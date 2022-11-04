UK long-run inflation expectations drop to 4.2% - Citi/YouGov

LONDON (Reuters) - The British public's expectations for inflation over the next five to 10 years dropped to 4.2% in October from 4.3% in September, a monthly survey by Citi and YouGov showed on Friday.

Expectations for inflation over the next 12 months held steady at 6.2% on the longest-running Citi/YouGov measure, while a new measure of year-ahead expectations, that allows for higher inflation, came in at 8.7%, down from a high of 10.3% in August.

"We expect these data (and) further fiscal tightening to provide a dovish impetus to December's Monetary Policy Committee meeting - allowing a deceleration in hikes from 75 bps to 50 bps," Citi economist Ben Nabarro said.

(Reporting by David Milliken, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)