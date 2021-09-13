The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) selects Commonwealth Informatics Inc to explore the use of AI and Machine Learning across Safety Surveillance

Commonwealth Informatics to work with the MHRA to explore and enhance use of new methodologies and analytic tools for proactively and strategically managing safety during drug approval and post market surveillance.

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Informatics, a leading provider of innovative cloud-based products and services for medical product safety and public health surveillance, today announced that it signed a new contract to support the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) through the NHSX digital transformation program to explore Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) approaches to safety surveillance.

Commonwealth Informatics Logo

The project will research and pilot the use of AI/ML to make use of real-world evidence alongside spontaneous reporting, as well as use of novel analytical techniques to identify and characterise safety issues both earlier and in a more robust manner across vaccines, medicines, and medical devices.

According to Phil Tregunno, MHRA Group Manager Vigilance, Intelligence and Research Group "Through this programme the MHRA are looking to fulfil its mission to transform how the MHRA manages patient safety for all regulated healthcare products and establish a more responsive surveillance system."

Geoff Gordon, Commonwealth President and Founder, said "We are extremely proud to partner with the MHRA on this transformative project to bring real tangible improvements to safety surveillance. Our goal in this explorative phase is to identify methodologies that the MHRA can leverage to enhance their safety science workflow and ultimately bring benefit to public health through improved signal detection methodologies. The Commonwealth team has both the technical expertise and domain knowledge needed to collaborate closely and effectively with the MHRA on this project and to meet its objectives."

Learn more about how solutions to our customers' most critical business challenges are made possible by CVW at www.commoninf.com or contact Michelle Tully at mtully@commoninf.com or 978-606-7682 if you are interested in seeing a demonstration.

Story continues

About Commonwealth Informatics

Commonwealth Informatics is a technology and services company with industry expertise in medical product safety and public health surveillance. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies, and healthcare providers use Commonwealth's products and services to assemble relevant data and answer complex clinical and safety analysis questions quickly and accurately. Commonwealth is an independently-operated subsidiary of Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation. Learn more about the innovative products and services that are helping to improve the speed and accuracy of pharmacovigilance evidence generation at https://www.commoninf.com.

MHRA Logo

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-uk-medicines-and-healthcare-products-regulatory-agency-mhra-selects-commonwealth-informatics-inc-to-explore-the-use-of-ai-and-machine-learning-across-safety-surveillance-301373640.html

SOURCE Commonwealth Informatics