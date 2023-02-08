U.S. markets open in 6 hours 14 minutes

UK Managed Services Provider Codestone names Peter Campbell as Director of Managed Services

·3 min read

LONDON, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Codestone, a leading UK managed services provider spanning cloud ERP, EPM, IT and BI & Analytics, appoints Peter Campbell to lead its fully integrated, 24x7x365 UK-based managed services division, supporting the full SAP cloud, Microsoft cloud and CCH Tagetik enterprise solution suite. Peter's impressive track record and experience in providing the crucial framework to deliver exceptional customer service will ensure Codestone's customers are in secure hands as the company continues to transform and grow.

As Director of Managed Services, Peter Campbell brings to the Codestone Group decades of experience in developing high performance teams to deliver best-in-class cloud IT support and security services, and a deep knowledge and understanding of the industry, which will play a key part in supporting the Group to deliver its strategic ambitions to help customers achieve next level cloud transformation. (PRNewsfoto/Codestone Group)
As Director of Managed Services, Peter Campbell brings to the Codestone Group decades of experience in developing high performance teams to deliver best-in-class cloud IT support and security services, and a deep knowledge and understanding of the industry, which will play a key part in supporting the Group to deliver its strategic ambitions to help customers achieve next level cloud transformation. (PRNewsfoto/Codestone Group)

From British Airways and AT&T to NSC Global to Cancom, Peter brings with him a track record and a wealth of knowledge transforming Operations, Transformational Services and Managed Services organisations. These activities have included re-structuring and strengthening customer focused teams as well as designing and refreshing key elements of infrastructure and data centres across the UK and Europe.

Peter will lead the 50-person strong, UK-based managed services team of the Group, which is renowned across the country, for delivering a world class IT support service, including Applications support and management, Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery, Security Operations Centre, as well as Compliance and Security.

With a sharp vision on what he wants to achieve at Codestone to make a difference, Peter highlights, "Investing in customers, their satisfaction and their loyalty is my number one priority. Codestone already has a track record of exceptional service, and my focus is to continue and improve on our delivery model, ensuring the right framework, processes and teams are in place. We will maintain a continual dialogue with our customers about the performance of our services, drive continuous service improvements and how we will support their transformation journeys going forward."

Peter's inclusive approach to running Managed Services will be a huge asset to Codestone, as Jim Bucknell, Codestone's Co-Founder and CEO confirms, "We are excited to have Peter bringing his enthusiasm and exceptional managed services acumen and experience to ensure every Codestone customer receives the ultimate support and expertise they deserve."

For over 25 years, the Codestone Group has consistently pioneered modern ERP and cloud IT technologies. Today, it is equity backed by FPE Capital and offers award-winning Cloud business technology consulting and delivery of ERP, EPM, Financial Management and Advanced Analytics alongside CCH® Tagetik CPM and Microsoft Cloud IT solutions to growing SME, mid-market and large enterprises across the UK. With a combined 700+ customers and 2500+ projects, it is an SAP Partner of the Year for SAP Business ByDesign and SAP Business One in the UK and EMEA North, CCH Tagetik Platinum Partner, and Microsoft Gold Partner. Delivering next-level cloud transformation projects with a beyond go live approach, its primary focus is on customer experience with a 24x7x365 client-first mindset and managed services offering. For more information, please visit https://www.codestone.net/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1997869/Codestone_Group.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uk-managed-services-provider-codestone-names-peter-campbell-as-director-of-managed-services-301741130.html

