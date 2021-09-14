U.S. markets open in 9 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,476.75
    +7.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,936.00
    +66.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,456.75
    +20.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,242.30
    +6.20 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.90
    +0.45 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.10
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.70
    -0.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1820
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    -0.0170 (-1.27%)
     

  • Vix

    19.37
    -1.58 (-7.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3848
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0590
    +0.0640 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,315.46
    +587.53 (+1.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,159.04
    +16.16 (+1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,068.43
    +39.23 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,628.16
    +180.79 (+0.59%)
     

UK MOD Contracts Could be Contingent on Sustainability Practices, says Lt. Gen. Richard Nugee in Boyden/ADS Group Broadcast

Boyden
·3 min read

Lt. Gen. Richard Nugee, author of UK Ministry of Defence report ‘Climate Change and Sustainability Strategic Approach,’ suggests net zero commitment as a condition for awarding MOD contracts, as the UK government strives for net zero emissions by 2050

Lt. Gen. Richard Nugee

Richard Nugee is the Climate Change and Sustainability Strategy Lead for the Ministry of Defence
Richard Nugee is the Climate Change and Sustainability Strategy Lead for the Ministry of Defence
Richard Nugee is the Climate Change and Sustainability Strategy Lead for the Ministry of Defence

Francesca d’Arcangeli

Francesca is a Managing Partner for Boyden UK
Francesca is a Managing Partner for Boyden UK
Francesca is a Managing Partner for Boyden UK

LONDON, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries, and ADS Group, the membership organisation for UK businesses in aerospace, defence, security and space, release a trailblazing report from their broadcast on ‘Sustainability – the New Defence Culture’.

Published ahead of the UN COP26 Conference to be held in the UK in November, the report shares mission-critical thinking from those at the forefront of how the UK can achieve net zero by 2050, including broadcast panellists Dr. Andy Clifton, Global Sustainability Manager, Engineering and Design, and Rolls-Royce Co-Chair of MOD-Industry Sustainable Procurement Working Group; and Dr. Sam Healy, BEM1, Group Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability Director, QinetiQ and Chair of ADS Sustainability Working Group.

In discussions on how the MOD and Industry can collaborate to reach net zero emissions by 2050, Lt. Gen. Nugee insists, “I think we can be more sophisticated in what we expect from industry and give clear guidance. For instance, we may try to introduce a requirement that unless a company has its own route to net zero, we won’t accept a bid from them”.

In reviewing the ecosystem, Dr. Andy Clifton outlines the role of primes such as Rolls-Royce. “It’s fundamentally about collaboration. As primes, we have a particular role to play in guiding the discussion on requirements for sustainability through the whole SME value chain and, with the MOD as an end user, provide more understanding, so we all know where we can contribute to reach net zero.”

The Boyden/ADS Group report is based on a broadcast hosted by Francesca d’Arcangeli, Managing Partner UK and Global Practice Leader, Industrial Practice and Sameer Savani, at the time Head of Engineering & Innovation, ADS Group.

The next Boyden/ADS Group broadcast will take place later in 2021 with Lt. Gen. Richard Wardlaw, OBE, MOD Chief of Defence Logistics & Support, Lt. Gen. Richard Nugee and senior representatives of Industry. To request access, please contact abi.vickers@boyden.com.

Boyden/ADS Group full report from the broadcast ‘Sustainability – the New Defence Culture’ and executive summary.

MOD Strategic Approach by Lt. Gen. Richard Nugee.

____________
1 British Empire Medal


About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. Boyden is ranked amongst the top companies on Forbes’ Americas Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2021. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

Contacts:

Francesca d’Arcangeli, Boyden
Managing Partner, United Kingdom
Global Practice Leader, Industrial Practice
T: +44 7879 359 306
E: Francesca.darcangeli@boyden.com

Marc Brooker, ADS Group
Senior Account Manager
T: +44 20 7091 7831
E: Marc.Brooker@adsgroup.org.uk

Andy Dunne, Boyden
Principal, United Kingdom
T: +44 7718 480 721
E: Andy.dunne@boyden.com


Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad8676be-2189-4911-821a-ccdd2e4bc08a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92aeed6e-64fc-4103-ae5a-5572f1dd0d13


Recommended Stories

  • Men Need Not Apply to World’s Largest E-Scooter Factory

    (Bloomberg) -- Ola Electric Mobility Pvt’s new electric-scooter factory aims to build 10 million two-wheelers annually, or 15% of the world’s e-scooters by 2022, in an operation run and managed entirely by women.Led by Bhavish Aggarwal, the e-mobility business is a follow-up to ride-hailing startup Ola, which is expected to make its debut on public markets next year. The vision for his newest venture is to provide the world “clean mobility, a carbon-negative footprint, and an inclusive workforce

  • Steve Bannon–linked media venture to pay $539 million settlement for fundraising violations

    Bannon and exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui formed GTV Media Group in 2020 and were accused by the SEC of running an illegal, unregistered stock and coin offering.

  • Pentagon awards Lockheed Martin $6.6 billion sustainment contract for F-35 fighter jets

    The air vehicle sustainment contract is for fiscal year 2021, with options for years 2022 and 2023, and is intended to reduce sustainment costs, the office said. Separately, Lockheed said that the contract would include supporting base and depot maintenance, pilot and maintainer training while also covering supply chain management for part repair and replenishment.

  • Buyers Are So Hungry for LNG That Tankers Are Lining Up Off Qatar

    (Bloomberg) -- More than a dozen liquefied natural gas tankers are waiting their turn to fill up at Qatar’s port of Ras Laffan in a clear sign of how tight the global gas market has become. South Korean and Pakistani buyers are among those seeking to maximize shipments under long-term supply contracts with the Middle Eastern emirate, one of the world’s biggest natural gas exporters, according to traders with knowledge of the matter. The cargoes are linked to oil prices and cost about half of the

  • Ex-Wells Fargo execs square off with U.S. regulator in trial over phony account scandal

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The civil trial of three former Wells Fargo & Co employees over their alleged roles in a scandal involving phony accounts kicked off on Monday, a rare public confrontation between a top U.S. banking regulator and former high-level bank executives. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) is squaring off against executives it says are partly culpable for the San Francisco lender's misconduct before an in-house OCC judge in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in a hearing expected to last at least two weeks. The long-running scandal over Wells Fargo's pressurized sales culture that led staff to open millions of unauthorized or fraudulent customer accounts has cost the bank billions of dollars in civil and criminal penalties and has badly damaged its reputation.

  • China Vows to Consolidate the Bloated Electric Vehicle Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China has vowed to consolidate the country’s electric vehicle industry after a decade-long nurturing of the sector led to the emergence of too many players, some of which are barely viable.“Looking forward, EV companies should grow bigger and stronger. We have too many EV firms on the market right now,” Xiao Yaqing, the minister for industry and information technology, said at a press conference in Beijing on Monday.“The firms are mostly small and scattered,” he said. “The role of

  • Natural Gas Prices Can Still Double From Here

    Natural gas prices have absolutely exploded this year, reaching levels not seen since 2014, and the rally is still far from over

  • Proxy advisers split on FedEx CEO Smith's pay

    Proxy advisers Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) and Glass Lewis & Co gave diverging recommendations to investors on voting on FedEx Corp CEO Fred Smith's $54 million pay package, after a labor union challenged the plan. The pay package for Smith, a billionaire, faces a challenge at FedEx's annual shareholder meeting later this month after labor union the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said the company's decision to cancel a bonus program while giving him an option award instead, only to then re-instate the bonus program, amounted to double-dipping. ISS said in a report released on Sunday that "cautionary support" was warranted because Smith's awards have not led to a misalignment of pay and performance.

  • Energy Crunch Deepens as U.S. Warns Europe Isn’t Doing Enough

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crunch is deepening, with gas and power prices hitting fresh records after the U.S. warned the continent isn’t doing enough to prepare for what could be potentially a dire winter.With about a month to go before the start of the heating season, Europe doesn’t have enough natural gas in storage sites and isn’t building inventories fast enough either. Amos Hochstein, the U.S. State Department’s envoy for energy security, said on Friday he was worried about supplies th

  • Oil Just Broke $70. Why It Can Go to $100.

    The price of oil has enjoyed a mini run of late, but that is just a precursor to a potential 36% gain from here, according to Bank of America.

  • Commodities Prices Are Surging Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities have surged to a 10-year high amid rising costs for goods the world relies on for construction, manufacturing and keeping on the lights. Materials from aluminum to steel have seen renewed rallies and European gas and power have hit fresh records. A gauge of spot commodities prices jumped to the highest level since May 2011. That’s threatening faster inflation, increasing consumer costs and putting pressure on central banks to curb the massive stimulus measures behind m

  • Exxon’s Big Bet On Guyana Is Starting To Pay Off

    ExxonMobil announced yet another high-quality oil recovery in Guyana’s Stabroek Block, another sign that the small South-American country is poised to become a significant player in the global market

  • Crypto CEOs should cooperate with regulators to unlock future growth -SALT panel

    Cryptocurrency executives should work with regulators instead of being their adversary for the sector to grow to its potential, members of a digital currency panel at Wall Street's SALT conference said on Monday. Kevin O'Leary, who recently invested in a crypto aggregating platform WonderFi, called for leaders of the companies to adopt an accommodating tone, saying the current lack of compliance in the field is keeping investors at bay. O'Leary, who invests in entrepreneurs on the business reality TV show "Shark Tank," was speaking at the SALT event, one of the premier hedge fund industry conferences taking place in New York.

  • Black Farmworkers Sue Mississipppi Farm For Paying White Foreign Workers More Than Black Americans

    Six Black farmworkers in Mississippi are suing a farm that they say brought White foreign workers from South Africa and paid them more.

  • Global oil demand to peak sooner than previously thought: IHS Markit

    Analysts are rethinking their timelines as COVID-19 and the rise of clean energy affect fossil fuel demand.

  • We aren’t seeing sufficient evidence to recommend COVID booster shots: Doctor

    Dr. Sejal Hathi Faculty at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health & host of “Civic Rx” podcast joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest COVID-19 vaccine news.

  • Block Vectura takeover, Philip Morris investors urged

    The UK’s largest lung disease charity has urged shareholders to block a big tobacco takeover of drug maker Vectura ahead of a deadline on Wednesday.

  • Goodyear Ventures Invests in EV Charging and Software Company AmpUp

    AKRON, Ohio /3BL Media/ – Goodyear announced today that its venture capital arm, Goodyear Ventures, has added AmpUp, a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging, to its investment portfolio.

  • AppLovin vs. Unity Software: Which Mobile App Stock is a Better Pick?

    The mobile app ecosystem has developed rapidly with greater penetration of smartphones and the increase in mobile gaming. Due to the pandemic, user engagement has risen rapidly as more users play mobile games. According to an RBC Capital report, the mobile gaming total addressable market (TAM) was worth $91 billion last year, representing more than half of the total global gaming market, which is worth $175 billion. Using the TipRanks Stock Comparison tool, let's compare two mobile app companies

  • What the delta variant is doing to the US restaurant industry

    Changing dining habits in response to rising delta variant cases are putting “acute pressure back on the industry,” particularly as food and labor costs continue to rise, the National Restaurant Association wrote to Congress last month. US restaurant sales growth in the last week of August was at its lowest since early June, according to data from Block Box Intelligence, a restaurant analytics company. Fast-food chains have closed dining rooms, or advised their franchisees about closing indoor dining where Covid-19 cases are rising.