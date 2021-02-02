U.S. markets open in 2 hours 27 minutes

UK Medicinal Cannabis Company Grow Pharma to Produce Cannabis-Based Medicinal Products for Patients Facing Possible Disruption In Supply

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2021 / Innovative UK medicinal cannabis distributor Grow Pharma today announced that they have trialled the first UK extraction of a CBMP in a licensed facility, other than GW Pharmaceuticals, in their efforts to replicate and distribute cannabis-based medicinal products (CBMPs) to patients whose supply may be disrupted due to technicalities relating to Brexit.

"Although it has been announced that a temporary solution has been found and companies are working on a longer term solution which may take months, a post Brexit, sustainable and UK based solution for this problem is needed and we are ready to step up to help," says Pierre van Weperen, CEO of Grow Pharma. He also mentioned that when prescriptions come in, initial samples will be made available free of charge and the actual cost moving forward will be significantly less than parents are used to paying.

Grow Pharma are already legally importing GMP produced Bedrocan flowers into the UK for distribution to medicinal cannabis patients. Bedrocan strains are used to produce the cannabis oil that around 40 families were collecting from a Dutch pharmacy.

Grow Pharma's partner, IPS Pharma, will produce the cannabis oils in their state-of-the-art EU GMP certified production facility which is based in Surrey. IPS will also be able to capitalise upon extraction and processing expertise developed over three years of research and development by Grow's R&D arm Grow Biotech. This means, for the first time, these patients will be able to get their medicines from a GMP certified producer.

"We are ready to help these children and their parents and offer them an alternative option. This is an opportunity to establish a UK-based solution that can produce CBMPs to the highest possible standards," says Pierre van Weperen.

Grow Pharma and IPS Pharma have all the necessary licenses to import the raw materials and produce these medicines. They are able to produce this at a lower price point than UK patients were paying for the equivalent medicine from The Netherlands.

"We will be using the exact same starting material these patients are used to. From a scientific standpoint there is no reason why the end result would differ significantly beyond any fluctuations that may have arisen already within the current production process," explains Ashok Patel, pharmacist at IPS Pharma.

This will ensure that the children who have been taking oils based on Bedrocan strains will be able to continue treatment without having to switch to an alternative solution.

About Grow Pharma
Grow Pharma is a leading UK medical cannabis distributor, part of the Grow Group. Grow Group PLC exists to unlock the medical potential of cannabis for those who need it though three business units: Grow Pharma, Grow Trading and Grow Biotech. Grow Pharma works with the producers of the best cannabis-based medicines and helps them introduce their products in new markets like the U.K. and Ireland, creating long-term value for them and offering solutions for patients. The Grow Pharma team also focuses on supporting clinics and individual healthcare professionals and through our partnership with IPS Specials Pharma we work with the best importer, distributor and pharmacy in the country to deliver the medication to patients. Ultimately, all Grow Group activities are aimed at improving patient access to cannabis medicines.
https://growgroupplc.com

About IPS Pharma
IPS Pharma is an independent international pharmaceutical services company operating in unlicensed medicines (Unlicensed Imports and Specials), Clinical Trials and Special Obtains. They are audited and licensed by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and are a member of the Association of Pharmaceuticals Unlicensed medicines Manufacturers (APSM).
https://ips-pharma.com

Press Contact:

Grow Pharma
+447885575807
pierre.vanweperen@growbiotech.com
https://growgroupplc.com/pharma/

Latest Stories

  • Reddit Traders Declare ‘BioWar’ as Shorted Biotechs Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. blew past a five-year high as Reddit investors rallied around a call to start a “#BioWar” on the bears behind a heavily-shorted biotech that develops rare disease drugs.The stock, which recently ended development of an experimental therapy for Covid-19, rallied to close 39% higher on Monday after a poster on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum called it “the most undervalued stock in the market” while another said a brewing #BioWar was “about sticking it to the shorts in a massive way.”​Biotechs with little to no revenue have long been the focus of short bets on Wall Street and could emerge as a new focal point for small-time investors railing against elite hedge funds. But the battleground is an already crowded arena with hedge funds positioned on both sides.Indeed, BioCryst is a short target with about 17% of float, or $259 million, sold short, according to financial analytics firm S3 Partners. But it’s also a hedge fund pick held by the likes of Citadel, the well-known biotech outfit Baker Bros. Advisors LP, and activist investor Alex Denner’s Sarissa Capital Management.Before Monday’s rally, shares of BioCryst had already shrugged off the scuttling of a Covid-19 trial supported by the National Institutes of Health. The company is expected to generate less than $31 million in revenue for all of 2020.Novavax Inc., another heavily-shorted biotech, has also garnered interest across chat forums, which could benefit funds like RA Capital Management and Perceptive Advisors, which hold stakes in the company. The stock has more than doubled in the past few trading days, albeit on late-stage positive results for its Covid-19 vaccine candidate. The short position on Novavax stands at $1.5 billion, according to S3.Throughout the pandemic, biotechs racing to find the next Covid-19 treatment or vaccine have captured the imagination of retail investors. Dynavax Technologies Corp. added another $436 million in market value on Monday on news it had both initiated a mid-stage Covid vaccine study with one partner and that the U.K. had exercised an option to order more inoculations from another Dynavax partner using the company’s adjuvant.Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. also soared Monday after Twitter users jumped on a filing over BlackRock Inc.’s stake in the company. One tweet said BlackRock had doubled its position, although Bloomberg data show the stake is virtually unchanged.Meanwhile, the motivations behind Monday’s 131% rally in Healthier Choices Management Corp. powered by Reddit was unclear as Twitter users said it was an opportunity to send hedge funds “on the run.” Short interest in the sub-penny stock, which makes vaping products and operates health food stores in Florida, appears non-existent however. The micro-cap’s largest holders were its management team.(Updates to add Covid-19 stock plays as well as Healthier Choices trading details)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nine Investors Instantly Make $16 Billion On GameStop Stock 'Squeeze'

    Here's a game many would like to play how to make a billion bucks in a month? And nine investors just pulled it off with GameStop stock.

  • The retail rally is bigger than GameStop: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks With 8% Dividend Yield

    Let’s talk portfolio defense. After last week’s social flash mob market manipulation, that’s a topic that should not be ignored. Now, this is not to say that the markets are collapsing. After 2% losses to close out last week’s Friday session, this week’s trading kicked off with a positive tone, as the S&P 500 rose 1.5% and the Nasdaq climbed 2.5%. The underlying bullish factors – a more stable political scene, steadily progressing COVID vaccination programs – are still in play, even if they are not quite as strong as investors had hoped. While increased volatility could stay with us for a while, it’s time to consider defensive stocks. And that will bring us to dividends. By providing a steady income stream, no matter what the market conditions, a reliable dividend stock provides a pad for your investment portfolio when the share stop appreciating. With this in mind, we’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up three dividend stocks yielding 8%. That’s not all they offer, however. Each of these stocks has scored enough praise from the Street to earn a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. New Residential Investment (NRZ) We’ll start by looking into the REIT sector, real estate investment trusts. These companies have long been known for dividends that are both high-yield and reliable – as a result of company compliance with tax rules, that require REITs to return a certain percentage of profits directly to shareholders. NRZ, a mid-size company with a market cap of $3.9 billion, holds a diverse portfolio of residential mortgages, original loans, and mortgage loan servicing rights. The company is based in New York City. NRZ holds a $20 billion investment portfolio, which has yielded $3.4 billion in dividends since the company’s inception. The portfolio has proven resilient in the face of the corona crisis, and after a difficult first quarter last year, NRZ saw rising gains in Q2 and Q3. The third quarter, the last reported, showed GAAP income of $77 million, or 19 cents per share. While down year-over-year, this EPS was a strong turnaround from the 21-cent loss reported in the prior quarter. The rising income has put NRZ in a position to increase the dividend. The Q3 payment was 15 cents per common share; the Q4 dividend was bumped up to 20 cents per common share. At this rate, the dividend annualizes to 80 cents and yields an impressive 8.5%. In another move to return profits to investors, the company announced in November that it had approved $100 million in stock repurchases. BTIG analyst Eric Hagen is impressed with New Residential – especially by the company’s sound balance sheet and liquidity. “[We] like the opportunity to potentially build some capital through retained earnings while maintaining a competitive payout. We think the dividend increase highlights the strengthening liquidity position the company sees itself having right now… we expect NRZ has been able to release capital as it's sourced roughly $1 billion of securitized debt for its MSR portfolio through two separate deals since September,” Hagen opined. In line with his comments, Hagen rates NRZ a Buy, and his $11 price target implies an upside of 17% for the year ahead. (To watch Hagen’s track record, click here) It’s not often that the analysts all agree on a stock, so when it does happen, take note. NRZ’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on a unanimous 7 Buys. The stock’s $11.25 average price target suggests ~20% upside from the current share price of $9.44. (See NRZ stock analysis on TipRanks) Saratoga Investment Corporation (SAR) With the next stock, we move to the investment management sector. Saratoga specializes in mid-market debt, appreciation, and equity investments, and holds over $546 million in assets under management. Saratoga’s portfolio is wide ranging, and includes industrials, software, waste disposal, and home security, among others. Saratoga saw a slow – but steady – rebound from the corona crisis. The company’s revenues fell in 1Q20, and have been slowly increasing since. The fiscal Q3 report, released early in January, showed $14.3 million at the top line. In pre-tax adjusted terms, Saratoga’s net investment income of 50 cents per share beat the 47-cent forecast by 6%. They say that slow and steady wins the race, and Saratoga has shown investors a generally steady hand over the past year. The stock has rebounded 163% from its post-corona crash low last March. And the dividend, which the company cut back in CYQ2, has been raised twice since then. The current dividend, at 42 cents per common share, was declared last month for payment on February 10. The annualized payment of $1.68 gives a yield of 8.1%. Analyst Mickey Schleien, of Ladenburg Thalmann, takes a bullish view of Saratoga, writing, “We believe SAR's portfolio is relatively defensive with a focus on software, IT services, education services, and the CLO... SAR's CLO continues to be current and performing, and the company is seeking to refinance/upsize it which we believe could provide upside to our forecast." The analyst continued, "Our model anticipates SAR employing cash and SBA debentures to fund net portfolio growth. We believe the Board will continue to increase the dividend considering the portfolio's performance, the existence of undistributed taxable income, and the economic benefit of the Covid-19 vaccination program.” To this end, Schleien rates SAR a Buy along with a $25 price target. This figure implies a 20% upside from current levels. (To watch Schleien’s track record, click here) Wall Street’s analysts agree with Schleien on this stock – the 3 other reviews on record are Buys, and the analyst consensus rating is a Strong Buy. Saratoga’s shares are trading for $20.87, and carry an average price target of $25.50, suggesting an upside of 22% for the next 12 months. (See SAR stock analysis on TipRanks) Hercules Capital (HTGC) Last but not least is Hercules Capital, a venture capital company. Hercules offers financing support to small, early-stage client companies with scientific bent; Hercules’ clients are in life sciences, technology, and financial SaaS. Since getting started in 2003, Hercules has invested over $11 billion in more than 500 companies. The quality of Hercules’ portfolio is clear from the company’s recent performance. The stock has bounced back fully from the corona crisis of last winter, rebounding 140% from its low point reached last April. Earnings have also recovered; for the first nine months of 2020, HTGC posted net investment income of $115 million, or 11% higher than the same period of 2019. For dividend investors, the key point here is that the net investment income covered the distribution – in fact, it totaled 106% of the base distribution payout. The company was confident enough to boost the distribution with a 2-cent supplemental payment. The combined payout gives a $1.28 annualized payment per common share, and a yield of 8.7%. In another sign of confidence, Hercules completed a $100 million investment grade bond offering in November, raising capital for debt pay-downs, new investments, and corporate purposes. The bonds were offered in two tranches, each of $50 million, and the notes are due in March of 2026. Covering the stock for Piper Sandler, analyst Crispin Love sees plenty to love in HTGC. “We continue to believe that HTGC's focus on fast growing technology and life sciences companies sets the company up well in the current environment. In addition, Hercules is not dependent on a COVID recovery as it does not have investments in "at-risk" sectors. Hercules also has a strong liquidity position, which should allow the company to act quickly when it finds attractive investment opportunities,” Love commented. All of the above convinced Love to rate HTGC an Outperform (i.e. Buy). In addition to the call, he set a $16 price target, suggesting 9% upside potential. (To watch Love’s track record, click here) Recent share appreciation has pushed Hercules’ stock right up to the average price target of $15.21, leaving just ~4% upside from the trading price of $14.67. Wall Street doesn’t seem to mind, however, as the analyst consensus rating is a unanimous Strong Buy, based on 6 recent Buy-side reviews. (See HTGC stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Congressman on Reddit's WallStreetBets triggering big market swings: 'Power to the people'

    Congressman Patrick McHenry's reaction to Reddit's WallStreetBets was simple: "Power to the people."

  • BABA earnings preview: Here's what to expect

    Alibaba (BABA) will be reporting earnings on Tuesday before the opening bell. The e-commerce giant is expected to show a boost from its recent 11/11 shopping event. However investors will be watching for any commentary on recent regulatory concerns in China.

  • DraftKings Stock Surges After Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys DKNG Shares, Is It A Buy Right Now?

    DraftKings is one of the top IPO stocks to watch, as gambling legalization gains steam. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying DKNG stock now.

  • Li Auto January deliveries rise more than 350%, but stock falls

    Shares of Li Auto Inc. fell 3.2% in premarket trading Tuesday, in the wake of the China-based electric vehicle maker's announcement overnight that January deliveries grew more than four-fold from a year ago. Li's report comes a day after fellow China-based EV makers reported January deliveries, in which Nio Inc.'s jumped 352% and Xpeng Inc.'s hiked up 470%. Li's deliveries rose 356% to 5,379 Li ONE SUVs. Separately, the company said it established a new research and development center in Shanghai, aimed a developing EV technologies, such as high-voltage platforms, ultra-fast charging technologies and autonomous driving technologies. Li's stock has rallied 40.0% over the past three months through Monday, while Nio shares have climbed 71.0%, XPeng's stock has soared 138% and the S&P 500 has gained 14.0%.

  • UPS Posts $3B Loss but Adjusted Earnings Top Estimates

    UPS posts adjusted fourth-quarter earnings well above Wall Street forecasts as the pandemic continues to drive consumers and businesses to rely on Big Brown.

  • GameStop shares close down 30% — a big move for anyone who just got in

    GameStop shares were down double digit percentages by mid-session on Monday, following a massive short squeeze last month fueled by retail investors on Reddit’s WalStreetBets forum.

  • If You Like Tesla, Check Out These 3 Companies

    If you invested in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) one year ago, you would be up by roughly 600%. The growth in electric vehicles isn’t limited to this one stock: with the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NYSE: DRIV) being up roughly 75%. Here are three more companies to look into if you’re enjoying your position in Tesla: Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) is often touted as the “Tesla of China.” The company operates in China’s premium electric vehicle market. It designs and jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is the world's largest lithium producer. The outlook for lithium demand is predicated upon increased demand for electric vehicle batteries. Lithium is used in electric vehicle batteries and many other electric-based solutions. As the demand for clean energy solutions increases, Albemarle’s lithium demand could increase as well. General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) makes electric vehicles, but isn’t considered an electric vehicle company just yet. Although the automotive giant’s electric vehicle lineup may not be seen as being on par with Tesla's right now, the company has many resources and talent at its disposal to gain a strong footing in the EV industry. In fact, the company has committed to offering only electric vehicles by 2035. As more and more companies continue to shift to electric vehicles, it might be harder for Tesla to maintain its current status once EV options are more plentiful. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Walgreens16 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Analyst Raises General Electric Target Following FCF Deep Dive

    General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) shares traded slightly higher on Monday after one Wall Street analyst performed a deep dive into the company’s free cash flow outlook. The GE Analyst: Bank of America analyst Andrew Obin reiterated his Buy rating for GE and raised his price target from $13 to $14. See also: Buy Bank of America Stock The GE Thesis: Last week, GE shares jumped after the company reported a better-than-expected $4.37 billion in fourth-quarter industrial free cash flow and guided for between $2.5 billion and $4.5 billion in industrial FCF in 2021. On Monday, Obin said GE’s 3% year-over-year drop in orders in the fourth quarter was also a pleasant surprise given orders dropped 28% in the previous quarter. The $3.5 billion midpoint of GE’s 2021 industrial FCF guidance was also slightly above Bank of America’s target of $3.3 billion. Obin said investors don’t seem to fully appreciate GE’s multi-year effort to reduce factoring, which was a $3.2 billion outflow in 2020. That process is now coming to an end and Obin said investors can expect working capital levels to begin to normalize. Related Link: ,000, 5 Years Later: How Much Would General Electric Stock Be Worth? Obin understands the caution toward GE given the uncertain economic outlook and the company’s rough recent track record, but he believes the company is being overly cautious with its 2021 Aviation revenue guidance. In the meantime, Obin says GE has plenty of financial flexibility in the near-term, and could actually benefit from rising interest rates. Rising rates would help reduce GE’s $25.5 billion in pension liabilities and GE Capital’s $21.3 billion in long-term care liabilities. “Higher discount rates would lower the value of these long-lived liabilities,” Obin said. Benzinga’s Take: GE appears to have stopped the bleeding by aggressively addressing its liquidity and balance sheet issues, and it has implemented a long-term turnaround plan. However, Obin is forecasting just 62 cents in 2023 earnings per share, suggesting GE is already trading at 17.2 times 2023 earnings even if the company hits Obins growth targets over the next two years. Photo credit: Momoneymoproblemz, via Wikimedia Commons Latest Ratings for GE DateFirmActionFromTo Jan 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight Dec 2020DZ BankUpgradesSellHold Dec 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight View More Analyst Ratings for GE View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga,000, 5 Years Later: How Much Would General Electric Stock Be Worth?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Inovio Surges On Reddit Call To Action As Investment Firm Boosts Stake

    Inovio Pharmaceuticals surged Monday on a Reddit call to action and after investment firm BlackRock upped its stake in the biotech company. INO stock soared to a five-month high.

  • BP’s Weak Quarter Shows Big Oil Has Barely Begun Covid Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc offered more evidence that Big Oil has barely begun to heal the wounds from last year’s historic slump.The Western world’s largest energy producers were supposed to be sailing into the fourth-quarter earnings season with a tailwind from stronger commodity prices, but BP’s miss and Chevron Corp.’s surprise loss show the enduring impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Earnings fell short of expectations mainly due to weak fuel sales and refining margins.BP eked out a modest profit, but it was just a fraction of typical pre-pandemic levels. Cash flow, which failed to cover dividends and capital expenditure despite deep cuts to both, raised more fundamental questions about the company’s ability to sustain investor returns. Shares fell 4%.“This was a challenging end to 2020,” said Stuart Joyner, an analyst at Redburn. “Operating cash flow remains very weak and missed expectations. We will likely see net debt worsen in the first quarter, which will temper expectations of better shareholder distributions.”BP’s fourth-quarter adjusted net income was $115 million, down from $2.57 billion a year earlier and only a slight improvement from the preceding three months. The company fell short of the average analyst estimate of $440 million.Operating cash flow excluding Gulf of Mexico spill payments, a key figure for investors as it determines the sustainability of dividend payments and capital expenditure, was much weaker. It fell to $2.4 billion in the period, down from $5.4 billion in the third quarter.“Tough quarter, clearly, at the end of a really tough year,” BP Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Tuesday. “The full-year results were hit hard by Covid.”BP shares fell 4% to 256.4 pence at 9:42 a.m. in London, even as most oil companies rallied with stronger crude prices.With crude prices and refining margins buoyed by the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines and the prospect of an economic rebound, investors had been expecting a grim year to end on a more positive note. Some optimism had already been priced in, with shares of BP and its peers posting double-digit percentage gains since the end of the third quarter of 2020.Yet refining weighed down the company’s performance. BP said the business was affected “significantly” by lower volumes as a result of the pandemic, with continuing pressure on margins.Marketing and trading, which came to BP’s rescue earlier in the pandemic, offered little assistance in the fourth quarter, with a particularly weak performance on natural gas.“Weather was warmer in the United States than we thought and colder in Asia than we thought, and that made for some difficult trading conditions,” Looney said. Trading is off to a “very good” start this year, he said. Net debt was down $1.4 billion from the preceding quarter to $39 billion at year-end. Still, BP said it expects the figure to increase in the first half of 2021, driven by payments related to employee severance, the annual Gulf of Mexico oil spill compensation, and the completion of the offshore wind joint venture with Equinor ASA. The ratio of net debt to equity was 31%.BP remains on track to meet its net-debt target of $35 billion between the fourth quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2022, “which will trigger the start of share buybacks, subject to maintaining a strong investment grade credit rating,” Chief Financial Officer Murray Auchincloss said in a statement.Exxon Mobil Corp. will publish its fourth-quarter earnings at 7:30 a.m. New York time.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla challenger Faraday Future wants to go from 0 to $20B in sales by selling lots of $180K electric cars

    Electric vehicle maker Faraday Future has big goals for the next five years, CEO Carsten Breitfeld explains to Yahoo Finance.

  • Li Auto Registers Similar Success As Rivals Nio, Xpeng: January Deliveries Jump 356%

    Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI) on Monday reported a 355.8% year-over-year gain in vehicle deliveries in January. What Happened: The Beijing-based automaker delivered 5,379 Li-One vehicles in January. Cumulative deliveries stood at 38,976 vehicles at the end of the month. The company also announced the setting up of a new research and development center in Shanghai that will work on the development of EV-related technologies. The technologies include high-voltage platforms, ultra-fast charging, autonomous driving, operating systems, and computing platforms among others. Yanan Shen, the co-founder and president of Li Auto, said that the establishment of the center will “expedite our [Li’s] model launches and the development of smart vehicle technologies.” Why It Matters: In December, the company had reported 6,126 deliveries, which means month-over-month deliveries fell by 12.19%. Rival Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) recorded a 470% increase in deliveries on a YoY basis and a modest 5.53% rise on a MOM basis. Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) January deliveries saw a growth of 352.1% on a YoY basis and a 3.1% rise over December figures. Market leader Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported fourth-quarter deliveries at 180,667 vehicles on a global basis, a 61% YoY increase. Price Action: Li Auto shares closed 0.65% lower at $32.04 on Monday and gained nearly 0.6% in the after-hours session. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. Photo courtesy: Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaXpeng Unveils Autonomous Driving Feature Akin To Tesla's: What You Need To KnowTesla Begins Model Y SUV Deliveries in China: What You Need To Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 10 Most Heavily-Shorted Stocks On The Russell 3000

    Last week, members of the Reddit forum WallStreetBets were able to pull off a short squeeze for the history books by banding together to take on hedge funds betting against GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME). Targeting GameStop worked well for the Reddit community because GameStop had very high short interest — over 130% at the time — and has a relatively small float of 51 million. However, the short squeeze was big trouble for Melvin Capital, which was forced to close out its entire GameStop short position for a loss. Afterward Melvin Capital required Citadel and Point72 to inject $3 billion into its fund to bolster its finances. The retail trading community is targeting stocks with the highest percentage of short interest to force institutions to cover their positions, which helps drive the share price dramatically higher. Small retail investors, large hedge funds and financial institutions may be wondering what stock they’ll successfully target next. Related Link: A Short Seller Joins Benzinga's 'Power Hour' To Talk GameStop. The Rest Is History Below are the next 10 most heavily shorted stocks on the Russell 3000 as of Jan. 29, 2021: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX): Market cap of $600 million with 31.03 total share float and 45% short. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ: ASO): Market cap of $1.9 billion with 21.07 million total share float and 45% short. AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC): Market cap of $2 billion with 56.56 million total float and 58% short. Bed Bath & Beyond (NYSE: BBBY): Market cap of $4.3 billion with 230.80 million total float and 63% short. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LGND): Market cap of $3 billion with 15.34 million total float and 65% short. Macerich Co (NASDAQ: MAC): Market cap of $2.3 billion with 137.99 total share float and 57% short. National Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: FIZZ): Market cap of $7.1 billion with 11.64 million total float and 63% short. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR): Market cap of $9.2 billion with 80.91 million total float and 57% short. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT): Market cap of $1.4 billion with 90.15 total share float and 57% short. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TR): Market cap of $2.6 billion with 16.11 million share float and 46% short. (Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaVirgin Galactic Announces Date For New Test Flight Of SpaceShipTwo UnityFord, Google Partner On Android-Connected Vehicles© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – February 2nd, 2021

    It’s a mixed start. Ethereum and Litecoin would need to avoid the pivots, while Ripple’s XRP would need to revisit $0.50 levels to avoid another sell-off.

  • Kroger says it must close two Long Beach stores due to hazard pay ordinance

    As local governments look to enact hazard pay rules for grocery workers, businesses are pushing back, saying the extra pay is too costly to sustain. Kroger on Monday blamed its decision to close a Ralphs supermarket and a Food 4 Less in Long Beach on a hazard pay measure.

  • Reddit Users Are Targeting This Covid Vaccine Maker — Is INO Stock A Buy?

    Inovio has thrown its hat into the coronavirus vaccine ring with big biopharma names like Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer. But INO stock is volatile on its vaccine news.