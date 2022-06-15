U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,789.99
    +54.51 (+1.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,668.53
    +303.70 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,099.15
    +270.81 (+2.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,731.14
    +23.31 (+1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.33
    +1.02 (+0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.60
    +16.00 (+0.88%)
     

  • Silver

    21.69
    +0.27 (+1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0459
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    -0.0880 (-2.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2170
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1600
    +0.3410 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,507.80
    +406.68 (+1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    464.43
    +16.19 (+3.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.41
    +85.95 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

UK market abuse suit seeks up to $935M from Apple for 'secretly throttling' iPhones

Natasha Lomas
·5 min read

A class action style lawsuit is being launched against Apple in the UK seeking damages worth a total of £768 million (circa $935M).

The representative action is being filed by consumer rights campaigner, Justin Gutmann, citing competition law -- with the suit accusing the mobile maker of abusing its market dominance to engage in exploitative and unfair commercial practices when, per the claim, it misled iPhone users by applying a power management software update, first released in January 2017 in iOS 10.2.1, that throttled the performance of affected devices.

The suit is being filed in the Competition Appeal Tribunal in London on behalf of up to 25 million UK iPhone users who used any of 10 different models of iPhone, from the iPhone 6 through to the iPhone X (and including the iPhone SE).

The litigation, which is being bankrolled by a litigation funder called Balance Legal Capital , is opt out, not opt in -- meaning affected UK consumers do not need to actively sign up to be part of the representative suit (although they would need to provide their details at a later date if the suit prevails and wish to receive their portion of any damages -- albeit, damages could be as low as ~£30 per affected device).

A website has been launched with details about the suit at https://theiphoneclaim.com/.

Apple has already faced litigation over iPhone performance 'throttling' claims in a number of other European markets.

Back in 2020, it also settled a class action suit on home turf which had similarly accused it of intentionally slowing down the performance of older iPhones to encourage customers to buy newer models or fresh batteries -- shelling out up to $500M to make the litigation go away, albeit doing so without accepting wrongdoing.

In the same year, France's competition watchdog fined Apple around $27 million for throttling older devices without informing users. In that instance Apple paid the fine and agreed to display a statement on its website about the sanction for a month.

While, in 2018, Italy's consumer watchdog stung Apple (and Samsung) with smaller financial penalties for forcing updates it found could slow or break devices.

The latest UK action over the throttling issue follows what Gutmann describes as expert analysis carried out by technical experts instructed by his lawyers, Charles Lyndon Ltd, which he said demonstrates that Apple's tool was introduced with the aim of reducing the demands on the battery, which had the effect of slowing the processor’s speed at peak performance by up to 58% in the case of the iPhone 6s and 7.

The complainant further claims Apple mislead consumers because information about the tool was not included in the iOS 10.2.1 update's download description -- meaning users were not made aware ahead of time of the detrimental effect it would have on their device.

Instead, users who failed to update to the latest iOS version were told they risked exposure to bugs and security flaws by missing out on key security updates. And the suit also claims some users will have been prompted up to 70 times to install the update in notifications, while those who did accept the update were unable to uninstall it, meaning they were stuck with any negative impact on their device performance.

Apple did later add mention of the tool to the release notes on its website but, again, the complaint will argue it misled customers by failing to make it clear the tool would slow device performance -- only stating the update “improves power management during peak workloads to avoid unexpected shutdowns on iPhone.”

It also went on to apologize over its handling of the episode -- and ran a battery replacement scheme through 2018 for all affected iPhone models -- but Gutmann also accuses the company of failing to sufficiently publicize that program.

Commenting in a statement, he said: “Instead of doing the honourable and legal thing by their customers and offering a free replacement, repair service or compensation, Apple instead misled people by concealing a tool in software updates that slowed their devices by up to 58%."

“I’m launching this case so that millions of iPhone users across the UK will receive redress for the harm suffered by Apple’s actions. If this case is successful, I hope dominant companies will re-evaluate their business models and refrain from this kind of conduct,” he added.

Asked why the suit is being filed now, a spokesperson for the claimant said that along with his solicitors he's been working on the claim for "some time". "It takes time to build a claim like this, including investigating the technical aspects of it, and we are now in the position that we are ready to file," they added.

"You are correct that a number of similar class actions have been filed. Although none of the European actions have yet been successful, Apple has been fined by the French and Italian regulators in relation to this conduct and has settled a number of class actions in the US. Mr Gutmann understands that consumer law class actions have been certified in Canada and Spain; and that class actions have been filed (but not yet certified) in Belgium, Italy and Portugal."

Earlier this year a separate class action style litigation was launched in the UK against Facebook's parent, Meta -- which is also seeking to use competition law as a route to extract damages from a tech giant.

Privacy law-focused representative actions suffered a set back in the UK last year when the Supreme Court sided with Google -- ending a long running litigation over a workaround it had applied to Apple's Safari between 2011 and 2012 which overrode iPhone users' privacy settings.

In the Safari workaround case the class action style litigation failed as the court deemed it necessary to demonstrate damage/loss on an individual basis, rather than agreeing uniform compensation could be applied -- so it will be interesting to see whether litigation lawyers have more success using competition claims to extract representative damages over harmful Big Tech practices, either in court or through out of court settlements.

UK class action lodged against Meta seeks $3.1B for breach of competition law

Google wins appeal against UK class action-style suit seeking damages for Safari tracking

Recommended Stories

  • Wealth Shock Delays Gold Bull Market as Goldman Revises Targets

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold has been hit by a large “wealth shock” on the back of a weaker yuan following the economic impact of the lockdowns in China, the world’s largest consumer, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which revised its price targets. Still, the worst may be over, it added.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBi

  • What Rolling Back China Tariffs Could Mean for the Footwear Industry

    According to FDRA, 99% of all footwear sold in the U.S. is imported. Import tariffs often force retailers to raise prices on goods to account for the extra cost.

  • Washington tech companies are mostly hiring out-of-state grads, study shows

    Despite the talent in the Puget Sound region, tech companies usually hire employees with out-of-state schools on their resumes, a new study shows.

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook expects continued growth for 'cutting-edge' Chinese software developers amid rising geopolitical tensions

    Apple chief executive Tim Cook has heaped encouragement and praise on Chinese software developers' contribution to the US technology giant's global ecosystem, according to mainland media reports on Tuesday, amid rising geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions on the mainland. "Chinese developers have always been at the cutting edge, and I think that will continue to grow," Cook told Chinese tech media Shaoshupai on the sidelines of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) last we

  • Goldman Buyback Desk Was Flooded With Orders During Stock Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- While hedge funds were busy bailing from stocks at a record pace as the S&P 500 plunged into a bear market, Corporate America was furiously buying.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets Wr

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Qualcomm Wins $1 Billion Appeal Against EU Fine for Apple Chip Contracts

    The EU General Court said a number of procedural irregularities affected Qualcomm's rights of defence.

  • Qualcomm Wins EU Antitrust Lawsuit Which Has An Apple Connection

    Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) clinched victory against a €997 million ($1.05 billion) penalty slapped by EU antitrust regulators, Reuters reports. The EU imposed the fine four years back for paying Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) to use only its chips and block out rivals like Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC). Also Read: Qualcomm Agrees To Work With Europe's Foundry Partners: Reuters The European Commission alleged Qualcomm of engaging in anti-competitive practice between 2011 and 2016 by paying billions of dol

  • Caterpillar to move global headquarters from Illinois to Texas

    (Reuters) -Caterpillar Inc said on Tuesday it would move its global headquarters to a Dallas suburb from the construction equipment maker's century-long home in Illinois. Caterpillar did not say why it was moving the headquarters to Irving, Texas, from Deerfield, Illinois, a Chicago suburb. The company is the latest big manufacturer to exit Illinois.

  • Samsung's Lee discusses smooth supply of "essential" chip equipment with ASML's Wennink

    Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee met with ASML Holding NV CEO Peter Wennink on Tuesday to discuss cooperating over the adoption of high-end chip equipment, Samsung said on Wednesday. A company statement said Lee and executives from the Dutch multinational held wide-ranging discussions on the smooth supply of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment, "essential for implementing minute processes for next-generation semiconductor production." ASML's EUV machines are key to advanced chipmaking and cost up to $160 million each, and the limited number produced has created a bottleneck for chipmakers like Samsung, TSMC and Intel which have plans to spend more than $100 billion in coming years to build semiconductor plants.

  • Refiners Led by Exxon Face Biden’s Wrath as Profits Explode

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp., Marathon Petroleum Corp. and the other top US oil refiners are on course to reap a combined $10 billion in profits this quarter even as US President Joe Biden lambasts the industry for closing plants.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled

  • Ford Makes a Misstep in Its Race Against Tesla

    Ford doesn't want to see setbacks in its race against Tesla . Ford, aware of this sharp competitive approach, has so far managed to execute its plans well. It aims to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year by the end of 2026 while strengthening the company's gasoline-car lines.

  • How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay?

    As you build a retirement nest egg, there are many investment options to choose from. An annuity is one option that provides a guaranteed retirement income that can serve as a cornerstone for any financial plan. However, understanding exactly how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russia Steps Up Energy Wars With Gas Cuts to Europe’s Top Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia stepped up the use of energy as a weapon by further cutting natural gas shipments via its biggest pipeline to Europe, prompting Germany to accuse the Kremlin of trying to drive up prices.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemi

  • 3M's Tobias Ross Teams Up With Auto Industry To Find New Solutions Using 3M Glass Bubbles

    Many companies aspire to create the next “big thing.” Tobias Ross, 3M Advanced Materials Division (AdMD) business development manager, actually helps them do it. He leads a team focused on finding ...

  • Biden blasts oil refiners for record profits on pain at the pump

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden, under pressure over sky-high gasoline prices, on Wednesday demanded oil refining companies explain why they are not putting more fuel on the market as they reap windfall profits. Biden wrote to executives from Marathon Petroleum Corp, Valero Energy Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp, and complained they had cut back on oil refining to pad profits, according to a copy of the letter https://docsend.com/view/qpg3e8a2s3fbxi3a seen by Reuters. The letter was also sent to Phillips 66, Chevron Corp, BP and Shell, a White House official, who declined to be identified, told Reuters.

  • California Fuel Prices Set to Soar as Refiners Undergo Work

    (Bloomberg) -- Gasoline and diesel prices in the Golden State may soar to fresh records in coming weeks as one of the largest refineries on the West Coast starts maintenance.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear

  • Biden Tells US Oil Refiners Record Profits ‘Not Acceptable’

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden told US oil refiners that unprecedented profit margins are unacceptable and called for “immediate action” to improve capacity as the soaring price of gasoline feeds record inflation and fears of a recession.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite T

  • Oil is Down but Gas is Up; Here's One Consolation

    Gasoline prices continue to set records even as oil prices are beginning to slip back from their recent highs, leaving many drivers frustrated and perplexed. The American Automobile Association reported the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline on June 15 was $5.014. Oil prices, meanwhile, have moved lower after topping $122 a barrel last week.

  • Ericsson's Business Ethics and Anti-Corruption

    Since December 2019, Ericsson has been under a Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA) with the US Department of Justice (DOJ) to resolve criminal US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) charges and a...