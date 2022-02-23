U.S. markets open in 4 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,329.75
    +29.75 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,717.00
    +192.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,007.75
    +145.00 (+1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,997.30
    +18.10 (+0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.03
    -0.88 (-0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.10
    -11.30 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    -0.23 (-0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1358
    +0.0026 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.17
    +0.42 (+1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3609
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,904.43
    +1,523.00 (+4.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.87
    +56.58 (+6.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.19
    +21.98 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

UK in most challenging time for monetary policy since 1992: BoE's Broadbent

·1 min read
Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent attends a Bank of England news conference, in the City of London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is in the midst of its most challenging period for monetary policy since it started to target inflation 30 years ago, Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said on Wednesday.

In an annual report to parliament, Broadbent said there was no guarantee that the inflationary impact of rising import prices would fade quickly, adding that rate-setters would monitor domestic cost pressures carefully.

He said it remained to be seen what that meant for policy decisions.

"This is the most challenging period for monetary policy since inflation targeting began in 1992," he wrote.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

  • New Zealand Raises Rates for Third Time, Signals Higher Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank raised interest rates for a third straight meeting and signaled it will need to hike further than previously expected to contain inflation, sending bond yields and the currency higher.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeSto

  • Three Fed banks voted to increase discount rate in January

    Directors at three regional Federal Reserve banks voted in January to increase the interest rate charged to commercial banks for emergency loans by a quarter of a percentage point, minutes of their discount rate meetings showed on Tuesday. The rate-hike recommendations -- from directors of the Cleveland, St. Louis, and Kansas City Feds -- were overruled two weeks later when U.S. central bankers determined to keep the Fed's policy rate in its current range of 0-0.25%. The last time Fed regional banks split over discount-rate views was in October 2019, when the U.S. central bank was cutting rates.

  • Bond Traders’ U.S. Inflation Outlook Hits Record as Oil Rallies

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond investors’ short-term U.S. inflation expectations jumped to a record as oil, natural gas and coal surged, with geopolitical worries adding to concern about already elevated price pressures.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapWhy Donetsk and Luhan

  • Brazil central bank chief says higher interest rates, positive fiscal are supporting FX

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Tuesday that higher interest rates to combat double-digit inflation are supporting financial inflows, strengthening the Brazilian currency. Addressing a conference hosted by investment bank BTG Pactual, he also said positive fiscal figures are helping to attract investment to the country, among other reasons that explain the recent exchange rate behavior. Conducting an aggressive monetary tightening to tame inflation, the central bank has put interest rates at 10.75% from its record-low 2% last March, already signaling the need for extra adjustments ahead.

  • Exclusive-Ukraine central bank eyes new IMF talks in April to soothe markets over Russia

    Ukraine wants to launch talks with the International Monetary Fund on a new programme in April to reassure markets that have been rattled by tensions with Russia, Central Bank Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko told Reuters. Speaking in an interview in his office late on Monday, Shevchenko ruled out imposing any administrative restrictions on the hryvnia currency, saying these would be counterproductive by agitating markets rather than offering stability. He also said the central bank would remain "hawkish" on fighting inflation, leaving open the possibility of raising interest rates beyond the planned hike to 11% at the next monetary policy meeting in March.

  • Record Sales to Make India’s Unlikely Bond Rally Short-Lived

    (Bloomberg) -- A relief rally driving India’s sovereign bonds could end in a few weeks.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsBeijing Backs Hong Kong Lockdown as Covid Crisis Worsens, Sources SayCanceled auctions and a dovish central bank decision drove benchmark yi

  • Oil Surges as Ukraine Tensions Mount and Market Giants Bullish

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil jumped as tensions mounted between Russia and the West over Ukraine, adding to bullish sentiment as leading market participants said they expect global demand to continue its powerful recovery from the pandemic. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid Tens

  • Krispy Kreme Stock Surges on Q4 Profit Beat, Solid Doughnut, Cookie Sales Outlook

    Rising costs ate into Krispy Kreme's bottom line, but the coffee and doughnut chain still posted its first quarterly profit as a public company.

  • Escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis ripples through markets

    Stock markets tumbled on Tuesday while bonds and commodities rallied after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into the breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine. “That, coupled with a great uncertainty as to the ability of the United States to actually address the Russian-Ukrainian situation, magnifies the volatility factor.”

  • European stocks and U.S. equity futures slide as Kremlin says U.S-Russia summit not a done deal

    Optimism returned for Monday, with U.S. futures also gaining as investors welcomed news of a potential meeting this week between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Tech Stocks Roundup: Wage Wars at Apple; plus, Crypto's Trust Troubles

    Check out the latest news and performance numbers from the top technology and MMANG stocks like Amazon, Apple, Nvidia, Google, Microsoft, Intel, Roblox and more.

  • Buy the Dip: Data, Search and Security

    "The company reported an earnings beat and strong guidance Thursday and has rallied," Bruce Kamich wrote on Real Money. Kamich feels that DDOG is a dog that's going to hunt. "In our December 9 review we wrote that "I will assume that some traders have booked some nice profits with DDOG.

  • Ant-Backed Fintech Startup Buys E-Wallet Firm in Push Toward IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- M-DAQ, a fintech startup backed by Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co., agreed to buy e-wallet operator Wallex to expand its reach in Southeast Asia and pave the way for a possible public listing.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapPorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 MillionKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles o

  • U.S. business activity accelerates in February - IHS Markit survey

    Data firm IHS Markit said on Tuesday its flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, rebounded to a reading of 56.0 this month from 51.1 in January. The acceleration in business activity in the survey mirrors the recent improvement in the so-called hard data. Consumer prices notched their largest annual increase in 40 years in January.

  • Could Burger King or McDonald's Ditch Human Labor for Robots?

    Automation has loomed over all sorts of American jobs for decades. Amazon uses robots in its warehouses as does Fedex. In both cases, however, the robot workers haven't really replaced humans. In fact, while robots and automation have been used by all sorts of businesses, they have not led to widespread job loss.

  • Medtronic’s Revenue Fell Short, but Investors Rallied on Guidance

    The surgical-supply store reported third-quarter earnings Tuesday, predicting that sales growth could accelerate as Omicron receded.

  • China Tells Banks, State Firms to Report Exposure to Jack Ma’s Ant

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities told the nation’s biggest state-owned firms and banks to start a fresh round of checks on their financial exposure and other links to Ant Group Co., renewing scrutiny of billionaire Jack Ma’s financial empire, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateLei

  • Airbnb Stock: Is It A Buy Or Sell? Here's What Fundamentals, ABNB Stock Chart Action Say

    Airbnb stock has dazzled investors since its Nasdaq debut in December last year. From its initial public offering price of $68 per share, ABNB stock has soared as much as 223%.

  • Wells Fargo says it can meet a key financial target with help from rising rates

    Wells Fargo once said that it could not meet a key growth goal with its Fed-imposed asset cap in place. Here's why the bank's stance has now changed.

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Finds Support Despite Russia Sanction News

    Bitcoin (BTC) avoids another day in the red on Tuesday. Despite the upside, pressure remains, as the markets track news updates on Russia.