader Jerome Powell, Senator Pat Toomey, the senior Republican on the Senate Banking Committee said he believes the Fed should refrain from buying government bonds if Treasury market liquidity becomes an issue.

  • Jobs Report Shows 261,000 New Hires In October, Mixed Wages Data: Stocks Surge

    Modestly firmer monthly wage gains, along with nearly 580,000 new hires over the past two months, suggests the domestic labor market remains solid heading into the holiday season.

  • Stocks Wobble After Jobs Report

    U.S. stock indexes pared gains after a jobs report signaled continued resilience in the labor market, and on speculation that China may loosen Covid-19 rules.

  • FTSE and Wall Street surge ahead despite warning of longest UK recession in a century

    Traders digested the Bank of England’s interest rate rise to 3%, and a warning that Britain faces its longest recession since the 1920s.